TSN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 financial results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales was $13.7 billion compared to $12.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $538 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $3.71 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 29% to $1.63.

The company expects sales to be $55-57 billion in FY2023.

Prior performance