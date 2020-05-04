Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Noel White — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jon, and good morning everyone. We have a lot to cover today. I want to start by saying how proud I am of our team members and the work they’re doing to help Feed America during this difficult time. I’ll then touch briefly on our operations and results. Dean will go into further detail about our current operations and Stewart will handle the financial update from this quarter.

Day in and day out, in the midst of the challenges so many families are facing during this pandemic, our team members are going above and beyond to help us maintain a healthy and stable food supply to our nation and the world. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all of them. They’re truly central to everything we are doing right now. Our Number 1 priority is ensuring their health and safety. The only way we can operate this business is for our team members to feel safe, protected, and not fearful of coming to work. It’s why we’ve put in places a host of safeguards and guidelines at all of our facilities to protect our teams. And as we’ve shown in the recent days, we will not hesitate to idle any plant for deep-cleaning when the need arises. Simply put, we will not send any one into our plants to work unless we are confident that is safe and to do that we have transformed how we operate.

Today, if you visit our facilities, you’ll see state-of-the-art health checkpoints at the entrance and inside you’ll see team members wearing proper personal protective equipment, including face mask. You’ll also see tools to help us social distancing. We’ve installed partitions on production lines and in break rooms. And we’ve stepped up our efforts to clean and sterilize everything we can. Education is important part of this effort and we’re doing our best to ensure our team members understand how they can stay safe at work and at home. Soon, team members will have on-site access to COVID-19 testing and other medical care through our new partnership with Matrix Medical Network, a leading provider of mobile health clinics. We also continue to work closely with federal, state, and local health and safety authorities. Last week, as you know, the U.S. government recognizes the essential work our team members do at reaffirming meat and poultry processors as a critical part of America’s infrastructure. The President’s executive order under the Defense Production Act establishes clear lines of authority and consistent standards that will help us continue to provide American families with reliable supply of beef, pork, and poultry.

I’d now like to briefly talk about the state of our State of our operations. Over the last several weeks, we’ve had idled several facilities temporarily for deep-cleaning and others are not operating at full capacity due to worker shortages. Despite our slow reliance and lower volumes resulting from this pandemic, we believe our core business and financial strength position us well to deliver market share and earnings growth over the long term. And while COVID-19 has been disruptive, we do not believe it changes the outlook for a strong future for Tyson Foods.

Now, a quick summary of the quarterly results. Second quarter sales increased to a record $10.9 billion. That’s an increase of more than 4% over last year. This growth was driven by volume increases of 2.6% and price increases of 1.6%. Our adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share were driven by typical seasonality, soft chicken pricing, and the impacts of COVID-19. In addition, we’ve experienced $115 million in negative derivative mark-to-market adjustments that Dean will discuss in further detail. Important to note that we expect to benefit from the physical offsets associated with these transactions in future periods.

From a global perspective, exports to many parts of the world performed well throughout the period. During the second quarter, we saw particular strength in exports to Japan and Mexico with double-digit increases in our market share. Recent data indicates China is reopening its economy, which is encouraging signal of domestic protein disappearance. Lower levels of supply caused by African swine fever continued to present opportunities to fulfill international demand.

Now let’s talk about the current operating environment. The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States has had a significant impact on our channel mix with increased retail and plummeting foodservice demand. From a supply chain perspective, where possible, our facilities have adapted to new product mixes, which has enabled us to ship millions of pounds per week between channels and has set us apart from many of our competitors. Foodservice customers have also reacted with high levels of innovation and adaptation focusing on take-out and delivery.

In fact, some have only seen minimal volume loss. Supermarkets and club stores have been trying to meet heavy demand, and we’ve been able to convert a number of production lines from foodservice to retail to help meet those consumer needs. The direct impacts of the buyers have created operational challenges, including absenteeism, reduced production speeds, and selected idling of plants. The scope of our operations continues to provide us with flexibility and redundancy. This is a clear benefit to our Company’s scale. COVID-19-related pressure has affected parts of the industry supply chain, especially pork.

