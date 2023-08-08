Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues.

June-quarter revenues rose 17% annually to $1.28 billion. Net bookings increased to $1.2 billion in Q1 from $1.0 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

The company reported a net loss of $206.0 million or $1.22 per share for the first three months of 2024, compared to a loss of $104.0 million or $0.76 per share last year. EBITDA was $64.5 million, vs. $52.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

“We had a strong start to the fiscal year and achieved Net Bookings of $1.2 billion, which was at the high end of our expectations. Our performance was led by our catalog of iconic, industry-leading intellectual properties, which continues to resonate with our player communities worldwide,” said Strauss Zelnick, chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive.

