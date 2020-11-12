Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Zheng Huang — Founder & Chairman

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Pinduoduo earnings release was distributed earlier and is available on the IR website at investor.pinduoduo.com, as well as through GlobeNewswire services.

On today’s call, our CEO, Chen Lei will make some general remarks on our performance for the third quarter of 2020 and our strategic focus going forward. Our VP of Strategy, David Liu, will then elaborate further on our specific strategic initiatives. Our VP of Finance, Tony Ma, will then take us through our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Before we begin, I’d like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements.

Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Now, it is my pleasure to introduce our Chief Executive Officer, Chen Lei. Lei, please go ahead.

Lei Chen — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our third quarter result announcement. Pinduoduo turned five years last month, reached another milestone on this incredible journey. This year, we continue to deliver strong user growth and build trust engagement with consumers. We are facilitating more sales every day with the support our users, merchants and business partners.

For the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, Pinduoduo [Indecipherable] of 731 million active buyers and generated nearly RMB1.5 trillion [Phonetic] GMV.

During our fifth anniversary campaign early October, the peak daily order volumes surpassed 100 million, driven by increased demand for agricultural products. Strong consumer activities continue into Q4. We expect this growth to our continued focus on [Indecipherable]. And so, better engagement metrics as we offer more selection, more campaigning value and more fun and interactive features. In Q3, we observed increase in the frequency of visits, the number of categories visited and average daily time spent, which contributed to our average annual spending per user increasing from RMB1,857 in Q2 to RMB1,993 in Q3, despite a net add of another 48 million active buyers.

Fueled with our growth scale today, it still feels like we just started yesterday. We recognize that Pinduoduo’s achievement today benefited from a growth of evolution of China’s Internet, the development of the retail industry and increased consumption power We always believe that it is the consumers who make enterprises, not other way around. This is why from the beginning we have built our platform with the principle of people first and benefit all in mind.

Over the past five years, we witnessed the growing support for the new interactive mobile commerce experience that [Indecipherable]. Our mobile platform has become a mainstream online shopping app. Open ranked first and varied at stores. This is because that China’s Internet space growth is more vibrant, consumers have become more sophisticated and they want to enjoy the benefit of being served by more than one platform. We are constantly looking out for more options for better value and differentiated experiences.

Our message is clear and straightforward, continue to serve customers and lead their changing preferences. This relentless focus on serving consumers has enabled us to attract more than 700 million users in record time. We also continue to be guided by the principle of being more open. We are committed to being an open and fair platform for our service providers and merchants. We are pleased to see increasing number of enterprises choosing to work with Pinduoduo. In the past five years, more brands has joined hands with Pinduoduo to offer customized design and value for money SKUs for our users. At the same time, more have used our platform to gain consumer exposures. Some of them has even launched their own brands leveraging on the consumer insight they can get from Pinduoduo.

Lastly and most importantly, Pinduoduo has also become China’s largest online platform for agricultural products by enabling direct selling from farm to the dining table.

We are mindful that with scale there comes responsibility. To improve transparency and to improve our stakeholders of our progress in managing environmental, social and governance matters, we did issue our first ESG report. Our corporate social responsibility efforts are guided by the goal of promoting digital inclusion. By bringing more people into the digital economy, we believe the local communities can benefit from new jobs and market opportunities and share any rewards of greater productivity and convenience.

As we look forward to our next phase of our journey, we will make the effort in our mission of offering consumers a greater selection of value for money products through a fun and interactive discover experience. We continue to observe closely how consumer behaviors are evolving and evaluate how technology could help. We are committed to adapting to change and pushing for innovation. We’re prepared invest capital and resources in our platform, supply chain and ecosystem to realize this vision. There remains a lot we can do, particularly with agricultural products.

Post-pandemic we have noticed that consumer habit of growth with shopping and market or supermarket are shifting. Many of our users have shifted to online channels for their daily staples. We saw a surge in orders for agricultural products in the first half of the year, not just for fruit and other root vegetables that can be easily transported, also for leafy vegetables and dedicated foods.

We started [Indecipherable] and more could be done our users, especially given our familiarity with the sector and China’s largest online agricultural platform. The more we learned about industry, the more we realize how much more we could do.

The kind of logistic network has optimized to deliver steady manufactured goods, but not agricultural products. Today, Pinduoduo can leverage existing logistic networks to transfer certain produce, such as apples and potatoes across China within two to three days. Some merchants have even found ways to transfer eggs with minimal damage. As a result, we had made it possible for consumers across China to enjoying some agricultural produce in good time and at good prices. However, in July and August, where more users started to buy leafy vegetables on our platform, our Company rate increased significantly. Many packages sustained some damage from heat and poor handling. It was a less [Indecipherable] that we could not fully make our users expectation. We realize that we will only at the very beginning of our [Indecipherable] to create new value in China’s agricultural supply chain.

