Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues were $6.2 billion, up 33% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and up 10.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net income declined 38% year-over-year to $277 million while EPS dropped 39% to $0.44. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.50.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, operating revenue is expected to be up 13-17% compared to the same period in 2019.

