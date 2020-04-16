Categories Earnings, Health Care

Rite Aid (RAD) Q4 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers and other highlights

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended February 29, 2020.

Rite Aid currently has liquidity of $1.9 billion, which consists of availability to borrow under secured revolving credit facility of $1.7 billion and cash on hand of $180 million.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the company has unchanged its Fiscal 2021 guidance. 

Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