One of the key factors and a critical roadblock is building our logistic infrastructure just for agricultural produce. Therefore, we decided to be more [Indecipherable] a launch the Duo Duo Maicai channel. We get the localized information on agricultural produce available nearby, identify and source from qualified vendors through a list of products we offer daily. Aggregate daily orders provide for few services to enable who will pick on location and handle our services. Each step of a logistic workflow need to be perfectly executed at a line to ensure great value to our users. Of course, many aspects of my China operation to leverage that exists e-commerce know-how of Pinduoduo, but others require significant development. It is not just about matching demand with the product, but matching demand with the most suitable supply, deliver next day at attractive price to our users. We are committed to drive a new infrastructure build for agricultural products for all consumers and farmers in China.

Our management team believes that is highly aligned with our long-term vision for China’s agricultural industry. If something less touch our hearts but we started Pinduoduo with agriculture produce. It’s now a natural extension of our mobile commerce platform an integral part of our highly engaged ecosystem. For cities, where the function is available, we feature Maicai our main app. We want to offer our users the option to purchase a curated SKUs and lower prices and pick our locally the next day. At the same time, they can continue to enjoy the fun and discover all the category of value-providing products.

Maicai main app enables us with better truly products for Maicai, which is in turn provide us a better understanding of what customers value in deciding how to buy their daily essentials and staples. But we invest in infrastructure of agriculture produce. We are also providing technology and deploying talent to tackle the challenge that Maicai bring. We believe that it will pay off for a long-term value of Pinduoduo.

As we mentioned last quarter, Pinduoduo is interested in partnership at investment opportunities in the whole value chain and infrastructure of agriculture goods. We’re committed to help farmers earn more and consumers save more. We will continue to leverage insight we have gathered from the past five years to make agricultural value trends more efficient and to benefit all.

And now, let me ask David to share some details of our recent initiatives.

David Liu — Vice President of Strategy

Thank you, Lei. Pinduoduo has built one of the world’s largest online communities in the past five years by focusing on bringing consumers more savings and more fun. As user behaviors evolve, we have also adapted to meet and exceed their expectations. Five years ago, we started our team purchase model, which led users pin and save together as they browse. Two years ago, we started our New Brand Initiative, which enabled capable manufacturers to launch their own brands with products tailored to our users preferences. And now, we are pushing ahead on an even bigger user need, fresh, affordable agricultural products.

We never choose to do what is the easiest but what is right. We have made important progress on our New Brand Initiative this past quarter. We launched the New Brand Initiative as part of our C2M effort to help capable merchants and manufacturers gaining valuable insights of their target customers, design and manufactured tailor-made products for our users and leverage our interactive channels to sell with more accurate prediction of the price and quantity they can potentially achieve. It is a new road into reverse and just in time manufacturing, which can potentially solve inventory and supply chain inefficiencies that have been troubling retail sector for decades.

Seeing the results, we started helping these capable and proven merchants and manufacturers to establish their own brands and started teaching them, not just about the new channel we have created at Pinduoduo, but marketing tools and tips tailored to the increasing number of users we have accumulated. Even though brand making takes time, we hope that with our help, these new brands could become national or even global brands one day.

China has been the world’s factory over the past 20 years. It has largely been following the conventional workflow of receiving orders, making products, contacting quality control, and shipping them out to brands globally. Manufacturers do not have full insights of how brands plan their production and sales cycle, which means their revenue and potential are always capped by brands. COVID has forced many of these capable manufacturers to turn back to the domestic market. We see a great market opportunity that these manufacturers could become important brands in the next 10 years.

We are happy to see to that today we have worked with more than 1,500 companies, launched more than 4,000 SKUs, and generated over 460 million cumulative orders. This quarter, we pledged to provide more marketing support and expand the programs’ coverage to 5,000 companies. We are targeting to offer 100,000 customized C2M SKUs with aggregate GMV of RMB1 trillion by 2025. To facilitate that, we plan to continue our investments in technology to enable them. We have created an unique prediction model, taking into users’ changing behavior on Pinduoduo platform in different regions of China. We plan to make it more user-friendly to our merchants and manufacturers to take advantage of the insights we have and are confident gaining [Indecipherable].

Further, we are exploring more software services to make it easier for merchants to streamline their operations, such as raw material analysis, inventory prediction, supply chain tracking, partial industrial automation. You would have already seen the reduction in product cycle for apparels. It is possible to have a style or a model designed, manufactured and displayed to consumer in just 15 to 20 days. We hope to offer such capability to our ecosystem partners in the future and extend it to other categories.

