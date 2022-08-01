Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

PINS Earnings: Pinterest Q2 2022 profit drops and misses estimates

Image sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Monday reported a decline in second-quarter adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues.

Pinterest Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Second-quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, dropped to $0.11 per share from $0.25 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $43.1 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a profit of $69.4 million or $0.10 per share in the same period of 2021. The bottom line also missed the consensus forecast.

Meanwhile, revenues increased 9% annually to $665.9 million during the three-month period, with all three geographical segments registering growth. Analysts were looking for a slightly bigger number.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Pinterest’s Q2 2022 earnings

“We accelerated our investment in shopping and ecommerce this quarter, and I am thrilled by the dedication of our leaders and employees to continue to build a positive place on the Internet. Pinterest is uniquely positioned to tackle unsolved problems in our industry, capitalize on long-term digital commerce trends and help people go from inspiration to realization,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.

Prior Performance

  • Pinterest Q1 2022 earnings infographic
  • Pinterest Q2 2021 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized

Southwest Airlines (LUV): Here’s what to expect over the coming months

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) were down on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations and

XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil reports record profit for Q2 amid 71% revenue growth

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported a record profit for the second quarter of 2022 as the energy giant's revenues surged. The headline numbers also surpassed the market's projection. The company's

Tags

advertising

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top