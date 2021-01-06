RPM International, Inc. (RPM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

RPM International, Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Frank C. Sullivan — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Denise. Happy New Year and welcome to the RPM International, Inc. investor call for our fiscal 2021 second quarter. Joining me on today’s call are, Rusty Gordon, RPM’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Ratajczak, our Vice President, Global Tax and Treasury, who is also supporting our Investor Relations activities.

I’ll take a few moments to provide an overview of the factors driving our strong financial performance for the quarter and also share an update on our MAP to Growth operating improvement program. Matt will then review our second quarter financial results in detail and then Rusty will wrap up with our formal remarks, with an outlook for the third quarter of our fiscal 2021 year, after which we’ll take your questions.

I’m very pleased to report that we generated record sales, earnings and cash flow for our second quarter. The excellent performance was achieved largely due to the efforts of our associates to grow our topline, which was achieved by three out of our four segments, despite challenging economic conditions worldwide and coupled with operational efficiency improvement activities.

The MAP to Growth initiative once again generated strong leverage to the bottom line, a moderate sales growth of 6%. Organic sales grew in a broad range of categories, including cleaning, disinfecting products, air purification equipment, small project paints, OEM coatings and other areas.

Acquisitions also contributed to sales including the second quarter addition of Ali Industries, which is best known for its Gator brand of abrasive products. Ali is the largest acquisition we’ve made since fiscal 2013 and positively impacted both sales and earnings in the quarter while also demonstrating our renewed focus to invest in growth initiatives.

Foreign currency translation also added to sales as international markets, particularly those in Europe, showed improvement.

On an adjusted basis, our consolidated EBIT margin increased 240 basis points to 13.4% during the quarter, driven by three of our four segments registering substantial EBIT margin improvements and high EBIT growth. This was even more impressive given a tough comparison last year when adjusted EBIT increased 22%.

Our Consumer business continues to lead the way driven by unprecedented consumer demand with small project paints, caulks, sealants, stains and cleaners, while our other segments are finding ways to compete and win in the markets they serve.

Our businesses remained focused on growth and are continuing to develop new innovative solutions for our customers. One example is DAP’s Eclipse Rapid Wall Repair Patch, which was just introduced, was developed to quickly fix most common drywall damage with simple mess-free repair.

Another is Carboline’s Pyrocrete 341, the next generation cementitious coating for passive fire protection. With enhanced application properties and excellent durability, Pyrocrete 341 positions Carboline as a market leader in passive fire protection.

In addition, our Construction Products Group recently introduced a suite of products that will keep us working this winter in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Including AlphaGuard PUMA and Vulkem EWS water proofing coatings, which are used to protect roofs and concrete.

And in a challenging construction market, our Construction Products Group continues to focus on renovation as exemplified by its Spectrem Simple Seal for facade restoration. In one recent residential tower in Minnesota, a complete window replacement was estimated to cost $50 million. Tremco won the job by recommending its Spectrem Simple Solution, which was used to restore the facade at a cost of only $1 million. We expect significantly more of this restoration product project sales.

Our MAP to Growth program continues to add tremendous momentum. During the second quarter, we announced the closure of two plants, which brings our total to 25 out of the 31 plants that were originally targeted for closure at the start of the program.

We’re also becoming much more efficient in utilizing our manufacturing assets as our focused improvement team meetings continue to deliver cost savings opportunities.

One example is a Dryvit manufacturing engineer recently trained in setting up principles to identify process improvements to reduce scrap and increase yields, which result in $250,000 of the annual savings.

There are literally 100s of other continuous improvement examples like this across RPM, as we have invested in training our operations associates throughout the MAP to Growth program.

In addition, the targeted benefits from our center-led procurement initiatives are ahead of plan and our administrative improvements and ERP consolidations are continuing to be implemented.

As mentioned last quarter, we expect we will reach the MAP to Growth program’s planned run rate of $290 million in annualized savings by the conclusion of this fiscal year.

That said, through our culture of continuous improvement, we continue to add to our robust pipeline of cost savings initiatives and operational improvements that will carry into fiscal ’22 and beyond and will ultimately result in exceeding our original MAP to Growth expectations.

Based on our improved margins and better working capital management, our business units generated record cash from operations, which increased 93% to $580 million. We’ve been strategic in managing this record cash flow, using it to pay down debt, make acquisitions and in increasing our cash reserve.

