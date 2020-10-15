Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 29.2% year-over-year to $12.14 billion.
Net income rose nearly 36% to $4.6 billion, or $0.90 per share, compared to last year.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be $12.4-12.7 billion. Gross profit margin is expected to be between 51.5-53.5% while operating profit margin is estimated to be 40.5-42.5%.
