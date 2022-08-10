Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Q2 2022 earnings call dated

Stacey Caravella — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today’s call will be Planet Fitness Chief Executive Officer, Chris Rondeau; and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Fitzgerald. We also have Dorvin Lively, President of Planet Fitness, here, who will be available for questions during the Q&A session following the prepared remarks. Today’s call is being webcast live and recorded for replay. Before I turn the call over to Chris, I’d like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during this call. Our release can be found on our website investor.planetfitness.com, along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

Now I'll turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Stacey, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Planet Fitness Q2 Earnings Call. We continue to be well positioned for disruptive growth. We’re adding new members and new stores even with the near-term challenges from lingering COVID impacts due to the broader economy and the current climate around recession and inflation. During the second quarter, we added 300,000 net new members, ending the quarter with 16.5 million, and we grew our store base to more than 2,300 locations with the addition of 34 new stores. We believe our high-quality affordable fitness experience will resonate now more than ever as Americans are seeking value and feeling the rising costs of everyday items such as food and gas. We also believe that people will continue to prioritize their health and wellness while being more cost conscious, even trading down to Planet from high-priced gyms if they’re not using the basketball court, the pool, day care, etc. During the most recent financial crisis from 2007 to 2009, we added 1.1 million members, grew same-store sales by double digits and nearly doubled our store count. Even though we were a much smaller brand at that time, this gives us confidence that should the economy worsen, we are well positioned to continue to grow. COVID created a very challenging time in the health club industry. The majority of health and fitness locations globally experienced some type of temporary closure due to COVID, with 25% of U.S. gyms permanently closed as a result.

Given the resiliency of our franchisees, along with our low-cost economic model, we did not permanently close a single store due to COVID. We surpassed our all-time member record in Q1 this year. During the second quarter, 34% of our mature stores were at or above pre-COVID membership levels. We continue to see consistent momentum towards full recovery the longer our stores have been open since the temporary COVID closures. System-wide, our stores are only 6% below pre-COVID membership levels. And we’ve added more than 330 new locations since the beginning of 2020. We anticipate more normalized joining trends and seasonality to continue for the balance of this year. We expect the percent of our mature stores that have recovered to previous membership levels to stabilize given that mature store membership growth is typically flat in the second half of the year. Our brand continues to resonate with younger generations at rates that surpassed prior generations as awareness of health and wellness continuously increases. Gen Zs continues to be the fastest-growing demographic group of our membership. Our share of that generation over the age of 15 is 9%, which is much greater than it was from millennials at that same age. In Q2, we launched High School Summer Pass program, its rebranded version of the Teen Summer Challenge program we ran in 2019 where high school-aged teens could work out for free in all our stores all summer long.

We believe High School Summer Pass is extremely timely and incredibly important given the alarming teen mental health crisis coming out from pandemic. At the end of July, we had more than three million teens enrolled in the program versus just one million in 2019. This is more than the total paid membership of any of our high-value or low-price competitors. It also represents more than 15% penetration of all high school-aged teens in the U.S. between our Summer Pass participants and paying teenage members. And not only have they enrolled, teens have logged more than 14 million workouts. We made the sign-up process even more seamless this year, allowing teens to register online and enabling us to capture contact info for both the teen and the parent. In fact, our app topped the most downloaded list of all apps in the Apple Store during its initial days following the launch, even above TikTok and Instagram. In June, we fielded a survey of some of the participants and their parents and learned that for 2/3 of the high schoolers, this summer represents the first time they stepped into any fitness club. This is absolutely what our brand is about, getting people off the couch to start and to lead a healthier life. And we’re getting that to happen even earlier in their lives. More than 80% of respondents’ parents reported that seeing their teen exercise has inspired other family members to get more physically active, while half of them said that they had worked out with their teens at some point this summer.

