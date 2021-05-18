Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations.
Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from $760.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net booking moved up 8% annually to $784.53 million, defying Wall Street’s expectations for a decline.
Consequently, net income increased to $218.8 million or $1.88 per share in the March quarter from $122.2 million or $1.07per share a year earlier. Analysts had predicted a weaker bottom-line performance.
The company’s stock closed Tuesday’s regular trading lower but gained during the extended session after the earnings announcement. It has gained 21% so far this year.
