Market cap comparison: Apple, Amazon vs. major stock exchanges
Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report stated that technology giants Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are individually larger than the entire South Korean equity market in terms of market cap.
According to data from Trading Hours, the Korea Exchange has a market cap of $1.33 trillion. Comparatively, Apple and Amazon are valued at market caps of $1.66 trillion and $1.53 trillion respectively.
The tech heavyweights have also surpassed the valuation of the Australian Stock Exchange (valued at $1.26 trillion) and the Taiwan Stock exchange (valued at $1.11 trillion) and closely trailing India’s Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
When you combine the market cap of Apple and Amazon (market cap of $3.19 trillion), we can see that they collectively surpass the London Stock Exchange (valued at $3.16 trillion) and is closing on China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange (valued at $3.52 trillion).
Notably, Apple and Amazon have generated returns of 7,830% and 10,800% respectively in the last 20 years.
