Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for joining today’s call. Streaming is the most powerful force shaping television today. It is unleashing innovation and bringing greater choice, value and control to consumers. We are also seeing that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the macro trends that will define the streaming decade. For example, consumers are streaming more and they are turning to services that offer good value. Also more and more content owners are adopting a growth marketing mindset and partnering with platforms like Roku to acquire, engage and retain valuable audiences. And brands are reevaluating where their ads needs to appear in order to reach consumers, while looking for ways to increase the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Against this backdrop Roku delivered strong results and exceptional account growth in the second quarter. We are increasing platform scale and extending our competitive advantages while helping content owners, advertisers, retailers and TV OEMs capitalize on the shift to streaming. The strong relative performance of our ad business also stood out during the quarter. It grew as the overall TV ad market declined. Of course, the outlook for the ad industry remains highly uncertain for the balance of this year and we believe it will be well into 2021 before TV ad investment recovers to pre-pandemic levels. Despite these headwinds, we believe we are very well positioned to increase share in the very large TV ad marketplace over time.

I’ll wrap up my comments by saying that I’m delighted that Steve Louden will be staying on with Roku as CFO and we have ended the search to find a successor. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Steve and our talented leadership team as we guide Roku through the pandemic and into the streaming decade.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Steve.

Steve Louden — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Anthony. First off, I’d like to express how pleased I am to be continuing on as the CFO of Roku. We have a great team, strong execution and a significant opportunity ahead as TV viewing continues to shift to streaming.

Before we take your questions, I’ll walk through operational and financial highlights and discuss our viewpoint looking forward. We added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2, a record for a non-Q4 holiday quarter and ended the quarter with 43 million active accounts, up 41% year-over-year.

Sales of player units continued to be robust up 28% year-over-year, while average selling price decreased only 2% year-over-year given less promotional activity due to strong demand and tight inventory levels for certain products. Strong active account growth has continued into early Q3. Year-over-year engagement on the platform also accelerated in Q2 with Roku users streaming 14.6 billion hours in the quarter, up 65% year-over-year versus 47% year-over-year growth in Q1. Streaming hours per active account peaked in early Q2 and has since moderated but remained above pre-COVID levels. Please note that ( 0:13:18 ) we have made revisions to historical streaming hours and I would encourage you to review the details in our shareholder letter. There is no financial statement impact of these changes and no revisions are required to other key operating metrics.

Now I’d like to highlight a few financial items. Total Q2 revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $356.1 million, reflecting robust growth in both platform and player segments despite external headwinds, including the overall advertising environment. Platform segment revenue was up 46% year-over-year to $244.8 million driven by strength in SVOD subscription and TVOD transaction trend as well as continued growth in our ad business with Roku monetized video ad impressions growing roughly 50% year-over-year.

Player revenue grew 35% year-over-year, the highest growth rate in over five years. Gross profit grew 29% year-over-year in Q2 to $146.8 million resulting in the gross margin of 41.2%. Platform gross margin of 56.6% was similar to the Q1 gross margin. Player gross margin of 7.5% was higher than the same period last year due to fewer promotions as well as lower return rates. Player gross margins were higher despite continued elevated usage of airfreight. We anticipate higher airfreight cost to continue in the short term as the tight supply environment persists.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.4 million benefited from a sequential decline in opex from $196 million in Q1 to $189 million in Q2, primarily due to lower T&E and facilities operating costs. While hiring rate slowed significantly given the initial reaction of potential candidates to shelter-at-home orders, we have seen a recent increase in the hiring rate. As a reminder, year-over-year opex growth rates reflect the impact of acquiring dataxu’s operations and personnel in mid-Q4 2019, including approximately $3.3 million in Q2 for intangible amortization, roughly two-thirds of which is included in platform COGS and one-third in sales and marketing opex.

Sales and marketing expenses are up 75% year-over-year due to growth in headcount, including the inclusion of roughly two-thirds of acquired dataxu personnel as well as increased marketing, retail and merchandising costs.

G&A expenses are up 56% year-over-year driven by headcount growth as well as increased legal costs, primarily related to IP litigation and international expansion.

Roku has significantly increased its cash and liquidity position in Q2 raising an incremental $350 million in equity capital via an at-the-market offering. We ended Q2 with $887 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments and have $70 million of available liquidity under our credit facility. We are pleased with the recent performance of the business against the backdrop of the global pandemic and the significant economic fallout that it has caused. In the short term, however, the macroeconomic environment remains both variable and uncertain and we are not issuing a formal financial outlook at this time. We expect strong consumer interest in the shift to TV streaming to continue but we are mindful of the potential for both retail and supply chain disruptions as well as changes to consumer buying behavior during important shopping periods in the second half of the year, including back to school and most importantly the holiday season.

