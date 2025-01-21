Rezolve Ai enhances shopping experience for customers and retailers: Deputy CEO

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is on a mission to revolutionize the retail industry by offering customers a new shopping experience through advanced AI technology. In an exclusive interview with AlphaStreet, Arthur Yao, deputy CEO of Rezolve Ai, spoke about the company and its growth strategy.

Can you discuss the ‘commerce’, ‘checkout,’ and ‘assistant’ platforms of Rezolve Ai?

Rezolve Ai is a generative AI-supported e-commerce company tapping into its proprietary e-commerce-specific trained models to enhance the online shopping experience to the benefit of both customers and retailers. We offer three flagship products in our BRAiN Suite for different stages of the online shopping experience: BRAiN Commerce, BRAiN Checkout, and BRAiN Assistant.

BRAiN Commerce is designed to act as a customer assistant for the shopper, and will invite the shopper to chat, ask questions, and receive real-time recommendations about products. BRAiN Checkout simplifies the checkout process with a one-button checkout to increase customer conversions and reduce cart abandonment. BRAiN Assistant maintains customer engagement by providing ongoing support, including assistance with product care, shipping options, and returns, while promoting customer loyalty. Each of our three solutions provides a seamless experience for the customer.

What are the main challenges Rezolve Ai has faced in integrating AI into retail, and how did you address them?

We found the retail industry to be wary of AI because of the issues they faced with chatbots – providing incorrect responses, slowing down processes, and frustrating customers. Rezolve Ai’s solutions are different since we are offering helpful conversations through our AI generative solutions. Our proprietary language learning model (LLM) was developed specifically to address the unique needs of retail & e-commerce, making it an ideal solution for retail providers to integrate AI into their processes.

How important is the partnership with Microsoft and Google in shaping the company’s future and solutions?

Our partnerships with Microsoft and Google are very important in shaping Rezolve Ai’s future and solutions. These are two of the biggest tech companies in the world and our collaborations underscore our ability to innovate and deliver significant value to retailers globally. They are also bringing substantial awareness and notable leads to our Company.

Through our partnership with Microsoft, our BRAiN Suite will be powered by Microsoft Azure and available globally via Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace and co-sell channels. By integrating the Brain Suite with Microsoft Azure, we offer retailers scalable and secure AI capabilities, backed by Azure’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, that are designed to reduce customer cart abandonment. And, through our collaboration with Google, Google Cloud will resell our BRAiN Suite. Under this partnership, we expect that Google’s sales channel will generate over 50% of Rezolve Ai’s forecasted revenues over the next several years.

Can you shed light on any upcoming projects or innovations Rezolve Ai is currently working on?

We believe that 2025 will be a pivotal year for Rezolve Ai, and are working on continued innovations across the retail and commerce sectors. Our focus is on empowering retailers to access advanced AI technologies, enabling them to remain competitive.

We are currently scaling our BRAiN Suite to enable seamless, personalized shopping experiences for retailers worldwide. We are also focused on expanding our collaborations with global tech leaders, including Microsoft and Google, to integrate AI solutions into their operations. Our initiative with Tether – one of the key global players in the cryptocurrency market – is also a key focus, and we will continue to innovate in order to advance crypto payments and broaden accessibility to digital currencies for everyday consumers.

Besides scaling our business and customer base in North America and Europe, we are also expanding our global footprint and planning to enter new markets including those in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Our goal through our innovations and projects is to become the preferred AI partner for retailers and to set a new standard for what AI can achieve in retail commerce.

How do you plan to address concerns about data security and customer privacy in the company’s AI solutions?

We take data security and customer privacy very seriously. Our platform’s technical design is based on future-proof, industry-best-in-class practices while maintaining simplicity and transparency for users. We are Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliant and offer 100% data and payment protection.

Users’ data privacy is safeguarded with database and network encryption, role-based data access policies, and other purposely designed security measures. Security controls are built into the platform architecture from the core, using the separation of concerns (SoC) principle. Additionally, security is embedded from the front-end consumer mobile apps and web-based admin portals, through all data transport layers, to the back-end services, business logic services, databases, and internal and external APIs. Consumers and retailers can be confident in the protection of their data and privacy while utilizing our suite of solutions.