PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris’ Q4 2022 financial results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues remained relatively flat at $8.15 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to PMI rose over 14% to $2.39 billion, or $1.54 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS inched up 1.5% to $1.39.
For full-year 2023, PMI expects revenue to grow 7-8.5% on an organic basis.