The ad industry outlook remains uncertain in the second half and we believe that total TV ad spend will not recover to pre-COVID-19 levels until well into 2021. We remain committed to our strategic investment areas and driving future growth. We will continue to prudently manage expenses based on the performance of the business, but do you anticipate that opex will grow on a sequential basis as we continue to hire and given their headcount and facility costs which make up roughly two-thirds of our opex are largely fixed in the short term. This approach will likely mean that we run at an adjusted EBITDA loss for the year.

Despite these uncertainties, we remain confident in our ability to grow our ad business in the second half and believe that our overall revenue will grow substantially on a year-over-year basis in the second half and for the full year 2020.

In summary, we are very pleased with the performance and relative strength of the business in the second quarter despite the macro challenges and uncertainties. Roku’s competitive advantages make us extremely well positioned to capitalize on the shift to streaming and the large economic opportunity created by the re-platforming of television.

With that let’s turn the call over for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question or comment comes from the line of Vasily Karasyov from Cannonball Research. Your line is open.

Vasily Karasyov — Cannonball Research — Analyst

I have a question, Scott, I think for you. Now that you launched OneView, can you maybe speak in a little more detail about what kind of offerings you have for advertisers right now, because it’s a much more complex, I think, situation than it used to be? So — and specifically, as I understand advertisers can buy OTT advertising through OneView, but that’s not necessarily a Roku inventory. And can you please confirm if it’s true? And if it is, doesn’t it seem to be like a channel conflict there? How do you go about that? So would appreciate your thoughts on this.

Scott Rosenberg — Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business

Hey, Vasily. Thanks for the question. Great question actually. So you may recall that in early Q2 we relaunched and rebranded OneView #2 #3 rebranded OneView and the main effect of that was to natively integrate Roku identity and data into OneView so that users of OneView could have many of the same benefits, the targeting, the measurement, the performance optimization when they buy through OneView that they’ve had when they bought media from Roku. Importance of that, and to your question, is that it really expands the book of business that we can do with an advertiser. Now they don’t just think of buying media from Roku specifically but using our tools, our data, our identity to power their buying from publishers directly. So it actually rather than produce a channel conflict, actually enables us to work more broadly with advertisers across their broader spend in OTT in desktop and mobile. It’s also expanding the set of clients that we can work with. OneView, one of its strength is the data and optimization, the ability to help a marketer optimize their campaign to bottom funnel results like site visits or product purchases. And so that’s actually bringing in a class of performance advertisers who may not have traditionally invested in TV. Maybe they invested heavily in social platforms where performance is a key capability. So OneView there is actually bringing in new clients whereas in the case of TV advertisers it’s actually expanding the set of business that we can do with them. All together it’s been great progress in integrating the OneView tech and team. We’re very proud of the progress and OneView is featuring very prominently in our advertiser upfront discussions this year.

Vasily Karasyov — Cannonball Research — Analyst

A quick follow-up. Would it be fair to assume that the revenue contribution from OneView grew compared to Q1?

Scott Rosenberg — Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business

Well, we don’t break that out specifically, but monetized impressions on the platform, which now include OneView, have grown more than 50% and you’ll see that continue. OneView again is an opportunity for us to participate in the transactions that are occurring in the Roku ecosystem even when it’s between an advertiser and a publisher on Roku.

Vasily Karasyov — Cannonball Research — Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Scott Rosenberg — Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Mark Mahaney from RBC. Your line is open.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay. So [Indecipherable] a couple of questions please. Could you comment at all on whether you think you’ve seen any pull-forward of demand? I think your comments, Steve, about active account growth continuing strong in Q3 suggest that there wasn’t a pull-forward. I’m just trying to compare those comments with what Netflix said.

And then can you comment at all about the linearity of revenue growth during the quarter, that mid 40%s [Phonetic] platform revenue growth, was it kind of constant throughout the quarter and continuing into July did it ramp up as advertisers came out of their freeze at the end of March or did it decelerate? Anything about the linearity of the quarter would be very helpful in terms of helping us think through what substantial means in the back half of the year. Thank you.

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Mark. This is Anthony. I’ll take the first part and then Steve Louden can take — will take the second part of your question. In terms of pull-forward versus just an acceleration of active accounts, it’s difficult to say. I mean if you look at — but the indicators that we look at seem to indicate that everything is — it is not just the pull-forward during the year that the shift to streaming and the growth in active account has just accelerated. So it’s a little bit — and my graphs look — our graphs look a little bit different than Netflix’s graphs in that regard.

Steve Louden — Chief Financial Officer

Hey Mark it’s Steve. Yeah, as you mentioned we said on the active accounts side that we saw continued strong growth in active accounts and player sales and TV into early Q3, which is encouraging. In terms of engagement, we noted that the streaming hours overall have accelerated significantly from pre-COVID levels. On a streaming hours per active account per day basis they spiked dramatically during the initial lockdown phase and have since moderated. The year-over-year growth of that metric has since moderated a bit, but it is still above pre-COVID level. So we do see very strong active account growth. In fact, that 3.2 million active accounts that we added in the quarter was the largest sequential quarter growth that we’ve had outside of a holiday period.

