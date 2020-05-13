Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

MA Huateng (Pony Ma) — Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Wendy. Good [Technical Issues] Thank you for joining our call at this undue time. As the world tackles COVID-19, our thoughts and heart go out to all the people who are suffering from the pandemic. During this difficult period, we seek to provide online services that keep people connected, informed, productive, and entertained. So far, our businesses have proved resilient and cash flow-generative, enabling us to increase our investment to fulfill our mission of Tech for Good. We are allocating time and resources, including over RMB2 billion of donations to contribute to COVID-19 relief initiatives in China and globally.

And now, I will highlight the result we achieved in the first quarter of 2020. Total revenue was RMB 108 billion, up 26% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter. Gross profit was RMB53 billion, up 33% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter. Our non-IFRS operating profit was RMB36 billion, up 25% year-on-year and 17% quarter on quarter. Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB27 billion, up 29% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter. Our platforms and products have never been more need and relevant as users stay at home. We believe this experience will also lead to the of digitalization going forward. In social, users heavily rely on our social platforms to stay connected. Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat increased 8% year-on-year to over 1.2 billion. In games, more players spend more time online, further strengthening our Number 1 position in China. Our games also continue to grow internationally. In media, video views and subscriptions continue to expand as we release the top tier content. Music subscriptions increased, driven by effective content, strategy. In FinTech, we operate the largest mobile payment platform in China by DAU and number of transactions, increasing and supporting. In cloud, we are Number 2 public cloud services provider in China, steadily picking up market share amid intense competition. In utilities, we maintain our industry leadership in mobile security, mobile browser and Android apps store in China.

I will invite Martin and James to provide business review.

LAU Chi Ping (Martin Lau) — Executive Director and President

Thank you, Pony, and good evening and good morning to everybody. For the first quarter of 2020, our total revenue grew 26% year-on-year. VAS represented 58% of our total revenue, within which online games was 35% and social networks was 23%. FinTech and Business Services represented 25% of total revenue, and Online Advertising represented 16% of total revenue.

For value-added services, segment revenue was RMB62.4 billion in the first quarter, up 27% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter. In social networks, revenue grew both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, mainly driven by item sales in smartphone games. Total VAS subscriptions increased 19% year-on-year to a RMB197 million, reflecting robust growth in video and music subscriptions as user spent more time online. Our video subscriptions increased 26% year-on-year to RMB112 million due to popular self-commissioned drama and Chinese animated series, such as Sansheng Sanshi pillow and The Land of Warriors Season 3. Our music services, an expanding paid music library, contributed to subscriptions growth of 50% year-on-year to 43 million. Online games revenue grew 31% year-on-year and 23% quarter-on-quarter, driven by more active users and higher paying ratio during the stay-at-home period. Consumption will normalize, as users return to work. Total smartphone games revenue increased 64% year-on-year to RMB34.8 billion, driven by key titles, including Honour of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, and PUBG Mobile, as well as consolidation of Supercell. Sequentially, revenue grew 33%, due to more playing time during the Chinese New Year and stay-at-home period. PC client games revenue decreased 15% year-on-year to RMB11.8 billion, due to temporary closure of Internet cafes and soft DnF performance. Revenue increased quarter-on-quarter on favorable seasonality.

Turning to social networks. We are highly motivated by our roles and responsibilities in creating and helping people to stay in touch with their friends and families and then connecting people to necessary services during this critical period. User engagement on Weixin and QQ increased, with daily messages and time spent on each service up double-digits year-on-year, with strength of several functionalities on Weixin and QQ platforms to better serve specific use cases. For example, for eLearning, teachers can now customize QQ group toolbar with relevant Mini Programs, such as online exams and homework collection tools, to better manage online classes. Students can experience communal study time year via virtual study rooms. For healthcare services, we connected Weixin users with medical professionals in private or group chat initiated via Tencent Health Mini Program or access point embedded in Weixin. To support remote presentation, we extended QQ’s screen sharing function in video calls from PC to mobile devices. On daily services, we increased penetration in offline use cases contributing to Weixin Mini Programs, exceeding 400 million DAU.

We helped accelerate digital distribution or omnichannel consumption for offline services, especially grocery shopping and municipal services. Municipal services. We assisted local governments and businesses to disseminate eVouchers, expediting the recovery in offline consumption after the lockdown is over, especially for retailers and restaurants. Let’s move on to online games. During the stay-at-home period, users spent more time on our games for entertainment and social interactions, leveraging our best-in-class game content and large in-game social communities. We captured incremental entertainment demand. Our smartphone games DAU recorded strong growth year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Among our leading mobile titles in China, we upgraded Honour of Kings game engine last year, which allowed us to enhance audio and visual experiences of the game, enabling more attractive content such as the five themes games were released during the Chinese New Year. We also introduced location-based teamplay system, which encouraged more interactions among players in the same city. Peacekeeper Elite collaborated with Rocket Girls 101, an idol girl group managed by Tencent, which emerged from our popular TV variety show. This drove user engagement to a new high, demonstrating the success of our cross-IP synergy. Internationally, PUBG Mobile celebrated its second anniversary with multiple in-game events, while we tailored our operations regionally to increase user reach and engagement. For League of Legends, we launched Teamfight Tactics mobile app, as well as new content, contributing to higher user retention and time spent for this long-standing franchise. For Brawl Stars, the high cadence content updates kept user engaged and optimized player-matching mechanism to further enhance user experience. We do have a substantial new game pipeline. In China, we’ll launch more titles by June. Internationally, licensed mobile achieved initial success by downloads as well as growth in Japan. new PC tactical shooter, Valorant, drew enthusiastic responses from players doing closed beta testing and was the most viewed title on Twitch in its first month. Looking forward, we expect in-game consumption activities to dip back to a more normal levels as players go back to work and time spent in games normalizes. With that, I will now pass on to James.

