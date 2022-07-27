Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
Shopify (SHOP) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.
Net loss was $1.2 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 billion, or $0.69 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loss was $38.5 million, or $0.03 per share.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $46.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
