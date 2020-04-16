Categories Earnings, Health Care
Rite Aid (RAD) Q4 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers and other highlights
Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended February 29, 2020.
Rite Aid currently has liquidity of $1.9 billion, which consists of availability to borrow under secured revolving credit facility of $1.7 billion and cash on hand of $180 million.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the company has unchanged its Fiscal 2021 guidance.
