Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 17% dip in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher interest expenses and lower non-operating income. Total revenues declined by 6% year-over-year.

Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.85 billion, up 1% on a reported basis and 3% on a constant currency basis. Cloud License and On-Premise License, Hardware, and Services revenues saw decreases compared to the prior-year period.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2020, with a payment date of July 28, 2020.