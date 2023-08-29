Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) announces new patent for anti-fibrosis discovery

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA), a leading biopharma company that works to accelerate the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers, on Tuesday said it received a patent covering its anti-Chitinase 1 small molecule candidate.

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical’s co-founder and executive chairman, commented, “Combining innovative science with a strong management team has potential for great impact. We are pleased to receive this patent and look forward to moving these important drug candidates into clinical trials as soon as possible.”

Key Discovery

This molecule was discovered by Dr. Jack A. Elias, one of the company’s scientific co-founders. It is found to be a key factor in controlling and inhibiting fibrosis progression, with potential application in several major fibrotic diseases. Fibrosis is a condition characterized by the thickening or scarring of the tissue. It affects almost every organ and tissue in the body including the liver, kidney, heart, and lungs.

The patent was granted for use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome (HPS), alcoholic liver disease, scleroderma, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Ocean Biomedical is the exclusive licensee of this patent family. In four different IPF and HPS pulmonary fibrosis animal models, the company’s approach has shown an 85–90% reduction in collagen accumulation. This approach is anticipated to be well-tolerated in humans based on data from original (non-Ocean) clinical studies and recent EPA data.

“We desperately need more treatment options for patients with pulmonary fibrosis. I’m hopeful we can develop these discoveries into a new, more effective treatment approach for patients and doctors,” said Dr. Elias, former Dean of Medicine and Biological Science at Brown University.

Multiple Use

Besides these targeted diseases, the patent notes potential use in conditions of chemotherapy-induced pulmonary fibrosis, scleroderma, collagen vascular disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and interstitial lung disease associated with asbestosis, silicosis, and grain exposure.

“Ocean Biomedical is committed to advancing novel discoveries that have the potential to treat global unmet needs,” said Elizabeth Ng, the company’s chief executive officer.

Ocean Biomedical is engaged in the development of therapeutic discoveries with the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and malaria research. It has a promising pipeline of late-stage pre-clinical assets in these areas.