Personally, I’m moved by some of the notes that we received from both parents and teens. One teen participant wrote, this experience has transformed not only my mental health, but my physical health. And this gym membership has really helped me stay on track with my fitness and health journey. I will absolutely be purchasing a membership once it ends. And from a parent, I’ve seen some extremely positive growth in my son. I know it comes from that quality time with friends, from being physically active and the independence he gets from taking charge of his health. We believe this program is the right thing to do, and we are helping teens establish healthy habits they can build upon the future. We estimate that there has been a slight negative impact on our paid membership during the quarter as some teenagers likely participate in High School Summer Pass who otherwise would have paid for a membership. But we are focused on building a lifelong brand loyalty with that generation. In New Hampshire, were we tested this program back in 2018, we now have 20% penetration versus 15% nationwide. This demonstrates that the more years of running this program, the greater brand awareness we’re building with Gen Zs. And we’re just getting started with our efforts to capture Gen Z members. Pre-pandemic, we had 8% penetration of millennials, and today, that is 9%. Pre-pandemic, we had 5.5% of Gen Zs that were over the age of 15.

And today, that is also 9%. We are gaining even greater share of each successive generation. It’s also encouraging that after we ran 2019’s Teen Summer Challenge, 25% of participants became members at one point. 11% of them are still members, along with 5% of their parents. In May, we increased the Black Card membership to $24.99 from $22.99 for all new joiners. The system-wide rollout of the increase has so far outperformed the test results across key metrics such as acquisition rates, retention, average monthly dues per member and margin. In fact, we haven’t seen an initial dip in our Black Card percentage rate as we did with the past price increases. During Q2, the Black Card membership penetration was 63.5% from 62.2% in the second quarter last year. Working with our franchisees, we continue to make progress with our national and local marketing agency consolidation effort. Despite challenges along the way, we have been looking for a new marketing leader for the past few months. As our business has scaled over several years, we decided to use this opportunity to restructure our marketing organization to better align with how our system operates. We announced this morning that we named a Chief Brand Officer, Jamie Medeiros, who has been with Planet Fitness for 22 years, most recently serving as our VP of National Marketing.

She will lead marketing, drive our national and local marketing strategy, oversee our international agency of record and work collaboratively across the organization to bring our brand to be utilized. Like me, Jamie started the front desk and joined the brand working at our third location. She has extensive knowledge of our brand, and importantly, our member, and has played a major role in defining our unique successful marketing positioning. She also has strong relationships with our franchisees. Additionally, after careful evaluation of our marketing agency structure, we believe the best path forward to meet the needs of our systems to transition back to our prior agency, Barkley, to manage our national ad fund. We have a long-standing relationship with Barkley team and are confident in their proven track record. And on the local side, our franchisees still have three agencies to choose from at this time to handle their local advertising. We believe few agencies provide greater consistency across our markets and increase data visibility while still giving franchisees choice. We are a brand whose growth is fueled by the strength of our collective marketing efforts. We believe that this marketing structure and the agency transition enable us to both effectively go after the 80% of Americans who do not currently go in to a gym. To summarize. The trends in our business are positive. Our usage is back above the 90% index of 2019. We continue to see that people who are working out are doing so more frequently.

The younger generations prioritizing of fitness is driving down the average age of our member. And there are strong tailwinds behind the focus on overall health and wellness coming out of the pandemic. We are confident based on past performance that we can not only survive but thrive in a high inflation or possibly recessionary environment. Looking to the future, I’m confident that we will continue to be a differentiator in disruptive force in the health and wellness industry. And we believe that fitness is essential, and that our industry is a key part to today’s health care delivery system. And finally, before I hand it over to Tom, I’d like to address our announcement this morning that Dorvin Lively, President, has decided to retire and will transition through the next couple of months. Dorvin joined Planet Fitness in 2013 as our CFO and was instrumental in developing our finance organization, preparing us to go public and then leading our IPO in 2015, and more broadly, expanding our brand, both domestically and globally. We are grateful to Dorvin’s leadership, friendship, passion for our members and franchisees and significant contributions to the brand over the past nine years. We have begun a search for a new President, but we know these are big shoes to fill. Personally, I’d like to thank Dorvin for helping me lead the company and I’m forever grateful for his guidance and support.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. In the first half of 2022, we completed three transactions to strengthen our resilient asset-light franchise business model. First, we closed the Sunshine Fitness acquisition, which diversified the geographic profile of our corporate stores, as well as added stores with better profit margins while keeping our ownership level at just 10% of the total system. Second, we refinanced and upsized a portion of our debt and have locked in low fixed interest rates as well as paid off our variable funding note. And finally, in Q2, we executed a $44 million share repurchase at an average price of approximately $63.50, which underscored the strength of our balance sheet only two years after having all of our stores temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Now I will cover our Q2 results. All of my comments regarding our second quarter performance will be comparing Q2 2022 to Q2 of last year, unless otherwise noted. It’s important to note that this is the first quarter that reflects a complete quarter of operating results from Sunshine Fitness in our Corporate-Owned Store segment. As a reminder, we completed the Sunshine deal in mid-February. Therefore, our full year results will only reflect 10.5 months of the financial impact from the acquisition. We opened 34 stores compared to 24 last year.

