Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitch Haws — Investor Relations

Thank you, Rob. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Skyworks’ first fiscal quarter 2021 conference call. With me today are Liam Griffin, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Kris Sennesael, our Chief Financial Officer.

Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today. Additionally, the results and guidance we will discuss include non-GAAP financial measures, consistent with our past practice. Please refer to our press release within the Investor Relations section of our company website for a complete reconciliation to GAAP.

With that, I’ll turn the call to Liam.

Liam K. Griffin — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mitch, and welcome, everyone. Skyworks delivered record quarterly results in the first fiscal quarter of 2021, leveraging our expansive technology reach and deep customer engagements, spanning both mobile and broad markets. We established new quarterly records for revenue, operating margin and earnings per share, demonstrating both the power of our financial model and unique opportunity to lead the global transition to more advanced wireless communications.

Now looking at the quarter in more detail. We delivered revenue of $1.51 billion, more than $455 million above the midpoint of our guidance. We posted earnings per share of $3.36, exceeding our guidance by $1.30, effectively doubling year-over-year earnings. We achieved gross margin of 51.1% and record operating margin of 41.2%. And we generate strong operating cash flow, totaling $485 million in the quarter.

As our results demonstrate, the demand for always-on connectivity is accelerating and extending into new applications, including telemedicine, high-speed video conferencing, remote learning, autonomous transport, essential services for the infrastructure markets, store-to-door delivery and touchless commerce. This is a global phenomenon, where upgrades of key technologies are increasingly critical in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

The investments we’ve made over the last two decades have prepared Skyworks to address these challenges. The mobile and wireless ecosystems will benefit from these dynamics, yet outsized gains will largely accrue to those companies that have invested deeply in core technology and scale. These gains are being driven by both a growing device count and an expanding content per device. In some cases, doubling or even tripling for Skyworks.

We are proud to play an instrumental role in shaping the fast-evolving landscape, collaborating with our partners and customers, leveraging key technologies from TC-SAW to high-performance BAW filtering, SOI, gallium arsenide and state-of-the-art packaging technologies. Our strong results in Q1 demonstrate our execution around these themes. Specifically in mobile, we accelerated the ramp of our Sky5 portfolio, supporting the next wave of 5G launches at Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and other Tier 1s.

In IoT, we captured design wins across a diversified array of new and existing customers. Specifically, we partnered with the ASUS, delivering the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E connected home router. We shipped Wi-Fi 6 solutions for access points at top network OEMs, including Cisco, NETGEAR, CenturyLink and Aruba. We captured new wins at Google for their latest Fitbit smartwatch, and we delivered low-latency cognitive audio solutions, powering wireless gaming headsets at multiple Tier 1 accounts.

In industrial, we ramped Itron’s multi-standard ISM connectivity solutions for smart cities. In infrastructure, we deployed 5G amplifier and receive modules, supporting multiple European base station OEMs. And finally, in automotive, we accelerated shipments of advanced connectivity solutions, supporting the world’s premier EV manufacturer. We leveraged V2X solutions with Volkswagen and Toyota for their enhanced safety systems and partnered with MediaTek for 5G reference designs, specifically targeted at automotive applications.

Moving forward, we are seeing the confluence of multiple market developments, a significant rise in device complexity, an expansion in wireless spectrum and band count, combined with the technology bar that has never been higher. These trends directly translate to increased opportunity for Skyworks with both new and existing customers. With the central technologies and scale propelling performance gains across a broad set of applications, our purpose-built solutions address all key network protocols spanning 5G, Wi-Fi, enhanced GPS and Bluetooth.

Additionally, we expect the current C band auction to be a catalyst, with new spectrum creating significant content opportunities for our Sky5 platform. While smartphones were the first to embrace 5G, the performance gains will power a broad set of use cases, extending in a billions of IoT devices. Looking ahead, we see 5G as a transformative technology, catalyzing new applications, while acting as the universal connector from the home to the car to the factory floor.

In summary, Skyworks is solidifying market leadership as connectivity meaningfully alters the way we live, work, play and educate, not just from home, but from anywhere. Our record performance clearly reflects this dynamic.

With that, I will turn the call over to Kris for a discussion of Q1 and our outlook for Q2.

Kris Sennesael — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Liam. Skyworks started fiscal ’21 with very strong Q1 results, delivering all-time record revenue of $1.51 billion, adding more than $550 million of incremental sequential revenue and exceeding the midpoint of the guidance for Q1 by $455 million. Revenue was up 58% sequentially and up 69% year-over-year, driven by increasing adoption of our mobile solutions with all smartphone OEMs, along with record broad market revenue and customer reach.