At quarter-end, total liquidity stood at $1.6 billion, making our balance sheet stronger than it’s been in a long time.

One final comment I’d like to make relates to my predecessor Tom Sullivan, who is also my father and mentor, who passed away at November 30. I share this because he had a tremendous influence in shaping the RPM of today. He took over the business in 1971 after his father died unexpectedly. At that time, RPM sales were $11 million. Following a 55-year career with RPM, Tom retired from our RPMs team when the annual sales had reached nearly $5 billion. His leadership and great practices within the organization continued to perpetuate our growth and success, and his spirit continues to drive RPM.

I’ll now turn the call over to Matt Ratajczak, who’ll review our fiscal ’21 second quarter financial results in more detail.

Matthew T. Ratajczak — Vice President of Global Tax and Treasurer

Thanks, Frank, and good morning, everyone. Please note that my comments will be on an as adjusted basis. During the second quarter, we generated record consolidated net sales of $1.49 billion, an increase of 6% compared to the $1.4 billion reported during the same quarter of fiscal 2020.

Organic sales increased 3.5% or $49.5 million. Acquisitions contributed 2.3% of sales or $32.6 million. Foreign exchange was a tailwind that increased sales by 0.2% or $2.5 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.06, an increase of 39.5% compared to $0.76 in the year ago quarter. Our consolidated adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, increased 29.7% to $199.3 million compared to $153.7 million reported in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Turning now to our segment results. Sales in our Construction Products Group increased 0.8% to $503.5 million compared to $499.5 million a year ago. Organic sales increased 1.2% or $6.1 million. There was no impact from acquisitions.

Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 0.4% or $2.1 million. Adjusted EBIT in the Construction Products Group increased 26.8% to $78.5 million from adjusted EBIT of $61.9 million reported in the year ago period.

The segment was able to leverage its modest sales growth into outstanding results on the bottom line, largely due to MAP to Growth Initiatives, aggressive discretionary cost cuts and proactive management to improve its product mix. This was achieved despite soft commercial and institutional construction markets in North America and in Europe. The segment was able to maintain its top line by focusing on renovation and restoration projects, expanding its position as a single source provider of building envelope systems and continuing to take market share with its industry-leading construction technologies, including its Nudura insulated concrete forms.

Sales in our Performance Coatings Group decreased 11.6% to $258.8 million from $292.7 million a year ago. Organic sales declined 12.2% or $35.6 million. Acquisitions contributed $0.6 million or 0.2% to sales. Foreign exchange increased sales 0.4% or $1.1 million the segments adjusted EBIT was down 24.2% to $28 million compared to $37 million in the prior year period.

Similar to last quarter, the Performance Coatings Group’s sales continued to be impacted by COVID 19 restrictions that limited access to construction sites, and also by weak energy markets that resulted in the deferral of industrial maintenance spending.

Industrial capital spending has been restricted, especially in the energy sector, which is the largest market for our industrial corrosion control and fire proofing coatings businesses.

The segment was particularly challenged in emerging markets and as Carboline business was temporarily disrupted by hurricanes in the Gulf region of the U.S. The segments earnings were impacted by declining sales, partially offset by MAP to Growth savings and discretionary cost reduction.

Out of all of our segments the Performance Coatings Group has been unfavorably affected the most by the pandemic. However, it also stands to benefit significantly from the pandemics end as its customers catch up on deferred maintenance and construction projects.

The unprecedented demand for our consumer products continued this quarter, resulting in a significant increase in sales for our Consumer Group. They increased 21.4% to $545.5 million from $450.9 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Organic sales increased 15.2% or $68.6 million. Acquisitions contributed $26 million or 5.8% sales. Foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.4% or $2 million. Adjusted EBIT in the Consumer Group increased 65.8% to $90.7 million compared to $54.7 million in last year’s second quarter.

Our Consumer Groups outstanding performance was driven by our broad distribution and by leveraging our market leading position as homebound consumers tackled significantly more projects. We are investing in paint making and aerosol filling capacity to help meet this demand.

The top line also benefited from vigorous cleaning product sales, favorable translational foreign exchange and the acquisition of Ali Industries. Raw material costs were stable overall during the quarter. However, we are currently seeing broad based inflation in a number of raw materials.

