PayPal (PYPL) reports Q2 2023 results. Here’s what you need to know

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The payment solutions provided also issued guidance.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $7.29 billion, compared to $6.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to grow by around 8%.

Adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share in the three-month period, compared to $0.93 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.03 billion or $0.92 per share in Q2, vs. a loss of $341 million or $0.29 per share last year.

