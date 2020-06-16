Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 17% dip in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher interest expenses and lower non-operating income. Total revenues declined by 6% year-over-year.
Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.85 billion, up 1% on a reported basis and 3% on a constant currency basis. Cloud License and On-Premise License, Hardware, and Services revenues saw decreases compared to the prior-year period.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2020, with a payment date of July 28, 2020.
Take a look at our Technology articles here
Most Popular
iRobot (IRBT) gets charged on upbeat Q2 outlook
The advancement in robotic science and AI is helping in fighting the spread of COVID-19. As the pandemic forces large populations to remain in their homes, cleaning products are increasingly
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) sticks to long-term growth plans despite COVID-19 challenges
FuelCell Energy’s (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares have gained 118% over the past three months and 32% over the past one month. The company delivered better-than-expected revenues for its second quarter of
JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) Q1 profit soars on higher solar modules
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) reported a 602% jump in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 as higher solar module shipments drove the top-line higher. While expecting global