Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Infographic: Key highlights from Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 2020 earnings results

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, on Wednesday before the market opens. The results missed analysts’ expectations.

Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 2020 Earnings Review

The company slipped to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The top-line declined by 15% on a reported basis and was down 14% in constant currency. This reflects adverse impacts related to COVID-19 and Hong Kong protest business disruptions.

The company is suspending all future guidance due to the high level of uncertainty and the evolving situation surrounding the global pandemic. Ralph Lauren expects its financial results for both fiscal 2021 and the first quarter to be significantly negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Though the timing and path of recovery in each market present many uncertainties, the company has developed scenarios through which it plans to safely return its businesses to growth and value creation.

Past Performance

RL Q3 2020 Earnings Performance

Take a look at our Retail articles here
Also Read:  Xilinx (XLNX) Earnings: Highlights of Q4 2020 report

Most Popular

Southwest is looking northside as lockdown restrictions ease

When Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks suffering massive losses three weeks ago, he probably overlooked one key aspect about the industry – that no amount of restrictions will kill people’s

Alibaba (BABA) entering a new phase as China emerges from COVID crisis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is striving to regain strength after falling sharply last week, ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. The positive results failed to impress stakeholders as market sentiment

Chinese exodus from US exchanges not an unlikely scenario

The US is now back in the ring with its nemesis China for the second round. This time, the US administration has wasted no time in delivering a massive blow,

Tags

apparelretail

Related Articles

Top