We had positive same-store sales growth of 13.6% in the second quarter. Franchisee same-store sales grew 13.4% and corporate same-store sales increased 15.7%. As a reminder, Sunshine same-store sales will not be reflected in our Corporate-Owned same-store sales until February of 2023, but they will continue to be reflected in system-wide same-store sales. This is consistent with how we’ve treated prior acquisitions. Approximately 80% of our Q2 comp increase was driven by net member growth, with the balance being rate growth. The rate growth was primarily driven by 130 basis point increase in our Black Card penetration to 63.5%. As a reminder, our Black Card price increase that we took in May was only for new joins. So that will slowly begin to drive the rate up going forward. For the second quarter, total revenue was $224.4 million compared to $137.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by revenue growth across all three segments. The 13.3% increase in Franchise segment revenue was primarily due to an increase in royalties from same-store sales growth, new stores, and stores that were opened this year that were temporarily closed last year as well as an increase in placement revenue. Partially offsetting the royalty revenue increase was a decrease of approximately $3.1 million as a result of the stores acquired in the Sunshine Fitness transaction moving from the Franchise segment to the Corporate-Owned segment.

For the second quarter, the average royalty rate was 6.4%, which was a nine basis point increase. The 150% increase in revenue in the Corporate-Owned store segment was primarily driven by the Sunshine Fitness transaction as well as same-store sales growth, new store openings and the cycling of temporary store closures in the prior year period. Equipment segment revenue increased 70%, driven by higher equipment sales to new and existing franchisee-owned stores. For the quarter, replacement equipment accounted for approximately 60% of total equipment revenue. We completed 26 new store placements in the quarter versus 19 last year. Our cost of revenue, which primarily relates to the cost of equipment sales to franchisee-owned stores, amounted to $32.5 million compared to $18.5 million. Store operations expenses, which relate to our Corporate-Owned Store segment, increased to $56.4 million from $28.4 million, primarily due to the additional stores from the Sunshine acquisition. SG&A for the quarter was $28.2 million compared to $21.8 million. Payroll cost primarily drove the increase with the addition of the Sunshine Fitness management team as well as increased travel expense. Included in the adjustments to EBITDA was approximately $1 million related to transaction fees and expenses incurred in connection with our acquisition of the Sunshine Fitness stores as well as some additional onetime fees. National advertising fund expense was $18.9 million compared to $13.5 million. Net income was $25.1 million. Adjusted net income was $34.5 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.38.

A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income can be found in the earnings release. Adjusted EBITDA was $89.9 million. And adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.1% compared to $55.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.5%. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income can also be found in the earnings release. Now by segment. Franchise adjusted EBITDA was $54.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 65.9%. Corporate Store adjusted EBITDA was $40.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.8%. Equipment adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was 25.2%. Now turning to the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2022, we had total cash and cash equivalents of $446.3 million compared to $603.9 million on December 31, 2021, which included $62.8 million and $58 million of restricted cash, respectively, in each period. As I mentioned earlier, during the quarter we paid off our $75 million variable funding note and we used $44 million to repurchase approximately 700,000 shares. Total long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2022, consisting of our four tranches of fixed rate securitized debt that carries a blended interest rate of approximately 4%. Finally, to our 2022 outlook. We reiterated our guidance for 2022 in our press release this morning, with the exception of updating our adjusted diluted shares outstanding guidance to 90.7 million, reflecting our second quarter share repurchase, as well as our net interest expense to $86 million.