However, our diversity of protein provides our customers with options. In addition, our geographic diversity provided important lessons from China, where we first encountered COVID-19-related issues. This includes ways to maintain health and safety of our people, opportunities to pivot to retail, and potential pathways for recovery. We expect current conditions to continue during our third quarter with a gradual recovery beginning in the fourth quarter. However, all this depends on the extent to which businesses and schools are able to reopen. We’re well positioned to operate during this period and to take advantage of increasing demand during the recovery.

Our balance sheet is sound and our liquidity position was strong going into the crisis. It’s been further bolstered by the term loan we closed at the end of Q2 and by focusing on continuing operations and managing costs. Stewart will give you more details. We committed $13 million to support critical needs in our local communities. This includes $2 million in community grants and more than $11 million worth of food and meals dominated by the Company since March 11. Over the coming days, we’ll make product donations equal to an additional 100 million meals.

Despite the immediate challenges from COVID-19 and its associated impacts, we’re maintaining a clear focus on the long term. This includes our strategy to grow, deliver, and sustain. Global population and income growth will continue to drive an increased need for protein, and our size, diversity of portfolio, and broad geographic presence will give us an advantage. In addition, there are changes which will undoubtedly remain with us after the crisis. For example, we expect continued higher levels of e-commerce for both grocery and foodservice.

Our early investments in this space have allowed us to capitalize on the growth and we expect to benefit further in the future. Our industry is heavily dependent on people, but our Company is investing aggressively in automating the most difficult jobs in our processing plants. Our balance sheet, liquidity, and scale as well as our diverse product portfolio of products and distribution channels position Tyson to benefit from long-term industry dynamics. Now, I’d like Dean to give us a recap of our business segments.

Dean Banks — President

Thanks, Noel, and good morning everyone. I’d like to start by discussing our response to the pandemic, but I’ll spend the majority of my time discussing channel dynamics, current operating environment, and the long-term outlook for each segment. As Noel discussed, we’ve experienced multiple challenges during our second quarter related to COVID-19. The response by our team members has been nothing short of a heroic and it makes me incredibly proud to be part of this great Company. I personally visited many of our impacted facilities and witnessed firsthand the steps we are taking to protect our team. Mobile health departments and the CDC have also toured our facilities and have been extremely complementary of the measures we’ve put in place to protect our team members and community.

The health and safety of our team members remains our top priority. We took early decisive action to provide workspace distancing, PPE, and other protective measures. We’ve had no layoffs or furloughs and have extended a $120 million of bonuses and improved benefits to our frontline team members. This will also allow us to quickly recover once we move past the effects of COVID-19.

Now, let’s discuss some channel dynamics we’ve observed in the wake of COVID-19. Each of our businesses has witnessed a profound shift from foodservice to retail. Our retail business remained strong and our core retail lines posted gains of more than 20% in the last 13 weeks, outpacing total food and beverage, as well as the Top 10 food manufacturers. While panic buying has subsided from extreme levels, we continue to see 15% to 40% volume increases versus last year depending on the category.

As a result of these trends, we have successfully increased volume, margin, and share within retail. Historically, approximately 45% of our total Company sales were to retail, 40% foodservice, and 15% international. During early Q3, we saw our retail sales move to approximately two-thirds of our total Company sales. While we were successful in shifting some of our production from foodservice to retail, not all of our facilities are able to do so. The volume increases in retail, have not been sufficient to offset the losses in foodservice, and as a result, we expect negative year-over-year volumes in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Operationally, we have two meaningful challenges; slowdown down resulting from team member shortages or choices we made to ensure operational safety and temporary closures related to COVID-19 infections. We have continued to pay team members during these slowdowns and closures since maintaining health and continued employment of our team members is important for our longer-term success. As a result, we’ve experienced lower levels of productivity and higher cost of production. This will likely continue in the short term until local infection rates begin to decrease.