In terms of revenue we haven’t provided a lot of detail within that other than to note that the Roku monetized video ad impressions had grown 50%. So on a year-over-year basis, which is showing our relative strength to continue to grow Roku, the Roku advertising side of the house plus extremely strong content distribution after COVID in the landscape where the overall US advertising spend is down significantly.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay.

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. This is Anthony. I’d just add that we added 3.2 million accounts in the quarter, which we mentioned in the letter, which was exceptional. But the other interesting fact was that existing accounts purchased another 3 million Roku devices, which I think shows the strength of the affinity for our customers to their Roku system.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay. That’s very helpful. But Steve nothing on whether that exit rate of the quarter was higher or lower than at 46%. I know it’s a very impressive growth rate. I don’t think there’s anything growing faster than that actually, but just curious if you can comment at all on the linearity whether the growth is consistent throughout the period or not.

Steve Louden — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, we haven’t broken that down, Mark.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay. All right. Got it, Steve. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Laura Martin from Needham. Your line is open.

Laura Martin — Needham — Analyst

Hey, there. I’m glad I get to ask this question. So Anthony you are an aggregation platform. That is how you create value. And yet Peacock and HBO Go — HBO Max I guess they’re not on your platform. So, could you walk us through as an excellent execution entrepreneur, how you think about the money issues on the table compared to your role as an aggregation platform for ad-driven and SVOD services? And then, Scott, one for you. Kroger, very interesting. I’m very interested from you Scott about how you think about the Kroger opportunity to roll out and how big that could be for Roku over time, that product? Thank you, guys.

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Laura. Let me start and then I’ll turn it over to Scott to add some detail. So in general, I think when it comes to content we want to add all the content that we can that’s available to us to our platform. We’ve said often that we will not — we’re not always first when it comes to adding new services to our platform because it’s important to us that we establish a win-win-win relationship. That economic model with our content distribution partners as well as with our advertisers is what funds our business and that’s what allows us to invest in innovation and bring low-cost excellent devices to consumers. So it’s important that we get that right.

But in the particular cases that you asked about, Scott is a lot closer to that than I am. So I’ll let him comment on it more specifically.

Scott Rosenberg — Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business

Yeah. Hey, Laura. Let me just comment on the content side of the business and then I’ll come to Kroger. I mean, one thing I’ll just say is that partners that embrace Roku are winning. I mean, we’ve had an exceptional quarter of growth in terms of the engagement every segment, subscription, transactional, AVOD has grown significantly and partners who have been invested in working with us have benefited from that growth, benefited from our scale and our marketing tools. So as Anthony said, it is our goal to carry these services. We look for that win-win-win relationship, something that’s great, new content for our consumers, helping new content providers get scale and OTT and economics for Roku. We’re not always going to get the deal done first, but that’s our recipe. We think it’s achievable and we’re excited to be a platform for these new services.

As to your question on Kroger, I agree. It’s a really exciting deal. It’s an example of the kind of partnership you’ll see more of where we’ve basically partnered with Kroger who is a leading aggregator of shopper data to onboard that data and enable it for both measurement, targeting and ultimately optimization of ads, according to what CPG — what consumer packaged goods products are leaving the shelves. We’ve got Campbell is in, already participating. So for CPG advertisers, it’s a big win. It’s the opportunity to ultimately optimize the media that they buy from Roku, the media that they run through OneView to the thing they care about, which is product sales. So it’s an exciting example of a partnership and what’s possible with some of our added ad tech capabilities with OneView. Thank you.

Laura Martin — Needham — Analyst

[Speech Overlap]

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Laura. This is Anthony again. Let me just add one more comment. I think another good example on the content partner relationships is Disney. I mean Disney just announced that they have reached 100 million direct to consumer customers on platforms like Roku. And in fact when they streamed Hamilton, we were the largest streaming platform of any of the streaming platforms, including phones. So we are an important partner to those companies #3 #4 partner for those companies and we’re proud that we can help them. We’ve built a lot of tools to help them acquire customers, stream to customers and that’s — I think this is a good example of what a win-win partnership looks like for us. We want to do more of those kinds of deals.

Laura Martin — Needham — Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Ralph Schackart from William Blair. Your line is open.

Ralph Schackart — William Blair — Analyst

Good afternoon. Just wanted to kind of circle back on some of the ad spend uncertainty comments that you highlighted today. Just curious how that uncertainty might compare to last quarter. And if there is any improving visibility, even if it’s on the margin, into that spend with some of your advertising partners? And then maybe just to kind of bolt on to that, the upfront is forecast to be down pretty significantly, around 7 billion [Phonetic] or so. Just curious what you’re hearing from your advertising partners, any sense of benefits you might see in the back half and just generally speaking how you are thinking of that opportunity? Thank you. Anthony Scott will take that.

