SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

On the call today from the company are Tony Sarsam, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Shamber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Tony Sarsam — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Chris, and good morning. Before covering a few highlights on the quarter and offering some comments on our strategies for 2021, let me begin by giving a salute to our dedicated and hard-working team of associates in our distribution centers and retail stores. Nothing about navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been easy, but I am tremendously proud of our team’s performance and our ability to serve our local communities. Our essential workers are truly heroes, and I remain committed to supporting them with a safe working environment. I had such a pleasure getting to know many of these frontline associates over the course of the last several months and I’m excited to see how they will continue to contribute to our company’s objectives and growth in the coming year.

Turning to a couple of highlights in our financial performance. We are pleased with our top line results of 12.5% growth in the quarter, which of course, includes the impact of the 53rd week. Although the pandemic has contributed to our overall increase in sales volume, our team continues to deliver new business wins, which will contribute to our company’s growth for years to come.

With record demands across most of our businesses, merely keeping the shelves stocked was no small achievement, and I am proud of our team’s tenacity and their ability to keep our communities fed.

We also generated a substantial amount of free cash flow during 2020, mostly due to improved profitability, which allowed us to pay down a significant portion of our long-term debt balance. As a result, we ended the year with a net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA leverage ratio of 2 times compared to 3.7 times to start the year. Naturally, this improvement provides increased flexibility and affords us the ability to reinvest in the business to support future growth and drive greater efficiencies. It will also enable us to deploy capital for other projects as opportunities present themselves.

On our last quarterly call, I promised to share strategies for 2021 and I spoke to the need to act with a certain level of urgency in making meaningful improvements to our supply chain. Having visited the front lines and carried out a dialogue with leaders at all levels of the organization, I’ve gained great insight into the areas which require focus. And at the same time, I have gained an appreciation what our team is capable of achieving.

Despite the truly valued efforts put forward by our associates during COVID-19, the pandemic has highlighted where we require investments in our efforts to grow sales and operate efficiently in the coming years.

In the last few months, many of our warehouses have been strained as they operate at or above capacity. On top of that, we have held our teams to heighten safety protocols and often been required to manage through staffing challenges associated with the pandemic. While we’ve been limited in our ability to make progress on improvement initiatives during the pandemic, over this period, our team has identified several areas that offer us potential for measurable process improvements.

As I learned during my long history in this industry, the strength of an operator comes from having the foundation of great people, processes and products. Our team will be laser-focused on making sustainable improvements in certain key performance indicators in 2021. These areas include: investing in our associate experience through initiatives related to safety and retention; improving distribution service levels; improving our private brand assortment and penetration; and taking other actions to sustain improvements in gross margin levels.

These KPIs will be utilized to measure ourselves internally and to evaluate our progress. Improvements in these areas require some operational investments in people and processes, along with a bit of elbow grease.

In addition, to support our continued growth in the Food Distribution segment and the expanding capabilities of our supply chain network, we recently opened a new distribution center in Severn, Maryland. This strategic investment represents our most significant addition to the supply chain network in many years. It will alleviate the stress on some of our other facilities in the short-term and support our growth in the long term.

In connection with our KPIs, we have renewed our focus on the training of our supply chain associates to promote their growth as efficient operators. So to give you an example, a newly hired order selector within our distribution center moves a significantly lower rate of cases than the more experienced and trained counterparts. Ensuring that we execute the appropriate training of these associates early on will ensure that they achieve greater efficiency and longevity with the organization. We’ll also undertake initiatives to refresh the flow of our distribution center and to support these associates and enhance productivity in these facilities.

These initiatives, along with many others, and together with improvements in execution, will support our supply chain in recovering from the demand to the pandemic. It will also result in improvement in our company’s growth and profitability over the next several years.

As we look to 2021, it will be a year that will undoubtedly bring uncertainty; uncertainty related to the evolving consumer behavior and uncertainty related to the duration of the pandemic and the timing of the vaccine distribution amongst other things. However, we are poised to focus on what we can control, the fundamentals of our business and making efforts to streamline operations in order to be — to best respond to any environment and to position SpartanNash for profitable long-term growth.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mark to review the fourth quarter performance and provide our fiscal 2021 guidance.

