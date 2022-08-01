Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
PINS Earnings: Pinterest Q2 2022 profit drops and misses estimates
Image sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Monday reported a decline in second-quarter adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues.
Second-quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, dropped to $0.11 per share from $0.25 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $43.1 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a profit of $69.4 million or $0.10 per share in the same period of 2021. The bottom line also missed the consensus forecast.
Meanwhile, revenues increased 9% annually to $665.9 million during the three-month period, with all three geographical segments registering growth. Analysts were looking for a slightly bigger number.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Pinterest’s Q2 2022 earnings
“We accelerated our investment in shopping and ecommerce this quarter, and I am thrilled by the dedication of our leaders and employees to continue to build a positive place on the Internet. Pinterest is uniquely positioned to tackle unsolved problems in our industry, capitalize on long-term digital commerce trends and help people go from inspiration to realization,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized
Southwest Airlines (LUV): Here’s what to expect over the coming months
Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) were down on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations and
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil reports record profit for Q2 amid 71% revenue growth
ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported a record profit for the second quarter of 2022 as the energy giant's revenues surged. The headline numbers also surpassed the market's projection. The company's