As a reminder, our view for 2022 assumes there is no material resurgence of COVID that causes member or supplier disruptions, whether it be shutdowns or more stringent mandates that result in a significant change in membership behaviors. As Chris mentioned, the marketing agency consolidation effort has been more challenging than we expected. And as a result, the NAF is incurring additional expenses that we did not anticipate. Therefore, expenses will be higher than collections this year, a portion of which was reflected in the second quarter. Additionally, the HVAC supply shortage has not lessened as the impact from the China COVID manufacturing shutdown lingers. We’re monitoring the situation carefully and are working with our franchisees on alternatives, such as keeping in place an existing HVAC system in certain locations. But the supply constraint has not eased since we reported our first quarter earnings. We still believe that we can deliver our full year forecast even with these two developments, although they are likely to limit any upside. Importantly, we believe that they are both near-term one-off issues that will not prevent us from capitalizing on our long-term growth opportunities.

I'll now turn the call back to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

Randy Konik — Jefferies — Analyst

Thanks guys, good morning. I guess first question, on the Sunshine team, I believe you mentioned — I think, Tom, you mentioned that the comps of Sunshine were outperforming the core Corporate Owned by, I think, 200 or more basis points. So can you just give us some perspective on the processes that Sunshine is going to be kind of taking on broadening out to the other corporate clubs? And when you might see the gap in comp of those corporate-owned stores start to kind of narrow to Sunshine?

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Randy Konik — Jefferies — Analyst

Got it. And I guess lastly, I believe you guys are hosting a franchisee convention, I believe, next month for the first time in a couple of years. Maybe, Chris, kind of give us your perspective on how important that event is to have an obviously in person and kind of some things that you’ve worked on in the past conventions, what you kind of think about as a focus point with your franchisees at this convention in terms of new areas for development, etc. Just give us some flavor on that event.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Randy Konik — Jefferies — Analyst

Great, thanks guys, good luck at the convention.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Randy.

John Heinbockel — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst

So Chris, two separate marketing-related questions. One, if you look out over the next, I don’t know, six, seven, eight months, what’s the general plan, right? So you’ll do New Year’s eve. Will you do anything different? I assume you’ll be back at the Super Bowl. Do you do anything different there? And then creative, right, do you had the kind of B-list celebrity creative? I assume you’ll add to that, bring that back and maybe add some other people. So that’s number one, that thought. And then secondly, when do you — the best practice by really diving into the local spend, when does that start to make an impact? Is that still far out on the horizon, sometime deep into ’23?

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

It’s also interesting, we have, like I said, 25% of those teens joined since 2019, 11% of them are members today, but that was also six months later the pandemic hit. So there’s a lot of disruption in that normal probably join cycle. So it could be really interesting what we see from the three million teens and their parents. That’s some of the marketing product play that we never really had before the rest of this year and beyond. So that could be exciting. As far as best practices, it was already starting somewhat, even from January, we first started to see the data that we hadn’t really seen before from the LAF spend. But it’s really a learn and tune and learn and tune and learn and tune. So it’s going to be an evolution that probably really never changes. And even if you think about today, the amount of Gen Zs that are joining and how we target them, when you go back pre-pandemic, we only had 5% penetration of Gen Zs. Now we’re at 9%. So that’s next generation here that we probably have to think maybe a little differently than just strictly television and network as opposed to streaming and TikTok, for example. So — but it’s going to be always an evolution of learn and then fine-tune and tweak sale to sale. But now that we’re capturing the data, this is the benefit of it.

John Heinbockel — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst

And one last thing. When you think about monetizing your membership, right, and I think we’ve talked about this before, right, in terms of Black Card partners, is there a level here of membership? Is it 20 million, right? Or do you think you’re there now? Where you — and I know you’ve done a few things. But in a broader way, right, to bring on more partners and create more out-of-the-box value.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean I think we’re starting to see — with Sherrill’s help, Chief Digital Officer, I think with the Perks page and the button on the website — the app, the traction we’ve gotten from that and the data we’re capturing so that we can show true click-throughs and conversion for other partners. That I think we’re now on the cusp of now starting to not only just get the discounts, but actually even drive maybe some revenue from those discounts internally from shared revenue or whatever or commission. So I think we’re just getting there right now. But the partnerships and people that are — want to work with us, now since there’s actually a way to prove data has been light years different than it was two or three years ago when we talked about perks.

