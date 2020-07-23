Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Ted Christie — President & Chief Executive Officer and Class III Director

Thanks, Maria, and thanks to everyone for joining us today.

I want to start by saying I’m very proud of how the entire Spirit team has responded to the changes driven by COVID-19. Many of our procedures, processes and work environments have changed, all while our personal lives have been disrupted. Our team has done an incredible job adapting as necessary, while maintaining their focus on delivering the best value in the sky.

As we begin to welcome our guests back, we are taking purposeful steps to provide a safe and healthy experience for our guests and team members. We continue to expand and enhance our cleaning procedures. During the quarter, we launched antimicrobial fogging of our facilities and aircraft, which is effective against the coronavirus. This new process further improves upon our existing high-grade disinfectant fogging. In addition to these and other enhanced cleaning procedures, we are enforcing our policy that guests and team members must wear a mask while on board. These enhancements, coupled with the most advanced air handling and filtration systems onboard any aircraft line today, we believe create a safe and healthy environment for all.

Financially, our top priority is to conserve cash and enhance our liquidity position. Given the significant decline in demand due to COVID-19, we dramatically reduced our flight schedule for the second quarter. During the month of April, we made several significant schedule cuts given the highly suppressed demand environment, operating only about 50 flights per day. In May, given the weak demand, we continued to operate this minimum schedule. We increased flying in June as a result of encouraging, albeit tenuous signs of demand rebounding. These favorable dynamics, our low-cost structure, a relatively-strong June and an uptick in forward bookings for July, resulted in favorable cash dynamics for the month of June.

In connection with the finalization of our aircraft deferral agreement with Airbus, we also amended our 2018 PDP financing facility, extending the expiration date from December of this year to March of 2021. Due to deferring aircraft and amending this financing facility, in June, we made a principal payment of nearly $50 million. If not for this one-time principal payment, we would have achieved nearly zero average daily cash burn for the month of June. This, of course, doesn’t mean we are through the worst of it. In fact, with the recent barrage of headlines regarding the increase in new core coronavirus cases, we’ve seen another setback in demand. We expect the rest of the summer to remain challenging for us and the industry. However, when demand for leisure travel rebounds and stabilizes, as evidenced by our June results, our leading low-cost structure positions us well to be among the first to return to profitability.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Scott to discuss more details of our quarterly performance.

Scott M. Haralson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ted.

I join Ted in thanking the entire Spirit team for helping us navigate through this crisis. The last few months have been challenging, and our team’s perseverance has been inspiring.

To our financials, for the second quarter, our adjusted net loss was $286 million or a loss of $3.59 per share. Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter 2020 decreased 43.3% year-over-year to $481 million. These changes were primarily driven by a 92.5% decrease in fuel expense and reductions in other flight volume-related expenses. Salaries, wages and benefits expense was about flat compared to the same period last year, despite an 11.6% increase in our pilot and flight attendant workforce prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enhancing and preserving liquidity remains the top priority. We ended the second quarter with $1.2 billion of unrestricted cash and short-term investments. During the second quarter, we completed a public offering of common stock, netting us proceeds of $192.4 million, completed a convertible debt offering, netting us proceeds of $168.3 million; and we increased our senior secured revolving credit facility from $110 million to $180 million, of which we drew the full $180 million during the second quarter. These transactions bring our total liquidity raise through financing transactions since the onset of the pandemic to over $540 million.

And last night, we launched an at-the-money offering for 9 million shares of our common stock, which, if executed at yesterday’s closing price, would yield about $150 million. In addition, we received proceeds from the Payroll Support Program portion of the CARES Act for $301 million and expect to receive the remaining $33 million of proceeds before the end of July. We are pursuing additional financing for our unencumbered assets. We currently have traditional unencumbered assets that are valued at approximately $600 million and intangible assets, such as our FREE SPIRIT loyalty and $9 Fare Club programs, as well as other brand-related assets that we believe could be used as collateral to raise significant additional proceeds. We have applied for a loan under the CARES Act secured loan program. If approved, we are eligible for up to $741 million, and we have until September 30 to determine whether or not to participate.

Regarding our fleet plan, we have reached agreement with Airbus to defer some of our 2020 and 2021 aircraft deliveries and corresponding predelivery deposits. For the remainder of this year, we will now only take three additional aircraft, bringing our total 2020 deliveries to 12 versus 16 previously. For 2021, we now have 16 aircraft scheduled for delivery versus 25 previously. You can find a copy of our updated fleet plan on our website. Of the three remaining deliveries this year, two will be debt financed, and the final delivery will be financed with the sale-leaseback transaction. 10 of the 16 deliveries in 2021 are secured under direct lease arrangements, and we have not yet secured financing for the remaining six. We expect to use sale-leaseback financing for these six aircraft, the first of which is not scheduled for delivery until June 2021.

Total capital expenditures for this year are estimated to be approximately $560 million or $215 million net of financing. The amounts not financed in this year are primarily related to predelivery deposit payments. For the remainder of the year, we estimate our capital expenditures will be $112 million or $28 million net of financing. The majority of these expenditures are related to aircraft. As we progress through the second quarter, our cash burn declined primarily due to an improvement in net sales. We define average daily cash burn as the sum of operating cash flows, debt service, total capex net of financing and predelivery deposit payments. It does not include the impact of any other financings, capital raises or funds from the Payroll Support Program.

