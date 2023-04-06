Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
STZ Earnings: All you need to know about Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings results
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales declined 5% year-over-year to $1.99 billion, missing estimates.
Net income attributable to CBI fell 44% to $223 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS dropped 16% to $1.98 but surpassed projections.
For fiscal year 2024, Constellation expects comparable EPS, excluding Canopy, to range between $11.70-12.00.
Prior performance
Most Popular
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) bets big on primary care. What future holds
Retail pharmacy chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has been diversifying with the aim of tapping into emerging opportunities, while also aligning the business with the changing healthcare market. With
Key takeaways from Conagra Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings report
Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) were up over 3% on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2023 and raised its guidance
Conagra Brands (CAG) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased almost 6% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. Organic net sales rose 6.1%. Net income attributable to Conagra