T-Mobile Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), a leading telecommunications company in the US, will be reporting earnings for the second quarter of 2023 today at 4:00 pm ET.
Listen to T-Mobile’s Q2 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
It is widely estimated that T-Mobile generated earnings of $1.69 per share in the June quarter, compared to a loss of 9 cents in the second quarter of 2022. Wall Street expects the company’s revenues to come in at $19.31 billion, which would be down 2% from the revenue it generated in the prior-year quarter.
In the first quarter of 2023, T-Mobile’s net profit rose sharply to $1.94 billion or $1.58 per share from $713 million or 57 cents per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings benefitted from a marked decrease in operating expenses. Revenues, meanwhile, declined to $19.63 billion from $20.12 billion last year despite a healthy improvement in service revenues. The service growth and increased synergy realization drove up core adjusted EBITDA to $7.1 billion.