Besides C2M effort, we recently launched a new function Duo Duo Maicai. It is another area where we believe it will pay off in the long-term. We view the entire agriculture value chain in three parts: production, transportation and consumption. What we have done in the past five years was to connect farmers directly with our users, i.e., the consumption part. No doubt our efforts have created efficiencies, cut unnecessary intermediaries and help farmers earn more and user save more. But we have not addressed other fundamental roadblocks, such as the lack of a dedicated logistics infrastructure for agricultural products, farm productivity and food safety.

When Pinduoduo started, we operated our own fulfillment network, so we have some experiences in this. But what we need to build now is of a totally different scale. It is an infrastructure build up, leveraging our prior experience, we’re working closely with warehousing service providers, delivery fleets to meet their demand in next day delivery requirements. Sometimes we have even — we have to even step in design and manage the warehouse workflow ourselves. We also plan to explore more demand-driven localized coaching options at reasonable cost in order to deliver a better consumer experience. We are already investing in people and warehouse and fleet management systems, where needed, we are willing to invest in key players in the warehousing and coaching logistics sectors to accelerate the improvement of the entire agriculture value chain. With more localized supplies being fulfilled more efficiently, we can meet users daily consumption needs to a better quality produce in shorter time.

In addition to logistics infrastructure, we are making bigger R&D investments in product creation, sourcing and demand aggregation to further enhance our understanding of user needs and creation accuracy. We’re taking into account the mode of our consumer engagement from Maicai and its impact on pricing and convenience. By improving our ability to predict demand, we can work with the local top distributors of agriculture goods to source directly from upstream farmers cheaper and faster. Over the past five years, we have already accumulated substantial insights for agricultural goods, which can give us a kick start as we fine-tune Maicai.

Another important area we have not done enough is in production. As a technology Company, populated more than half a engineers, we see an important role for technological solutions for food production and have started to explore various investments in agritech. We believe there is a huge market opportunity for smart agriculture to address challenges in food supply, food safety and labor shortages. We are well placed to facilitate the adoption of agritech, given the demand visibility we have and our access to a vast community of agricultural producers. We will explore the commercial viability of new agritech solution our potential partners have.

For more interest in innovation, we initiated the smart agriculture competition this year, which gathers top minds in AI and agronomy worldwide to develop growing methods that can generate the highest yield, while economizing on inputs, such as labor. The tech competition hits 14th AI growers against four traditional foreign teams in growing strawberries. The winner will be determined based on profitability, reliability, scalability and technical merits of the agritech solution they have deployed. Through this competition, we hope to inspire more young farmers and researchers to develop localized smart agriculture solutions. By working with the winner to implement their solution on to an actual farm, we hope to demonstrate that their agritech solution is suitable for smaller scale Chinese farms and we plan to standardize solutions for further deployment across China.

We see a bright future for agriculture in China. We generated RMB136 billion of GMV in this category in 2019 and expect to hit RMB250 billion this year. Consumers have come to identify PDD as the go-to-platform for agriculture goods. Our aim is to lead the industry in innovation and be a driving force of agriculture infrastructure build-up. Our efforts in agriculture and manufacturing sectors seek to create long-term structural changes that will improve our users’ experience and contribute to the value creation of the industry. They are not the easiest, but they certainly are the right things to do. We believe that our hard work will pay off in the long run.

Now, let me invite Tony to walk through the details of our third quarter results.

Tony Ma — Vice President of Finance

Thank you, David. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, our GMV increased 73% to nearly RMB1.5 trillion from RMB840 billion a year ago. As a result of continued growth in our user base and increased spending per user.

Our average monthly active users in the third quarter increased by 74.6 million from the previous quarter to 643.4 million, or an increase of 50% from a year ago. Our annual active buyers for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, grew 36% year-over-year to reach 731.3 million. This represents a net add of 195 million in the past 12 months.

The annual spending per active buyer in the 12-month period ended September 30, 2020, increased 27% to RMB1,993 from RMB1,567 for the same period in 2019. The increase in annual spending per active buyer was moderated by significant number of new users added, who contributed less than 12 months of purchases to our GMV. Our strategy of investing in user engagement contributed to increase in user activities in Q3 and higher average spending per active buyer.

