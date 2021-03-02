Target Corp posts strong results in Q4: Infographic

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell today.
The department store chain reported Q4 revenue of $28.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than analysts’ estimate.
The company had a net income of $1.38 billion or $2.73 per share compared to $834 million or $1.63 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.
