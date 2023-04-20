Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 3.5% year-over-year to $8 billion.

Net earnings were $1.9 billion compared to $2.3 billion last year. Reported EPS decreased 14.7% to $1.28 while adjusted EPS fell 4.4% to $1.38 versus last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6.10-6.22.

