Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Ken Tinsley — Investor Relations

Doug Merritt — President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Child — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Splunk Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ken Tinsley. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Ken Tinsley — Investor Relations

Great. Thank you and good afternoon.

With me on the call today are Doug Merritt and Jason Child. After market close today, we issued a press release, which is posted on our website. Also note that we have posted supplemental material on the Investor Relations web page as well. This conference call is being broadcast live via webcast, and following the call, an audio replay will be available on our website.

On today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements including financial guidance and expectations, such as our forecast for our first quarter, as well as future expectations of revenue mix renewals duration, and cloud growth and cloud gross margin, as well as trends in our markets and our business, and expectations regarding our acquisitions, products, technology, strategy, customers, demand and markets. These statements are based on our assumptions as to the macroeconomic environment in which we will be operating and reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and actual events or results may differ materially.

Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and that of our customers and the overall economic environment. Related to this uncertainty, certain customers have and may in the future, continue to decrease or delay spending commitments, particularly for certain high dollar and long-term contracts. Please refer to documents we file with the SEC, including the Form 8-K filed with today’s press release. Those documents contain risks and other factors, which may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are being made as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these statements. If this call is reviewed after today, the information presented during this call may not contain current or accurate information. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the press release and on our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Doug.

Doug Merritt — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ken. And thanks to everyone on the call for joining us. Q4 was a strong finish to a memorable year for Splunk. I’m proud of both our results as well as the dedication and tenacity of our team over these past 12 months and particularly during our year-end. And I am so very grateful to the trust and commitment of our customers and partners.

Splunk ended the year with overall annual recurring revenue of $2.36 billion, up 41% over last year. Even more importantly we saw continued impressive results in our cloud-first initiatives but cloud ARR delivery of $810 million, up 83% over last year, and accelerating from our growth rate in Q3. Driving our continued transition to cloud has been our number one company of priority for the past three years, and that’s continuing into FY ’22. We remain very pleased with the progress of our transition to cloud.

Looking back in time just four years ago, cloud was less than 20% of our software bookings, delivering $48 million in revenue, and the upper end of allowable daily data volume was about 10 terabytes per day. Today cloud revenue stands at $554 million, representing an 84% CAGR. We’re deploying a 100 terabytes plus footprints with customers taking advantage of workload versus data ingest pricing and cloud now represents the majority of our business, with 50% of our software bookings coming from cloud in Q4. We’ve seen that when our customers move to cloud, the investment they make an Splunk expands rapidly as utilize they high velocity of our cloud innovations, features and machine learning, ultimately allowing them to free up resourcing and reorient their focus and time to what’s most critical to them.

Despite the continued uncertainty and volatility of the macro environment, we had a strong finish to the year. In Q4, we saw procurement patterns that we’re closer to what we experienced in Q1 and Q2. And we were also able to close transactions with several of the accounts that deals slip in Q3. Throughout the 100-plus customer interactions I’ve had over the past several months, I am hearing about their continued belief in the value of our technology and I’m seen many of them expand their commitments to Splunk as a result.

Over the past year, the world has experienced more change than the past 10 years. And there are signs at 2021 will be similar, especially when it comes to data and to technology. Already, we are seeing companies with a strong digital strategy outpacing their peers. Organizations have prioritized a strategic use and operationalization of the all of their data, will achieve significant business and economic benefits. We’re also seeing cybersecurity attacks at unprecedented levels and scale. The magnitude of SolarWinds hack has hammered home the unsettling but ever-present reality of the digital era, that all organizations are likely to get hacked at some point.

Digital security has become a broad governance comparative. Splunk is working side-by-side with our customers to help them drive the change, resiliency and optimization around both of these key and critical trends. As an example, at the onset of the SolarWinds hack, Splunk took immediate action to both enable customers to investigate whether they had been impacted by the attack and to confirm the Splunk itself had not been impacted. Our customers count on us to deliver timely detection capabilities. We did not disappoint. Our security strategy team published materials to guide our customers on how to use our products to find evidence of the SUNBURST Backdoor. Our professional services and customer success teams deployed remote on-demand services to help customers implement this guidance.

From there, our product and security teams released timely Splunk research and dynamic security content, using the uptake capability and Splunk Enterprise Security to help our customers understand their own risk. As a whole, we responded rapidly to deliver the best in class value that our customers and community expect from Splunk. We know that all organizations are on a journey to bring data to everything and our mission to remove the barriers between data and action so everyone thrives in the Data Age, has never been more important. The breadth and depth of our Data-to-Everything Platform dramatically enhances the richness and value of our focused solutions for our customers across IT operations, security and DevOps.

Observability was among the standouts within our business in FY ’21, fueled by customers accelerating their own digital transformations and shifting to modern application development. Our customers are clearly excited about our observability capabilities and the market is too. Just last week, industry analyst firm GigaOm, published industry’s first-ever evaluation of the cloud observability market naming Splunk as the only outperformer, and knowing that Splunk has emerged as one of the leaders in the observability space. Here just a few examples in this past quarter, where Splunk enables the largest and most innovative organizations in the world to do more and bring more of their teams together on a common data platform.

British grocery retailer Tesco is a long time Splunk customer and the third largest retailer in the world in terms of gross revenue. Tesco recently expanded their use of Splunk Enterprise Security and Observability Suite to better support an 80% increase in online sales, brought on by COVID-19 and the run-up to Christmas. By leveraging Splunk to take action on their data, Tesco can provide their customers with a seamless online shopping experience and improved delivery speed.