Mark Shamber — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Tony, and welcome to everyone joining us on today’s call. Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased by 12.5% or $249 million to $2.25 billion versus 2019’s fourth quarter sales of $2 billion, which includes the impact of the 53rd week. Adjusting for the 53rd week sales of $158.9 million, our fourth quarter sales growth accelerated to 4.5% compared to third quarter sales growth of 3.1%.

Our adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter came in at $0.43 per diluted share, an increase of 87% compared to adjusted EPS of $0.23 per diluted share in 2019’s fourth quarter. GAAP EPS came in at $0.34 per diluted share in the quarter compared to $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The increase in our profitability from the prior year quarter was driven by the higher sales volume, particularly from the higher-margin retail segment, gross margin rate expansion across all our business segments and increased leverage of our operating expenses, particularly in retail store labor and various fixed costs. These positive contributions were partially offset by the previously announced noncash warrant expense of $6.5 million related to the transaction with Amazon; increased corporate administrative expenses, including incentive compensation; and a higher rate of supply chain expenses, which were compounded by the effects of COVID-19. As a reminder, the warrant expense was recorded as a reduction to net sales in accordance with GAAP.

Turning to our business segments, net sales in Food Distribution increased by $167 million or approximately 18% to $1.11 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by the combination of continued sales growth with existing customers, incremental volume associated with the impact of COVID-19 as well as the contribution from the 53rd week. These increases were partially offset by the company’s decision to exit its remaining fresh production operations in early 2020.

Inflation declined to 80 basis points in Food Distribution in the fourth quarter, a decrease both from the third quarter rate of 1.12% and 2019’s fourth quarter inflation rate of 1.39%, primarily as a result of inflation moderating significantly in produce, while dairy shifted from inflationary in Q3 to deflationary in Q4.

Reported operating earnings for Food Distribution in the fourth quarter totaled $11 million compared to $10.9 million for the prior year quarter. The increase in reported operating earnings for the segment was largely due to higher sales volume, favorable margin rates, lower asset impairment charges and cycling prior year losses in the fresh distribution — Fresh Production business, largely offset by the previously mentioned noncash warrant expense, the higher rate of supply chain costs and higher corporate administrative expenses, which were allocated to the business segments.

Adjusted operating income totaled $13.1 million in the quarter versus the prior year’s fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $15.7 million. Adjusted operating earnings exclude asset impairment and restructuring charges in both fiscal years. Losses associated with the Fresh Kitchen operations have also been excluded in 2019’s fourth quarter.

Retail net sales came in at $627 million for the quarter compared to $548 million in 2019’s fourth quarter, an increase of 14.5% or $79 million, including the impact of the extra week.

Our comparable store sales were 8.7% for the fourth quarter. Comparable store sales continued to benefit from the consumer shift towards food at home during the pandemic. Consistent with our third quarter results, these results also reflect an increase of nearly 180% in our eCommerce sales for the quarter and the continued favorability in our private label sales compared to the overall industry.

Retail shifted to deflation of 14 basis points compared to inflation of 1.35% during the third quarter and inflation of 1.33% in the prior year as most categories moderated in the fourth quarter, and the grocery, dairy, produce and frozen categories all turned deflationary.

Fourth quarter adjusted operating earnings in the Retail segment came in at $9.4 million compared to $3 million in 2019’s fourth quarter. Retail reported GAAP operating earnings of $6.9 million for the quarter compared to $4.2 million in 2019’s fourth quarter, an increase of 64%.

Our profitability improvement was driven primarily by the sales increase, while we also benefited from improvements in our margin rates including lower inventory shrink as well as favorable variances in labor rates. Partially offsetting these items was higher incentive compensation due to the improved segment performance. Fuel sales were down almost 29% from the prior year fourth quarter due to a combination of fewer gallons sold and a lower average price per gallon.