During the third quarter, China continued its recovery from pandemic. Consumer behaviors continued to normalize, resulting in pickup in online — offline retail activities. Compared to the year-over-year increase of 22% observed during the high seasonality of Q2, according to MDS data, the value of physical goods sold online in the third quarter grew slower in Q3 at 17% versus a year ago. Pinduoduo’s GMV growth continued to exceed the industry and saw encounters that pick up on GMV growth rate in Q3.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total parcel shipment volume in China continued to grow rapidly at 27.9% from the same period last year. In comparison, the value of physical goods sold online only grew 15.1% during the same period. This is just the average value per parcel is decreasing, which is consistent with the strong demand we have observed in Q2 and Q3 for lower ticket value items, like household necessities and agriculture products on our platform. We continued our promotions and support to our users in this category, because they are what mainly of our consumers needed. These high frequency categories have helped us to accelerate trust building and engagement with our users, which translated to better response and conversion for other promotion activities that we conducted on the platform.

Our total revenues in the September quarter were RMB14.2 billion, representing an increase of 89% from RMB7.5 billion in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by the strong momentum in online marketing services. Our revenues from marketing — online marketing services and others was RMB12.9 billion, up 92% from a year ago. Our transaction service revenue increased 66% to RMB1.3 billion.

We continue to see strong merchant advertising activities in Q3, which will attribute attractive merchant allies due to higher user engagement on our platform and more compelling advertising products.

The implied monetization rate defined as total revenues divided by GMV for the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020, was 3.0%, which is same as the comparable period last year and up from 2.9% for the 12-month period ended in Q2 2020.

Now, moving on to cost. Our total cost of revenues this quarter increased 78% from RMB1.8 billion in the same period last year to RMB3.3 billion this quarter, translating to a gross margin of 77%. Total cost of revenues increased, mainly due to the increases in bandwidth and server costs, staff costs and other expenses directly attributable to the online marketplace services and other revenues.

Our total operating expenses this quarter were RMB12.2 billion, as compared to RMB8.5 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

Our sales and marketing expenses this quarter increased 46% to RMB10.1 billion from RMB6.9 billion in the same quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, our sales and marketing as a percentage of our revenue was 69% as compared to 89% for the same quarter last year.

Our priority this year is to improve user engagement and gain more mind share with consumers. We continue with our sales and marketing investments in Q3 towards this priority wherever we saw opportunities that meet our internal values. Users who have been on our platform longer tends to shop more frequently on our platform. Purchases across more categories and spend above our annual average spending per user. We attribute the increase in average annual spending per user in Q3 to our efforts in prior quarter to invest and build engagement with our rapidly expanding buyer base. And our investments in our users this quarter would continue to position us well for the long-term.

General and administrative expenses were RMB368.6 million, as compared to RMB436.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The G&A expenses in Q3 2019 included a certain one-off expenses related to our initiatives to alleviate rural poverty. We did not incur such expenses this quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, our G&A expenses as a percentage of our revenues was 1% in Q3.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.8 billion, an increase of 60% from RMB1.1 billion in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the continuous recruitment of talented engineers, and an increase in RMB-related cloud service expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, our R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue was 10% in Q3.

Technology is fundamental to our operation, and we plan to increase our spending on engineering talents and technological capability going forward. Some of our key R&D initiatives include developing our demand forecasting system for agriculture, database for C2M manufacturers, and logistics signing system. As a result, operating loss for the quarter, narrowed to RMB1.3 billion on a GAAP basis, compared with operating loss of RMB2.8 billion in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was RMB339.8 million, compared with RMB2.1 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a net non-operating income of RMB475.6 million, compared with RMB465.2 million in the same quarter in 2019. The increase primarily reflects the net impact of higher interest income offset by loss on fair market value change from long-term investments, and the interest expenses from amortization of our outstanding convertible bonds. We have excluded the fair market value change and the convertible bonds amortization in addition to the share-based compensation in our presentation of non-GAAP metrics.

To sum up, the net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB784.7 million on a GAAP basis, as compared to net loss of RMB2.3 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.66 on a GAAP basis, compared with RMB2.0 in the same quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, we recorded a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB466.4 million, compared with net — non-GAAP net loss of RMB1.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.39 and RMB0.33, respectively, this quarter, as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB1.44 in the same quarter of 2019.

And Duo Duo Maicai is still a young initiative and then its contribution to our results in Q3 is immaterial. We operate Maicai under a 3P model. We recognized transaction services revenues for facilitating the sales and incurred logistic cost under cost of goods sold and the incremental sales and marketing expenses. That completes the profit and loss statement for this quarter.

Our net cash flow generated by operating activities in this quarter was RMB8.3 billion, as compared to RMB2.6 billion in the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues. Our operating cash flow has been positive on an annual basis since 2017. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash reserve comprising of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB45.6 billion, as compared to RMB41.1 billion at the end of December 2019. We allocated most of our cash reserve to a highly liquid short-term investments to receive better cash yield and maintain flexibility to withdraw and deploy capital strategically as necessary.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready for questions. Thank you.

