Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded today, July 20, 2021 and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, please disconnect.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Lipschitz, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.