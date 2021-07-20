Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
STLD Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Jul. 20, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded today, July 20, 2021 and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, please disconnect.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Lipschitz, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Most Popular
IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations
Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance
Absci IPO: Here’s all you need to know about bioengineering firm’s Nasdaq listing
Wall Street is probably going through the busiest phase since the recession, in terms of the number of businesses seeking to go public. Companies in diverse fields, from retail and
Here are a few factors that work in favor of Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have gained 31% over the past 12 months. The stock dropped on Monday following the company’s announcement that it has decided to