STZ Earnings: All you need to know about Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings results

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales declined 5% year-over-year to $1.99 billion, missing estimates.

Net income attributable to CBI fell 44% to $223 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS dropped 16% to $1.98 but surpassed projections.

For fiscal year 2024, Constellation expects comparable EPS, excluding Canopy, to range between $11.70-12.00.