Our average daily cash burn trended from about $9.5 million in April to about $1.5 million in June. As Ted mentioned, our cash burn in June included a one-time principal payment of nearly $50 million related to an amendment of our PDP financing facility in conjunction with our Airbus aircraft deferral agreement. On our first quarter call back in early May, we previously guided to cash burn levels of around $4 million per day for May and June. However, we ended up at just under $3 million per day for those two months, excluding the PDP facility payment, which was not contemplated in our $4 million per day estimate. Looking forward, based on current demand trends and the operation levels, Matt will discuss, we estimate our average daily cash burn for the third quarter 2020 and will range between $3 million and $4 million per day.

Before I close, I want to address the question as to how we can maintain our cost advantage in this environment, even if our utilization is temporarily lower than in previous years. Our cost advantage comes from four things, higher utilization, a higher density seating configuration, more efficient fuel burn and overall lower cost. In the end, the higher utilization has the smallest impact of the four, while our structurally low overall cost base is the largest contributor to that advantage. In fact, if we would have operated the daily utilization at the industry average of almost 11 hours per day in 2019, we would still have a CASM ex of well under $0.06. This is still half of the CASM ex of the three largest carriers and 30% to 40% lower than the other lower cost airlines. Point being, our cost advantage is here to stay. All airlines are going to be facing short-term utilization reductions and it impacts everyone’s cost structure.

With that, here’s Matt.

Matthew H. Klein — Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Thanks, Scott.

I also want to thank our Spirit team. Throughout the upheaval caused by the pandemic and economic crisis, our team has pulled together to support one another and the communities we serve. I’m inspired by our entire team and proud of everyone’s dedication during this unprecedented time.

As others in the industry have commented, the COVID-19 pandemic has a material impact on travel demand. Our total operating revenue in the second quarter declined 86.3% year-over-year. As Ted and Scott both indicated, the demand environment has been volatile. Our flown load factor in April was 17.9% on a 76% reduction in year-over-year capacity. The May flown load factor was 65% on a nearly 94% reduction in capacity, and the June flown load factor reached 79.1% on a 79% reduction in capacity. We were very encouraged by the trends we were seeing for summer travel throughout the month of June. But unfortunately, as the headlines turned negative in mid-June regarding the increase of COVID-19 cases, demand for July pulled off a bit. Having said that, we anticipate July flown load factor will be in the low to mid-60s. We anticipated the recovery would be rocky, and it certainly has been.

On an ASM basis, July capacity is estimated to be down 18% year-over-year, August down 35% and September down 45% year-over-year. This equates to third quarter capacity being down 32% compared to the third quarter last year. International travel bans are still restricting us from serving many of our international destinations. But once the bans are lifted, it remains our intent to bring back service to all the destinations we served prior to COVID-19. In the international markets where we have reinstituted service, visiting friends and relatives are a big part of the demand segment, and we expect it to be so with other destinations once they open. As such, we anticipate we will add back service to our VFR markets first and broaden our service as more tourism-oriented destinations come back online.

The timing of stabilized demand recovery remains uncertain, but it will recover. The economy of the United States is resilient and has always bounced back stronger than it was before any previous crisis presented itself. Based on history, we believe price-sensitive travelers going to visit their friends and relatives will be among the first travel segments to rebound, followed closely by low-fare leisure travel. Both of these segments are core to our network that we are in a great position to offer low fares and doing so at a profit.

And now I’ll hand it back to Ted.

Ted Christie — President & Chief Executive Officer and Class III Director

Thanks, Matt.

The continued health and economic crises that have caused unprecedented challenges on many fronts. Social unrest in our country is another challenge we must overcome. Now more than ever, we need to unite as a country and stand together against racism and bigotry of any kind. At Spirit, we celebrate our differences and know that we are stronger together because of them. Despite these challenges, our team has remained dedicated to provide excellent service to our guests and each other and to offer compassion for those around us. I am humbled and encouraged by the heart of the Spirit team.

In times of economic and societal crises such as this, the power of travel and human connection is ever more needed. In any macro setup, fares are the single most important component of anyone’s air travel selection. And the simple truth is that Spirit is best suited to carry plane loads of low fares. As our cost structure and network construction give us the tools to do so in a profitable and sustainable way. Nothing precludes any carrier from offering low fares. However, only a low-cost airline can do so and win.

History has shown in a multitude of past recessions that low-cost airlines outperform the market. Some have questioned the sustainability of the low-cost model, be it because of utilization, density or lack of hubs. The facts and economic realities favor our model during periods such as this. Discussions about market share, marginal cost and hub economics are irrelevant to our business model. We will selectively deploy our assets in ways that we believe drive the best possible return, get us through cash neutrality and on our way back to profitability. While it’s anyone’s guess as to when demand will return to normal, one thing is very clear, the margin of travelers needed for spirit to achieve these goals is significantly narrower than it is for any other airline.

With that, back to Maria.

