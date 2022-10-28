Pinterest (PINS) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) reported revenues of $685 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was up 8% year-over-year.

Net loss was $65 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $94 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.11.

The company expects fourth quarter 2022 revenue to grow mid-single digits on a year-over-year percentage basis.