James Mitchell — Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Executive Vice President

Thank you, Martin. Turning to Online Advertising, revenue was RMB17.7 billion in the first quarter. The above trend year-on-year growth rate of 32% reflected: A, increased consumer time spent on our apps during the stay-at-home period, which we expect to normalize in future quarters; and B, our platform’s ability to deliver attractive returns on investment to advertisers. Sequentially, advertising revenue decreased due to seasonality. By industry, games, Internet services, and online education ad spend rose year-on-year, as these categories increased spending in reaction to more traffic and consumption for that services during the stay-at-home period. Fast-moving consumer goods, and travel-related ad spend declined. Looking forward, we expect the overall China online advertising industry to experience industrywide headwinds, including: First, consumers normalizing down their time spent online; second, online services advertisers adjusting their customer acquisition budgets as they reflect revised customer lifetime value assumptions; and third, multinational brands reducing their spending significantly as they face the pandemic in their home markets. For social and others, advertising revenue grew 47% year-on-year, driven by increased ad impressions, particularly on Moments. Our mobile ad network revenue also expanded sharply on more traffic and higher eCPMs, with video ads now representing over one-third of our ad network, ad impressions. We expect our social advertising revenue to revert to what its prior trend growth rate from the second quarter as ad impressions normalized somewhat and as some advertising categories review their customer acquisition budgets. For media advertising, revenue was RMB3.1 billion for the first quarter, down 10% year-on-year, within which sponsorship ad revenue declined year-on-year as well as quarter-on-quarter due to budget cuts, delays in producing and airing certain variety shows, and suspension of NBA basketball games. In-feed advertisement revenue grew year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter due to the popularity of several top tier drama series and demand for reliable news and information during the pandemic. We expect media advertising revenue trends will be more challenging in the second quarter, as multinationals reduced their brand budgets.

Looking at FinTech and Business Services, segment revenue was RMB26.5 billion, up 22% year-on-year and down 12% quarter-on-quarter. Within FinTech, revenue decreased sequentially as commercial payments, especially offline payment activities and cash withdrawals, reduced during the Chinese New Year and stay-at-home periods. FinTech margins were high, but stable sequentially due to the higher margin revenue streams, such as wealth management and lending continued to grow, and as we managed our marketing and subsidy costs. Looking forward, we’ve seen a healthy rebound in payments activities across offline and online in QR Code as well as point of sale transactions. For example, during the last week of April, our average daily commercial transactions value that recovered to late 2019 levels. Our wealth management business grew at a stable rate in the first quarter, as aggregated customer assets increased year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. And our WeiLiDai loan book remained healthy, reflecting WeBank’s prudent risk management policies.

Within Business Services, the pandemic delayed project deployments and new account acquisition, resulting in a sequential revenue decline. However, our Tencent Meeting software achieved breakout success and became the leading video conference app in China. We strengthened its security measures and introduced new functions to facilitate discussion and conference call management. In late March, we launched an international version of Tencent Meeting called VooV Meeting. For WeChat Work, we enhanced industry solutions and deepened integration with Weixin, helping us to sign more key accounts, especially in the retail, education and public sectors. Consequently, WeChat Work DAU has grown significantly during the period. Looking forward, we expect business services to remain challenging in the short term due to disrupted sales cycles, but we’ll continue increasing our investment, especially in enterprise software and cloud services, as we believe the experience of remote working will ultimately prompt offline industries in the public sector to accelerate the digitization.

And with that, I’ll pass to John to speak financials.

John Lo — Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Thank you, James. Hello, everybody. For the first quarter of 2020, total revenue was RMB108.1 billion, up 26% year-on-year or 2% quarter-on-quarter. Gross profit was RMB52.8 billion, up 33% year-on-year or 15% quarter-on-quarter. Net other gains was RMB4 billion, down 64% year-on-year or up 11% quarter-on-quarter. This item mainly comprised of non-IFRS adjustment items, including net gains on disposal of certain investee companies as well as net fair value gains on investee companies. It was partially offset by RMB2.6 billion donations, primarily to combat the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

Operating profit was RMB37.3 billion, up 1% year-on-year or 30% quarter-on-quarter. Net finance costs were RMB1.7 billion, up 51% year-on-year or down 39% quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year increase was mainly driven by greater interest expense resulted from higher amount of indebtedness. The quarter-on-quarter decrease was due to the recognition of forex gains for Q1 2020, while we recorded forex loss a quarter ago. Share of losses of associates and joint ventures was RMB281 million, down 90% year-on-year or 79% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to changes in non-IFRS adjustment items of certain associates.