Mobile revenue grew 80% sequentially, as well as on a year-over-year basis, largely driven by widespread content increases as 5G phones are ramping with all major smartphone brands worldwide. Broad markets’ revenue grew to $326 million, establishing a new quarterly record. This reflects revenue growth of 35% over Q1 of last year, benefiting from a diverse set of use cases, supporting work, play, learn from anywhere and increasing adoption of technology such as Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, along with the continued momentum in our audio solutions business.

Gross profit in the first quarter was $771 million, resulting in a gross margin of 51.1%, up 70 basis points sequentially and up 100 basis points year-over-year. Operating expenses were $149 million, or 10% of revenue, demonstrating strong leverage in our operating model, while continuing our strategic investments in support of future growth. We generated $622 million of operating income, translating into an all-time record operating margin of 41.2%.

Other income was $1 million and our effective tax rate was 10%, resulting in net income of $560 million or a net income margin of 37.1%. Top line momentum and execution on both gross and operating margins drove record diluted earnings per share of $3.36, beating the guidance by $1.30. EPS grew 82% sequentially and doubled, when compared to Q1 of last year.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. First fiscal quarter cash flow from operations was $485 million. Capital expenditures were $119 million. We paid $83 million in dividends, and we spent $196 million to repurchase 1.4 million shares of our common stock at an average price of approximately $139 per share.

Additionally, as noted in our separate press release issued today, Skyworks’ Board of Directors has authorized a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. This new buyback plan reflects our Board’s confidence in Skyworks’ business model and in management’s ability to consistently produce strong free cash flow, allowing us to leverage share repurchases and dividends to generate higher stockholder returns.

Now let’s move on to our outlook for Q2 of fiscal 2021. We expect a continued and rapid adoption of multiple wireless protocols and expanding use cases to drive strong year-over-year growth for Skyworks. Specifically, in the second fiscal quarter of 2021, we anticipate revenue to be between $1.125 billion and $1.175 billion with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.34 at the midpoint of our revenue range. This translates into year-over-year revenue growth of 50% at the midpoint of the revenue range and year-over-year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 75%.

Gross margin is projected to be in the range of 50.5% to 51%. We expect operating expenses to be between $150 million and $152 million. And below the line, we anticipate roughly $1 million in other income and a tax rate of approximately 10%. We expect our diluted share count to be approximately 166.5 million shares.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Liam.

Liam K. Griffin — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Chris. Skyworks started the new fiscal year with record results, clearly demonstrating the breadth and depth of our business model from Tier 1 mobile to 1,000s of broad market customers. Importantly, the multi-year wireless transition is now underway, creating a burgeoning set of new opportunities in use cases. With deep customer engagements, underpinned by decades of technology investments and scale, Skyworks is uniquely positioned to lead.

Finally, our high levels of profitability and strong cash generation afford us the flexibility to invest and win, while generating consistent returns to our stockholders.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, let’s open the lines for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Karl Ackerman from Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Karl Ackerman — Cowen & Company — Analyst

Hey. Good afternoon, gentlemen, and thank you for letting me ask a question. I guess, with results and an outlook this strong, the elephant in the room is about sustainability, both in terms of revenue growth, but also profitability. We know that 5G handsets will increase this year. But I would really appreciate, if you could talk perhaps qualitatively of how you see that outlook for the balance of the year, as well as your view on broad markets too, given what appears to be a multitude of design ramps across your Wi-Fi 6 portfolio? Thank you.

Liam K. Griffin — President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Absolutely. Well, a couple of things. The 5G cycle really is just beginning and that’s clear. And I think if you listen to Skyworks and what we’ve been saying, it’s all about complexity, it’s all about content gains and the culmination of those coming together with a tremendous unit launch in 5G and again, very early in 5G. The estimates for unit uptake at 5G, if you think about 2020, maybe there were 200 million, 220 million phones. Those numbers are going to be more than double going into ’21 and will continue to move. You’ve got almost 7 billion subscribers in the planet, and the percentage that own a 5G phone are very, very low. So, there’s a tremendous upside there in our core business in mobile. And also advanced by great technology execution with our team, so that’s one big driver.

