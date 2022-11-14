Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
TSN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 financial results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales was $13.7 billion compared to $12.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $538 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $3.71 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 29% to $1.63.
The company expects sales to be $55-57 billion in FY2023.
Prior performance