Scott

Hey, Ralph. Two points here. I’ll just talk about the kind of larger market backdrop. Platform revenues grew 46%, video ad impressions were up 50%. We had strong client retention, strong new client acquisition. We’re making good progress on new verticals performance driven campaigns. This is against the backdrop of linear TV declining 15% to 25% depending on which TV networks earnings you were listening to this week. So it’s a challenging TV market overall. But I think our growth, both in terms of monetization, as well as viewership in the OTT highlights the shift in ad dollars that’s occurring out of linear television into OTT.

I think we’re well positioned through the end of the year. It is an uncertain market, as you point out. Upfronts are in a bit of disarray in terms of the timing and when the dollars will get committed. But we think we’re well positioned with higher offer into the market in terms of the strength and growth of our audience, our ad capabilities, OneView, things like the Kroger partnership and we will continue to capture share through the end of the year.

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

This is Anthony. I’d just add in terms of our ad business, I think that a key thing to think about is that we’re growing — our ad business is growing strongly in what’s a down market for the advertising business. And also if you just think about the fact that all television is going to stream, that of course means all TV adds are going to screen, all advertising is going to switched OTT for video and we’re just still in the very early days of that. It’s a huge opportunity ahead of us. ( 0:32:52 )

Ralph Schackart — William Blair — Analyst

Thanks Anthony, Scott and Steve. Good to hear you are sticking around. ( 0:32:52 )

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Shyam Patil from Susquehanna. Your line is open.Hey, guys. It’s Ryan [Phonetic] on for Shyam. So first, can you talk about international a little bit, just how you are gaining traction there and if the pandemic is driving accounts internationally like it is domestically? And then secondly, you recently added a bunch of channels to the Roku Channel. Have those driven more interest there? And are there any other key initiatives to call out on the Roku Channel? Thanks.

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

This is Anthony. Let me take the international question and then maybe Scott can talk — Scott can talk about TRC. — change the Roku Channel to The Roku Channel ] So international generally is going great. We’re making good progress. The position we’ve built in the US, the advantages, the technology and the skills we’ve built in the US is working for us internationally. It’s a huge market internationally, it’s 1 billion broadband households. They will all be streaming eventually and we’re seeing good progress. So for example in Canada and the UK in the quarter player sales doubled year-over-year. TV sales are strong in Canada, Roku TV sales. One in four smart TVs sold in Canada are Roku TVs.

Mexico, we’re making great progress. We announced TV partnership with Sharp today. And so we have a total of six OEM partners in Mexico now. Brazil, we started shipping Roku TV models recently with AOC, a local TV manufacturer. That’s off to a great start. And we also recently expanded our relationship with TCL to include more geographies around the world. So international is going good. In terms of versus US, I mean international active account growth is stronger than it is in US, because US is a more mature market.

And then on the — I think the TRC question, Scott do you want to take that or –?

Scott Rosenberg — Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business

Yeah. Hey, Ryan. Two points on TRC. One is the service continues to grow very significantly more than doubling reach year-over-year, reaching active accounts with 43 million households in the quarter. We added a live EPG a grid like experience in the quarter, added 30 new linear services for a total of 100. And that’s just an example of how we’re expanding content offering in order to broaden the reach [Indecipherable] users who find something interesting in The Roku Channel and deepen the engagement.

But TRC is not just an app. It’s an integral part of our platform and one of the key ways that content partners are starting to publish content into OTT. For many partners it is a source of similar or greater audience than they can achieve in the standalone D2C experience. It’s not mutually exclusive with doing a D2C experience, but it does bring to bear personalization, data marketing, faster content onboarding, monetization help that a content partner doesn’t necessarily get in — if they’re going alone in the D2C experience. So TRC has grown very significantly, not just in terms of consumer engagement, but the set of content partners who are looking to TRC to substantially grow their OTT audience.

Anthony Wood — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And that growth has been driven not just by advertising supported content but also subscription content as well. We’ve had very strong SVOD, growth with brokered premium channels recently as well.

Ryan — Susquehanna — Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Jason Helfstein — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Thanks, Steve. Glad that Steve is sticking around. Two questions, one, can you talk a bit about more of the factors that weighed on platform gross profit, margin and you think about it, on a year-over-year basis, including dataxu. I mean in the release you mentioned content distribution being stronger in monetized video ad impressions. But just any other color and if there was any other benefits that you saw a high-margin kind of revenue streams a year ago that were weaker this year. And then just secondly, you did say in the release that you intend to expand your partnership with TCL beyond North America to include international markets. If there is any other color you can provide there? So if there is any economic change to that relationship? Thanks.