Nationwide Building Society, the largest building society in the world, expanded their use of Splunk Cloud and Enterprise Security to ensure their 15 million members receive the fastest response of protection against fraudulent activity. Relying on Splunk as an integral part of their cloud transformation, the British mutual financial institution has already seen a significant cost reduction across all services and will be better equipped to safeguard their customers, their financial accounts and their personal data.

Leading omnichannel commerce platform Shopify continues to expand their use of Splunk Enterprise as well as Splunk application performance management or APM, as the company transforms observability strategy. With the increase in e-commerce and online purchases brought COVID-19, Shopify expanded with Splunk to address their growing tracing and application monitoring demands, as well as provide them with visibility across our entire organization. With our observability solutions, Shopify is able to scale and support over 1 million merchants selling their products online.

Longtime customer, Okta, upgraded their use of Splunk Cloud, which serves as their Data-to-Everything Platform across the entire business. With Splunk Cloud, Okta can better serve their 9,400-plus customers by monitoring and providing faster response times and fewer error rates. Okta leverages Splunk to better understand customer usage patterns, enabling them to continue to enhance our customer experience capabilities. These customer wins in Q4 underline the importance data plays as organizations scale their online and virtual environments.

In summary, we delivered a strong finish to our year as we continue to deliver for our customers and execute across our multi-pronged transition. Once again, the majority of our software bookings came from the cloud, driven by cloud ARR growing at 83% year-over-year. An overall $2.36 billion business growing at 41%, we are delivering best-in-class growth at scale, which is just one of the many reasons Splunk was just included among Fortune’s Most Admired Companies for the first time ever. We’re excited about the year ahead and the opportunity to serve our customers with our incredibly rich technology portfolio, our industry leading customer success and support offerings, and our cloud-first footing.

I’ll now hand over to Jason for more on the quarter and fiscal year results. Jason?

Jason Child — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Doug, and good afternoon everyone, and thanks for joining us.

Q4 was a strong finish to a volatile year. We ended fiscal ’21 with total ARR of $2.36 billion, up 41% year-over-year, cloud ARR of $810 million, up 83% over last year, and 510 customers with ARR greater than $1 million, up 44%. On our last call, I described the slowdown in the close rates for several of our largest orders in the final weeks of Q3, which we attributed to persist uncertainty stemming from COVID and other macro factors. We said all indicators pointed to strong demand overall, but some customers were taking a pause to re-evaluate the timing of high value spending commitments. We were confident in the eventual closing of many delayed transactions but specific timing was uncertain. Today, I’m pleased to report that not only did we close transactions with several of the accounts that had deals slip from Q3, but we did not see a repeat of slower close rates in Q4 to the degree that we saw in Q3.

Now on to results. We ended the period with total RPO of nearly $2 billion, up 10% over Q4 of last year and the portion of RPO, which we expect to recognize as revenue over the next 12 months was just over $1.2 billion, up 23% from last year. It’s important to note that both current and total RPO growth rates were muted last year as we didn’t yet have the benefit of renewal bookings from a substantial pool of previously booked multi-year contracts. As we highlighted at Analyst Day, we expect that the renewal of a sizable base of prep to term conversions that we initially booked two to three years ago will begin to contribute meaningfully to overall bookings this year, FY ’22. These renewals should drive bookings growth and the convergence of RPO growth and ARR growth rates over the next 12 to 18 months.

On the P&L, total revenues were $745 million in Q4 and $2.23 billion for the full year, both down slightly from last year reflecting substantially higher cloud mix, as well as a sharp decline in average duration for term contracts. We expect the average contract duration will start to normalize in Q1 as we lap the first anniversary of the pandemic. Q4 cloud revenue was $171 million, up 72% over last year, and full year was $554 million, up 77%, both reflecting continued acceleration of customer adoption of our cloud platform.

On margins, which are all non-GAAP, cloud gross margin was 62% in Q4 compared to 54% last year with continued progress towards our long-term target of at least 75%. Total gross margin in Q4 was 83% down on a year-over-year basis due to the greater proportion of revenue contribution coming from cloud. Operating margin was 13% in Q4, substantially higher than planned due to our significant topline outperformance, and full year op margin was negative 4% again. Operating margin is impacted by lower revenue from shorter average term contract duration and growing cloud mix.

Finally, operating cash flow was negative $191 million for the year, about $100 million better than last year, and in line with our expectation following our shift to annual invoicing in fiscal ’20.

Turning to guidance. While the demand environment is strong, given the continuing market uncertainty, we remain cautious on specific growth expectations until there are clear signs of market recovery and stabilization. Until then we will be keeping our guidance rather short. As such, we expect to end the Q1 with total ARR of between $2.42 billion and $2.44 billion. On the income statement, the cloud transition continues to drive variability in our revenue and operating margin results. We expect total revenues of between $480 million and $500 million depending on cloud mix, and with the non-GAAP operating margin of approximately minus 30% reflecting our normal seasonal pattern.

In closing, Q4 was a strong finish to a very unusual year. We outperformed our targets in the first half during the onset of the pandemic, saw lower-than-usual large deal close rates in the final weeks of Q3 and then closed the year with strong execution in Q4. When we look back on the year as a whole, we’re very pleased with the progress of our transition and the strength of our cloud business in particular. It’s become clear that the headwinds we facing are predominantly from the term business as customers have been cautious to make long-term commitments, especially during the pandemic.

On-prem customers are also being more measured in the size and length of their term contracts as they contemplate their plans for a substantial cloud expansion with Splunk. While the term business will likely remain, volatile we expect our cloud business will continue to ramp quickly. The overall demand environment remains strong and cloud continues to outperform our expectations as you can see in the very high ARR and revenue growth rates. We’re planning for continued cloud strength in our business and look forward to keeping you updated on our progress on future calls.

With that, let’s open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from the line of Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.