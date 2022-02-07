Categories Analysis, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 earnings beat Street view; revenue up 5%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced third-quarter 2022 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting earnings that exceeded expectations.
Third-quarter revenues rose to $903.3 million from $860.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Net booking moved up 6% annually to $866.1 million.
However, net income decreased to $144.5 million or $1.24 per share in the December quarter from $182.2 million or $1.57per share a year earlier. Analysts had predicted a slightly weaker bottom-line performance.
The company’s stock closed Tuesday’s regular trading higher but dropped during the extended session after the earnings announcement. It has gained 9% in the past six months.
