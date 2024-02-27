SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2024 financial results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Organic sales increased 6%.

Net income decreased 42% to $120.4 million, or $1.13 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 12% to $2.48.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 4% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects comparable sales to increase 8.75% versus last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.45-9.65.

