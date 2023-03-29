Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Paychex (PAYX) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $1.38 billion.
GAAP net income grew 9% to $467.4 million and EPS rose 8% to $1.29 versus the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 12% to $1.29.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
The company expects adjusted EPS to grow 13-14% in FY2023 versus the prior year.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
TC BioPharm develops safer, less expensive products to target more cancers: CEO Bryan Kobel
TC BioPharm (NASDAQ: TCBP) is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on the development of treatments for infectious diseases, including advanced allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy products for
Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Q3 2023 earnings and revenue increase
Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues. At $2.19 billion, third-quarter revenues were up
Infographic: Micron (MU) reports net loss for Q2; revenue down 53%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) slipped to a loss in the second quarter of 2023 from a profit last year, hurt by a sharp fall in revenues. The chipmaker reported