On a non-IFRS basis, we recorded share of profit of RMB164 million for the first quarter of 2020, comparing to share of losses of RMB518 million a year ago. The change mainly reflected improved performance of certain investee companies. Income tax expense were RMB5.9 billion, RMB2.1 billion and RMB4.8 billion for quarter one, 2020, quarter four, 2019 and quarter one, 2019 respectively. Effective tax rate for the quarter was 16.7%. IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB28.9 billion, up 6% year-on-year or 34% quarter-on-quarter. Diluted EPS was RMB2.999, up 5% year-on-year and 33% quarter-on-quarter.

Now, let me walk you through our non-IFRS financial numbers for the first quarter. Operating profit was RMB35.6 billion, up 25% year-on-year or 17% quarter-on-quarter. Net profit after NCI was RMB27.1 billion, up 29% year-on-year or 6% quarter-on-quarter. Diluted EPS Diluted EPS was RMB2.817, up 29% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. Turning to segment gross margin, gross margin for VAS was 59%, up 1.4 percentage points year-on-year and 8.9 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year growth was mainly due to improved margin for both PC and smartphone games, resulting from improved revenue mix towards high-margin in-house games. The sequential increase was benefited from revenue mix shift towards high-margin in-house smartphone games, increase in margin of video subscription business as a result of higher subscription revenue and lower content cost due to the pandemic and the absence of major eSports events, therefore lower content cost quarter-on-quarter. Gross margin for Online Advertising was 49.2%, up 7.3% — 7.3 percentage points year-on-year or down 5.1 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year increase reflected lower content cost for video advertising and improved efficiency. Sequential decline mainly reflected revenue decrease due to negative seasonality. Gross margin for FinTech and Business Services was 27.9%, broadly stable year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. On operating expenses, selling and marketing expenses were RMB7 billion, up 66% year-on-year or 5% quarter-on-quarter. Marketing spending increased year-on-year, particularly in content platforms increasing during the Chinese New Year. As a percentage of revenue, selling and marketing expense increased 0.5% in the first quarter of 2019 to 6.5% this quarter. G&A expenses were RMB14.2 billion, up 25% year-on-year or down 12% quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year increase mainly reflected greater R&D expenses and staff costs as we invested in talent and technology to support business development. The QonQ decrease reflected reduced outsourcing activities for R&D projects and reduced traveling and entertainment expenses due to the pandemic. As a result — as a percentage of revenue, G&A and R&D represented 13.1% and 7.4% respectively. As at quarter-end, we had approximately 64,000 employees, up 18% year-on-year or 2% quarter-on-quarter. Let’s take a look at the margin ratios. For the first quarter 2020, gross margin was 48.9%, up 2.3 percentage points year-on-year or 5.3 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year increase mainly reflected segment gross margin ratios improved and gross margin, especially for VAS and Online Advertising segments. Sequentially, the margin increase was mainly due to revenue mix shift to VAS, which carry a higher margin. Non-IFRS operating margin was 32.9%, broadly stable year-on-year or up 4.2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. Non-IFRS net margin was 25.9%, largely stable both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Finally, I’ll share with you some key financial metrics for the quarter. Total capex was RMB6.2 billion, an increase of 37% year-on-year or decrease of 64% quarter-on-quarter, within which operating capex grew 41% year-on-year to RMB5.5 billion mainly due to more spending on servers to support operation of Tencent Cloud business such as Tencent Meeting. Non-operating capex increased 7% year-on-year to RMB682 million. At quarter-end, free cash flow was RMB39.2 billion, up 133% year-on-year or 25% quarter-on-quarter. Starting from 2020, we adjusted our free cash flow parameters according to the latest market practice by subtracting payments for media content and lease liabilities in addition to subtracting payments for capital expenditures from the operating cash flow. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Net debt position was RMB5.7 billion, improved sequentially due to stronger operating cash flow, partially offset by payments for M&A initiatives. The fair value of our shareholdings in listed investee companies, excluding subsidiaries was approximately RMB410 billion; that is about $58 billion. Thank you.

Wendy Huang — Investor Relations

Thanks, John. We shall now open the floor for questions. Operator, we will take one main question and one follow-up question each time. Please invite the first question. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from Gregory Zhao from Barclays. Please ask your question.

Gregory Zhao — Barclays — Analyst

Hi, management. Thanks for taking my question and congratulation to the very strong quarter. So first, I have one big picture question is we know COVID-19 is gradually passing in China, so from your point of view, so what kind of structural changes COVID-19 brought to the industry and to Tencent and also how shall we think about the changes to the user behaviors and your business strategies? So, also a quick one about your overseas gaming business in Q2, so we saw Activision Blizzard and some other gaming company give very strong guidance for Q2 and still ongoing in the overseas market in Q2. Shall we expect Tencent to deliver stronger overseas gaming performance in Q2? Thank you.

