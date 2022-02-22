Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
The Home Depot (HD) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased 10.7% year-over-year to $35.7 billion. Comparable sales increased 8.1%.
Net earnings rose 17.3% to $3.3 billion while EPS increased 21.1% to $3.21.
For fiscal year 2022, sales and comp sales are expected to see slightly positive growth while EPS is expected to grow in the low single digits.
Prior performance
