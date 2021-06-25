Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $1 billion, helped by a 14% growth in service revenue.
GAAP net income rose 19% to $263 million while GAAP EPS increased 20% to $0.73. Adjusted EPS grew 18% to $0.72.
For fiscal year 2022, total revenue is expected to grow approx. 7% while adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 10-12%.
