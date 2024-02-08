PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris’ Q4 2023 financial results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $9 billion.

Net earnings attributable to PMI were $2.2 billion compared to $2.4 billion last year.

Reported EPS decreased 8.4% to $1.41 while adjusted EPS grew 12.2% to $1.36 compared to last year.

Revenues beat estimates but earnings fell short, causing the stock to fall over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6.32-6.44.

Prior performance