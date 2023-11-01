PYPL Earnings: Highlights of PayPal’s Q3 2023 results

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The payment solutions provided also issued guidance.

Third-quarter revenues came in at $7.42 billion, compared to $6.85 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to grow by around 6-7%.

Adjusted earnings were $1.30 per share in the three-month period, compared to $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.02 billion or $0.93 per share in Q3, vs. $1.33 billion or $1.15 per share last year.

(this story will be updated shortly)