John Heinbockel — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, John.

Brian Harbour — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Brian Harbour — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Brian Harbour — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay. Great. And on the High School Summer Pass, what do you think made that so successful this year? Was there anything you did differently just in terms of marketing it or maybe it’s kind of a digital story? But what do you think kind of explains some of that success?

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Brian Harbour — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Max Rakhlenko — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Max Rakhlenko — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Dorvin Lively — President

Dorvin Lively — President

I’d say the HVAC issue has continued to be an issue that we deal with, quite frankly, day-to-day, week-to-week, with the shutdown of — in China of some of the plants and just being able to maneuver around that. All of this certainly came into the consideration that we had when we gave the guidance that Tom spoke about. I’d say — one last comment I’d make is in terms of just the overall retail environment with respect to our franchisees, their development teams and then landlords across the U.S., I think most likely because we were a great kind of pre-COVID with the economics of the model and the traffic we drive to the centers, etc., etc., and then on where we’re at today with landlords realizing we didn’t close a single store. We’ve paid back all the rent that got deferred during COVID. So we’re still one of the most attractive tenants to have in markets out there. I’d say rents haven’t really moved a lot. What we found is landlords have certainly been willing to pay more tenant improvement dollars to get us into a space. But in terms of the franchisees wanting to get back into that pace of where we were pre-COVID, we certainly think we can get there, and we don’t have any doubts that they won’t be willing to do it.

Max Rakhlenko — Cowen and Company — Analyst

That’s very helpful. And then as a follow-up, what is your expectation for when the mature gyms will reach pre-pandemic membership levels? Obviously, sort of we discussed being flattish for back half of the year. But is 1Q ’23 the right bogey to think about?

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Sharon Zackfia — William Blair — Analyst

Sharon Zackfia — William Blair — Analyst

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Sharon Zackfia — William Blair — Analyst

Great. And I [Indecipherable] in the back.

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you Sharon, appreciate it.

Jonathan Komp — Baird — Analyst

Jonathan Komp — Baird — Analyst

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Komp — Baird — Analyst

Yes. That’s really helpful. And then just a broader question on capital allocation. I was curious to see that the buyback activity restarts. So I just want to get your perspective on sort of the rationale there and then how we should think going forward. So you still have a sizable cash balance and lots of cash flow generated.

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Komp — Baird — Analyst

That’s great, thanks for the color.

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

You bet.

John Ivankoe — JPMorgan — Analyst

John Ivankoe — JPMorgan — Analyst

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

John Ivankoe — JPMorgan — Analyst

Okay. Understood. And next, it is interesting to see a brand that — I mean you have an attractive experience and offering for the baby boomers all the way down to Gen Z, and those aren’t necessarily consumer cohorts that kind of like are able to use a brand kind of in the same way at the same time. So I guess, am I overthinking that, hey, you guys may have some challenges in terms of being attractive to both? I mean, both whatever, the 18-year-old and the 60-year-old? As the brand, by definition, shifts to a different generation, do you think it makes sense to change something, I don’t know what that will necessarily be, but change something about the in-gym consumer experience to make yourself even more attractive to that younger consumer over time? In other words, how do you envision the in-gym Planet Fitness experience changing?

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

John Ivankoe — JPMorgan — Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Garret Kingsey — BMO Capital — Analyst

Garret Kingsey — BMO Capital — Analyst

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Now the Perks button to expand with more and more benefits there. We did the Shell Gasoline one last November, and that continues to run. They’re very happy. I think it’s upwards of almost — almost approaching two million gallons in the gas at this point that the members have redeemed. The Crocs partnership, which was a Gen Z favorite. Crocs actually was extremely happy over three months, how much they did and the discount there. So I think it’s just how do we give benefit? How do we improve customer experience and not just look at it as a fitness only component of digital? But we’ll continue to evolve it as we learn more. And the big beauty of this is we can track all the trends and all the data that comes and supports around that, where previous to this, we really didn’t have much to do. And on top of that, one thing I always talk about where, in this industry, unless somebody walks through the front door, we really didn’t have a way to engage our member outside our four walls. So unless somebody walked through our door, we gave him a hello and a good buy and kept the clean club. They never really got to experience or touch Planet, and now we can reach out and touch them when they’re not in the club, which I think is important.

