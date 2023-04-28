Snap Inc. (SNAP) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported total revenue of $989 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 7% year-over-year.

Net loss was $329 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $360 million, or $0.22 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.01.

The company ended the quarter with 383 million daily active users (DAUs), which was up 15% YoY.

Prior performance