Infographic: Highlights of Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 2020 Earnings Report

Technology company Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) reported an increase in profit for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings also came in above the market’s prediction, driving the company’s stock higher on Wednesday evening.

Synopsys Q2 2020 Earnings Infographic

Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose to $1.22 per share from $1.16 per share last year and topped the Street view. Net income was $109.9 million or $0.71 per share, compared to $118.2 million or $0.77 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenues rose to $861.3 million from $836.2 million a year earlier and surpassed analysts’ forecast by a wide margin.

Shares of Synopsis closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher and continued to gain during the after-hours session, following the announcement.

