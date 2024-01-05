Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
STZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Constellation Brands’ Q3 2024 financial results
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales inched up 1% to $2.47 billion compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales were also up 1%.
Net income attributable to CBI increased 9% to $509 million while EPS rose 10% to $2.76 compared to last year. Comparable EPS rose 13% to $3.19.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short.
The company expects EPS to range between $9.15-9.35 in FY2024.
The stock was up over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.