The second driver that’s been bubbling up for a while is our broad market portfolio. We had tremendous gains in our broad market portfolio of 35% year-over-year with a broad set of customers. Names like Nokia, names like Honeywell, names like GE, Bosch, just an entirely new landscape of customers that we’ve been able to engage with. And then we talked a lot about usage cases here in the call. Usage cases, new applications that require connectivity whether it’s Wi-Fi, whether it’s Bluetooth, whether it’s 5G, all of those trends are moving in the right direction for us and they are sustainable.

Karl Ackerman — Cowen & Company — Analyst

Appreciate that very much. If I could, for a follow-up, one of the baseband companies in Asia, the other day spoke about how they do not see any evidence of a build of inventory across the channel. Similarly, it’s now well-known that there remains tightness across the foundry and component supply chain. My question is how are these dynamics driving your discussions on both pricing and volume commitments to your customers? Thank you.

Liam K. Griffin — President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Yes, great question. I think one of — and by the way, you’re right about the tightness in supply and some of the challenges operationally. And I would say that the Skyworks team did an incredible job executing in the Q1 period. And I think we’ll continue to see that opportunity extend into the full-year. But I will say this, we have made the unique investments in capital and scale. We have our own 10 billion unit TC-SAW factory for customized filtering. We have bulk acoustic wave in-house. We have our own assembly and test and packaging capabilities that are unique and purpose-built for this market.

So, we were able to avoid some of the real challenges in supply chain, because we’ve built a lot of this in-house, in our own factories. But there certainly have been some bumps on the execution side throughout the landscape, the technology landscape and the connectivity landscape. But we’re starting to see that clear. And fortunately, we’re able to execute through that in the December quarter.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Ambrish Srivastava from BMO. Your line is open.

Ambrish Srivastava — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Hi. Thank you, Liam and Chris. I was fooled for a second. I thought, I was reading a TI or ADI earnings release with that, kind of, operating margin. So, that’s pretty solid, guys. But let me address maybe a baby elephant that’s running around, at least in our minds, which is China. So, there’s been a lot of talk about overbuild in China, especially in the Vox contracts and how they’re trying to take share from Huawei. So maybe if you could just give us some sense quantitatively, how big was the China business and then qualitatively, just help us understand what’s going on? And then I had a follow-up for Chris.

Liam K. Griffin — President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Well, we’ve been a key element, a key supplier for the Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi ecosystem and that continues. And we had great results with those accounts this year. There’s a lot of opportunity to grow their 5G base as well. And that’s something that we should be looking forward to throughout the year and it’s a multi-year cycle, of course. But again, one of the things that we continue to say here at Skyworks and it really rings true was our ability to get in and help these customers customizing, configure the complexity around 5G, leverage solutions like Sky5 that really integrates a tremendous amount of components and complexity and make it easy for the customer to go to market.

So, we had some strong uptake there in the China space. We continue to see that looking good. Obviously, there you have a Chinese New Year opportunity here as we get into our New Year. So, I think there’s going to be some good signs of growth, but we have a good position there today and I think there’s just more room to move on units as we go through the year.

Ambrish Srivastava — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

What was the growth in China, Liam, Q-over-Q?

Kris Sennesael — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So, our China business in the December quarter was up double-digit sequentially, and of course very, very strongly on a year-over-year basis. And of course, looking into March, we will have stronger than seasonal growth, double-digit growth, accelerating our year-over-year growth with those accounts.

Ambrish Srivastava — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay. And a quick follow-up for you, Chris, since you’re on the line. Just remind us on the capital allocation priorities. Good to see the $2 billion buyback. But just kind of just walk us through divi, buyback and M&A and I’m assuming M&A with mostly be the [Phonetic] broad markets. Thank you.

Kris Sennesael — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, we’re not changing our strategy there. We did have a $2 billion buyback program in place that had a two-year life cycle. And so that came to an end. And so we are replacing that program with a new $2 billion buyback program. And so we will continue to return most of our free cash flow back to the shareholders, combination of our dividend program and now the new $2 billion buyback program.

Ambrish Srivastava — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Timothy Arcuri from UBS. Your line is open.

Timothy Arcuri — UBS — Analyst

Hi. Thanks. I guess the first question is the beat was so significant and you guided just in early November. And you typically get pretty good visibility from your biggest customer. So, I guess my first question is sort of like what drove the big beat? Was it a pull in from your large customers? Can you just sort of double click on what drove the beat? And then I had a follow-up. Thanks.

Liam K. Griffin — President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Yes, well, it was certainly not

