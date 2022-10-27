Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues were $6.2 billion, up 33% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and up 10.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Net income declined 38% year-over-year to $277 million while EPS dropped 39% to $0.44. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.50.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, operating revenue is expected to be up 13-17% compared to the same period in 2019.
