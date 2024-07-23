Philip Morris (PM) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 5.6% year-over-year to $9.5 billion. On an organic basis, revenues grew 9.6%.

Net earnings attributable to PMI were $2.40 billion compared to $1.56 billion last year. GAAP EPS increased 52.5% to $1.54 while adjusted EPS dropped 0.6% to $1.59 versus last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the full year of 2024, GAAP EPS is expected to be $5.89-6.01 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.33-6.45.