Within the e-commerce channel, we’ve witnessed significant sales growth, including and more than 140% month-to-month growth rate in our core business lines sold to a major e-commerce customer. We expect this trend to continue. Going forward, we expect sustained retail sales growth and a slow recovery in our foodservice channel.

Now, let’s take a look at our segments. During the second quarter, our Prepared Foods segment produced an operating margin of 9.2%. Topline growth continued with the seventh straight quarter of volume and dollar share growth. Sales were up 2.6% for the quarter and pricing was up 2.7%. Within the last 13 weeks, total volume, sales, household penetration, and share increased across the core business lines. Historically, 60% of our Prepared Foods sales have been to the retail channel and 40% to foodservice. During Q3, we’ve seen greater than 20% growth in our retail sales. This channel, driven by our strong brands and innovation capabilities, provides our highest growth potential and margin opportunity across our portfolio. In the current environment, our retail-centric products continue to show strength although the current reduction in raw material availability may cause short-term outages. Our ability to flex our production footprint between the foodservice and retail channels is limited. Consequently, we currently believe the full effect of these new consumption patterns will result in a net reduction in volume.

Looking forward, our market insights, channel flexibility, access to raw materials, and growing demand give us long-term optimism. We are responding to the changes in consumer demand by pivoting our brand investments and innovation And innovation to more value-oriented offerings and to formats and sizes relevant for rapidly-evolving channel dynamics such as e-commerce acceleration. Our retail businesses and brands are well positioned to deliver sustained growth, even if we enter into a recessionary environment.

Our Beef segment produced an operating margin of 2.7% in the second quarter. Commodity volatility during the quarter resulted in a negative impact of $55 million in derivative mark-to-market adjustments. As Noel mentioned, it’s important to note this amount does not include physical offsets, which may be recognized in future periods. Our beef business has done an excellent job of pivoting from foodservice to retail and continuing to drive innovation.

We found new retail applications for products that have traditionally supplied the foodservice channel, which we believe could generate continued demand even in the post-COVID-19 environment. Beef exports remained strong, posting double-digit increases compared to the same quarter last year, which has exceeded industry growth rates. Export markets are an important outlet for us now and in the future.

In the current environment, we see strong demand and ample supply of cattle, but reduced industry processing capacity due to COVID-19 has pressured the supply chain and has reduced overall profitability. Temporary plant closings dramatically increased operating costs and weakened what would otherwise be a strong margin environment. As a result of the shutdowns, cattle producers are met with much lower processing demand for their fed cattle. We’ve recognized how this impacts our producer community and are anxious to safely resume operations at our facilities to provide them with an outlet for their cattle.

Looking forward, we expect clinical supplies of cattle coupled with strong demand for beef, both domestically and via export. Our relationships with producers, industry-leading production capabilities, and customer-centric solutions give us confidence in the long-term outlook for this business. Moving to our Pork segment, strong demand, solid operational execution, and ample hog supplies led to a 7.3% operating margin in Q2.

As we transition to a ractopamine-free hog supply, our ability to sell pork to the global markets is expanded, as new capability has been met with increasing global demand as African swine fever continues to reduce pork supplies in Asia. Year-over-year increases of pork to China were up significantly for the quarter and we expect strong demand to continue as China recovers from this COVID-19 lockdown.

In the current environment, we see strong demand and ample supply of hogs, but reduced industry processing capacity of nearly 50% due to COVID-19 has pressured the supply chain and dramatically reduced overall profitability. As pork plants across the country have continued to shutdown, hog producers are met with much lower processor demand for their market-ready hogs. We recognize how this impacts our producer community and are anxious to safely resume operations at our facilities to provide them with an outlet for their hogs.

Looking ahead, we see large supplies of livestock and strong demand, driven by a global shortage of pork. We continue to believe the impact of African swine fever in Asia could generate significant future margin potential. Our Chicken segment produced an operating margin of 2.9% in the second quarter. Operating income was negatively affected by a $40 million increase in net feed ingredient costs and negative derivative mark-to-market adjustments. This, along with weaker pricing from increased domestic availability of chicken, has offset the benefits of our operational improvement initiatives. Weaker pricing dynamics have persisted into the third quarter. Our Chicken segment has higher foodservice exposure than Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods.