Military net sales of $514 million in the fourth quarter increased by $3 million compared to prior year revenues of $511 million. The contributions from the 53rd week in growth in private label sales were offset by the continued impact of domestic base access and commissary shopping restrictions associated with COVID-19, which have led to a significant decline in defense commissary agency sales as a whole.

Military reported an operating loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to a reported loss of $3.5 million in 2019’s fourth quarter, while adjusted operating loss was $0.4 million compared to a loss of $3.5 million in the prior year. These changes were driven by improvements in both gross margin and supply chain expense rates.

Interest expense decreased by $3 million in the prior year quarter due to multiple rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve as well as the company’s pay down of long-term debt resulting from strong free cash flow during the year.

For the full year, we generated consolidated operating cash flows of $307 million compared to $180 million in the prior year. This improvement was driven largely by our increased profitability, reductions in working capital, the deferral of payroll taxes in connection with the CARES Act and increases in crude compensation. These improvements collectively resulted in free cash flow generation of $239 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $105 million in fiscal 2019.

In fiscal 2020, SpartanNash declared $27.7 million in quarterly cash dividends equal to $0.1925 per common share. The company also repurchased 860,752 shares during 2020 for a total of $10 million at an average price of $11.62 per share.

Our higher adjusted EBITDA of $239.1 million, combined with the reduction in net long-term debt by $198 million during fiscal 2020, resulted in a significant improvement in our net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio. The company’s leverage ratio finished fiscal 2020 at just under 2 times, coming in at 1.95 times compared to 3.7 times as of fiscal 2019’s year-end.

As covered in yesterday’s press release, we are providing our initial guidance for fiscal 2021, which incorporates our current expectations as we begin to cycle the impact of COVID-19.

Overall, given market conditions and the uncertainty that COVID’s influence will have on fiscal 2021, we expect consolidated net sales to decline by approximately 4% to 6% for fiscal 2020 to a range of $8.8 billion to $9 billion. In Food Distribution, we expect sales to decline 1% to 3%. In Retail, we expect first quarter comparable sales to decline by 7% to 9%, while full year comparable sales are expected to decline by 6% to 8%.

Within our Military business, we expect a continued decline in the DeCA comparable sales trends, which will be partially offset by growth in DeCA’s private brands, resulting in a net 3% to 5% sales decline.

We expect the company’s profitability to decrease over the prior year, with fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from $1.65 to $1.80 per diluted share compared to $2.53 in 2020.

Excluding the estimated restructuring and asset impairment, merger acquisition and integration, organizational realignment and severance expenses provided in Table 8 in today’s press release, we expect fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $195 million to $210 million compared to 2020’s adjusted EBITDA of $239 million, consistent with the company’s projected decrease in operating earnings.

From a GAAP perspective, we expect that reported earnings from continuing operations will be in the range of $1.48 to $1.67 per diluted share in comparison to earnings from continuing operations of $2.12 in fiscal 2020. Our guidance reflects assumptions that health care cost — health insurance costs will increase and return to pre-pandemic levels while incentive compensation will similarly moderate to historical levels of achievement in fiscal 2021.

Our fiscal 2021 guidance also reflects capital and IT capital expenditures in the range of $80 million to $90 million for the fiscal year; depreciation and amortization of $90 million to $100 million; and interest expense of $14 million to $15 million.

Finally, we expect our reported and adjusted effective tax rate to range from 23% to 24.5%.

And now I’d like to turn the call back over to Tony.

Tony Sarsam — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark. In closing, we are pleased with our fiscal 2020 performance and our team’s contribution while continuing to deliver results during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as we emerge from the impact of the pandemic in 2021, we recognize that there are many opportunities we will need to capitalize on in order to live up to our potential.

As I look to an uncertain 2021 environment and think about the focus areas I outlined earlier, I realize that the benefits will not come overnight. However, I’m confident that we will make the right investments and better position our platform for more prosperous growth in the years to come.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to the operator and open it up for your questions.

