PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported net revenues of $8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 9% on both a spot and foreign-currency neutral basis (FXN).
Net income increased 52% to $1.4 billion and EPS rose 61% to $1.29 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 19% to $1.48.
For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenues to increase approx. 6.5% and 7% FXN. Adjusted EPS is expected to increase mid-single digits compared to $1.17 in the prior year period.
Prior performance
