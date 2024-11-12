SHOP Earnings: Shopify reports 26% growth in Q3 2024 revenue

E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Tuesday reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter revenues, reflecting strong performance across all operating segments.

September quarter revenues climbed 26% year-over-year to $2.16 billion, with sales at the Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments growing 26%.

The company reported net income of $828 million for the third quarter, compared to $718 million in the prior-year period.

“Shopify achieved 26% revenue growth and 19% free cash flow margin this quarter, marking our sixth consecutive quarter of greater than 25% revenue growth excluding logistics. Moreover, we have grown free cash flow margin sequentially each quarter this year, consistent with what we delivered last year,” said Jeff Hoffmeister, CFO of Shopify.