Garret Kingsey — BMO Capital — Analyst

Got you. Appreciate that. And I know you guys don’t comment on churn, but I’m just kind of curious if we’re thinking about kind of recession times from the past, then you kind of maybe gave all that great color earlier. How did churn kind of compare within Black Card versus kind of the classic membership? Was there any notable differences within there? And kind of how do you think that would maybe trend this time around if there is a recession or an economic downturn?

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Garret Kingsey — BMO Capital — Analyst

Great previous color. Thank you.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks. Garret.

Alex Perry — Bank of America — Analyst

Alex Perry — Bank of America — Analyst

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

So I think just being able to reach out and talk to them, heck a lot easier and more efficient than we definitely had in the past I think are the two big things that will help us on a conversion standpoint. Their usage, so with that they’ve logged over 14 million workouts. But they’re usage is pretty much a — believe it or not, it’s actually pretty much the same as a normal Gen X. It’s not their usage patterns aren’t really necessarily any more or less than a typical member that we normally have. I’d say their day part usage is slightly different naturally. We saw it as more and more of the country get out of school because High School Summer Pass launched in mid-May in some of the country, a lot of good portions of the country like the Northeast is still in school until the end of June. And we saw usage shift from the after-school evenings like most of their older generations coming out of work to then they started bumping up forward into the day parts of the day where they weren’t in school any longer.

Alex Perry — Bank of America — Analyst

Perfect. That’s really helpful. And then just a follow-up here. Could you just give us a little more color on how the business performed in prior economic downturns? Are you already seeing any benefits of trade down with new joins coming from some higher-priced clubs? And then would you expect similar levels of Black Card penetration? Or would you expect more joins to come from that sort of entry-level price point?

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Alex Perry — Bank of America — Analyst

Perfect. That’s really helpful going forward.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Alex.

Chris O’Cull — Stifel — Analyst

Chris O'Cull — Stifel — Analyst

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

So with Gen Zs and millennials are above where they were at the close period. So their now penetration is higher. It’s just the Gen X and boomers, they’re going in the right direction, but they’re still going to take some time to get back to where we were pre-COVID. So I think it’s just time. And back to what Tom mentioned a little earlier, but it’s not a matter of effort, it’s just time, which is that — it’s not like we’re going to a — the industry is going to have a hockey stick recovery. And everybody then decides in one month, I’ll get off the couch and make fitness a new hobby. So it’s — I think unfortunately, it takes a little bit of time, and we’re just going to have to keep marketing our way out of this. But there’s — nothing points to the fact that it’s not going to get there. If you go pre-COVID, we had over 13 years of positive comps, averaging 12% over those 13 years. And most of it’s member growth. So outside of COVID, there was nothing that would have stopped that trend. So now we’ll just kind of pick it where we left off and get the momentum back.

Chris O’Cull — Stifel — Analyst

Okay. And then my second question relates to development. Do you have any visibility as to how long the HVAC and other equipment issues will continue to remain a challenge in terms of just lengthening project time lines? And then can you give us any sense of the ’23 pipeline and your confidence level that you can accelerate development next year?

Dorvin Lively — President

Dorvin Lively — President

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Chris O’Cull — Stifel — Analyst

Hey, thanks guys.

Tom Fitzgerald — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Chris Rondeau — Chief Executive Officer

Great. Well, thank you, everybody, for joining us today. I couldn’t be pleased with the second quarter, how it ended up and adding more members per store here and coming out of — I don’t know pandemic and fighting our way back. So pretty happy with that and really pleased with how High School Summer Pass has gone. I mean, it’s truly amazing to see this many teens getting off the couch, using our stores here. And to be more than three times the 2019 shows how the younger generations are really gravitating towards health and wellness. So it’s just a great tailwind to have now and in the future and our ways of being able to convert them to memberships to longer terms. So it’s a great place to be than to not have a younger generation that gravitates to a brand. So it feels really great. And look forward to being with our franchisees next month, the first time in three years, seeing them all face-to-face, talk some strategy, talk future and talk execution. So I look forward to that wholeheartedly. Have a great day — afternoon. Thank you.

