Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PayPal (PYPL) reports Q2 2023 results. Here’s what you need to know
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The payment solutions provided also issued guidance.
Second-quarter revenues came in at $7.29 billion, compared to $6.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to grow by around 8%.
Adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share in the three-month period, compared to $0.93 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.03 billion or $0.92 per share in Q2, vs. a loss of $341 million or $0.29 per share last year.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%. Net income attributable to common
CVS Health Q2 2023 earnings drop despite higher revenues
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting lower earnings despite an increase in revenues. June quarter adjusted profit declined 13% year-over-year to $2.21 per share.
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q2 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion. Net income grew 86% to $418 million while EPS rose