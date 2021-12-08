Stitch Fix (SFIX) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported net revenue of $581.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 19% year-over-year.
Net loss amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share.
For the second quarter of 2022, net revenue is estimated to be $505-520 million.