High sales volumes and MAP to Growth savings were leveraged to the segments strong bottom line. Specialty Products Group sales were $176.1 million, an increase of 11.3% compared to $158.2 million in the year ago period. Organic sales increased 6.6% or $10.4 million. Acquisitions contributed 3.8% or $6 million to sales.

Foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.9% or $1.5 million. Adjusted EBIT in the segment increased 27.7% to $29.6 million this quarter compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Management changes that we implemented at the Specialty Products Group have helped to turn around results at the segment this quarter. Sales were boosted by increased hurricane and wildfire activity, which drove demand for our water restoration equipment as well as fluorescent pigments, which are used in fire retardant tracer dyes. Additionally, we continued to experience strong demand for our expanding product lineup of disinfectants, air purification equipment and HEPA filters.

Several of the segments end markets have improved. For example, sales of its industrial wood protection products increased as a result of improved lumber demand in the U.S., and we had expanded sales in our forestry chemicals business in Australia and New Zealand. The segments bottom line increased as a result of higher sales volumes, operational improvements and MAP to Growth savings.

Now, Rusty will walk you through our outlook.

Russell L. Gordon — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Matt. As we look ahead to the fiscal 2021 third quarter, we anticipate consolidated sales growth in the mid-single digit range with continued strong leverage to the bottom line from our MAP to Growth program, resulting in adjusted EBIT growth of 30% or more.

Our third quarter typically provides relatively modest sales activity each year, because it falls during the winter months when painting and construction activity is slow. As a result, there is typically greater volatility in percentage terms, given the unpredictable weather. Also, this seasonal reduction of activity will benefit our Consumer Segment, enabling it to replenish retail inventories after working to meet unprecedented demand over the last six months.

From a segment perspective, we expect fiscal 2021 third quarter sales to be flat to negative in the Construction Products Group. This group will continue to outperform its peers in a challenging construction market by continuing to focus upon building restoration and renovation with innovative products and service solutions.

We expect the sales decline to continue in the Performance Coatings Group, which serves the most challenged end markets at RPM. We expect the Consumer Group to continue to leverage its market leading position into double-digit sales growth due to a number of factors, including, number-one, continuation of strong POS results; Number-two, more shelf restocking after retail inventories have dropped due to unprecedented demand; and number-three, continued benefit on both the top and bottom line from the Ali acquisition, which is performing better than we anticipated.

We expect positive sales growth from the Specialty Products Group to continue into the third quarter as well. New management has brought fresh ideas and processes for business development and our OEM customer base has recovered as manufacturing has picked back up from the shutdowns last spring.

Additionally, RPMs cash flow has soared to new highs due to margin improvement and better working capital management as well as the unprecedented consumer demand, which has drawn down our consumer inventory. A portion of this working capital reduction will not be sustained since we will need to rebuild Consumer Group inventory.

Across all of RPM, there is still much work to do to improve our manufacturing flexibility and planning processes that will help us simultaneously serve our customers while reducing the necessary safety stock levels.

Sales in all four segments should be up in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter due to an easier comparison to last year’s fourth quarter, which is when the economic interruption caused by the pandemic was most severe.

With recent optimism surrounding the vaccines for COVID 19, let me spend a moment to tell you about what life getting back to normal means for our four segments.

For consumer, we would expect DIY activity to return to more normalized levels as people venture out of their homes, but we still anticipate elevated demand due to the expectation of continued low interest rates, good housing turnover and expanded end user base since more DIYers have recently entered the category and our Consumer Pro business picking up again as contractors gain access more often to residences.

We also believe that cleaning is an area of greater consumer interest as we go forward. For our CPG and PCG segment, getting back to normal will improve facility access for our contractors and likely improve construction activity from what has been a challenging 2020 calendar year.

We would also expect a boomerang effect in the future as deferred maintenance catches up. For those who followed RPM in the last Great Recession, you’ll recall that our former Industrial segment experienced double-digit growth in 2011 and 2012 from the catch up of deferred maintenance.

For SPG, we continue to rebuild growth momentum under the new management team.

Due to continued economic uncertainty related to the impacts of COVID-19, we are not providing fiscal 2021 full year earnings guidance.

This wraps up our formal comments. We will now be pleased to take your questions.

