Philip Morris International (PM) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results.
Net revenues dropped 1.1% year-over-year to $8 billion.
Net earnings attributable to PMI decreased to $2 billion from $2.4 billion in the year-ago period. Reported EPS was $1.34 compared to $1.55 last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.53 versus $1.59 last year.
Both the top and bottom line beat expectations.
For the full year of 2022, PMI expects adjusted EPS to range between $5.81-5.96.
