Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported operating revenues of $4.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to $2 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenues were down 8.8% compared to Q2 2019.
The company reported a net loss of $278 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to a net income of $116 million, or $0.19 per share, in Q1 2021. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.32.
For the second quarter of 2022, operating revenue is expected to grow 8-12% compared to Q2 2019.
