Rite Aid (RAD) Q4 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers and other highlights

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended February 29, 2020.

Rite Aid currently has liquidity of $1.9 billion, which consists of availability to borrow under secured revolving credit facility of $1.7 billion and cash on hand of $180 million.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the company has unchanged its Fiscal 2021 guidance.

Past Performance