We’ve responded to demand shifts caused by COVID-19 by adjusting parts of our production capacity from foodservice to retail, but higher retail volumes have not entirely offset the lost volumes from foodservice. Additionally, this channel shift has resulted in lower-margin realization as volumes have moved to lower-margin products. Also, worker shortages have reduced overall plant efficiency, resulting in higher production costs. Due to large domestic supplies, coupled with reduced foodservice consumption, we believe our Chicken operations are likely to incur losses in the back half of the year. Profit trends will improve as foodservice activity recovers.

Turning to our International business, our China operations were impacted by COVID-19 more than any other region during the second quarter. Despite this, our China team produced record sales and operating income as production was shifted to meet rising retail demand. While China is recovering, other geographies where we produce or sell are being impact negatively by COVID-19, especially since our International business has historically had a high level of exposure to the foodservice channel. We expect to see a slow recovery across each of our geographies as demand patterns normalize. The profitability will be impacted negatively in the short term. In closing, our businesses across the enterprise are adapting to the dramatic changes brought about by COVID-19, and the response of our team has provided consumers continued access to a safe and affordable food supply.

Short-term challenges do not diminish our beliefs in the Company’s long-term outlook. Our unique business model, diverse portfolio, and industry-leading scale will make us stronger and more resilient. Before I hand over to Stewart to take us through the financials, I’d like to thank our 141,000 team members who continue to support our mission of feeding the world. Their health and safety are critical to that mission. Over to you, Stewart.

Stewart F. Glendinning — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Dean, and good morning everyone. I hope you and your families are all staying healthy and safe. I’ll start my remarks this morning by calling out a few highlights from our performance for the quarter. As Noel mentioned, our second quarter results included earnings of $0.77 per share and operating income of $501 million. Our adjusted results excluded a $110 million non-operating gain or $0.23 per share as we executed the termination of two frozen pension plans by purchasing annuities for the participants. Due to the assets held in the plants, this did not result in a significant cash outflow. We have now exited for four pension plans in the last two years as we continue to minimize volatility and cash flow risks associated with pension plans.

Sales in Q2 were up over 4% to nearly $10.9 billion, with a 4.6% return on sales. Average sales price for the quarter was up 1.6%. Year-to-date operating cash flows were $1.3 billion. As Noel mentioned earlier, our balance sheet is sound, and our liquidity position was strong going into the crisis. On March 27, we successfully entered into a term loan agreement of $1.5 billion and we borrowed these funds in the first week of our third quarter. This loan insures financial flexibility and enables us to navigate potential uncertainties in the capital markets by alleviating our reliance on the commercial paper market that typically serves as our primary means of short-term liquidity. Our liquidity on March 28, including the undrawn term loan, was $2.5 billion, and was higher still as of the end of April.

During the quarter, we continued to experience some operational effects from our recent ERP system implementation, which impacted margins by roughly $30 million in the quarter. About half of this was discounted sales with the remainder related to inventory write downs and donations. We believe that we have turned the corner on this issue and expect the incremental costs to ramp down throughout Q3, before returning to historical run rates in Q4. Because of this shift from foodservice to retail, we are closely managing our foodservice-related inventories to minimize any losses, and of course, we are working to ensure that our outstanding accounts receivables are collected in this higher-risk environment.

Including cash, $437 million net debt was $11.7 billion and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 2.9 times for the 12 months ending March 28. Net interest expense was $116 million for the quarter and capital expenditures were $312 million. We continue to target an overall capex return of approximately twice our cost of capital. In the second quarter, we repurchased 700,000 shares for $64 million. Weighted average shares outstanding were approximately $365 million in the quarter. Our effective tax rate was 25.8% in the second quarter. Depreciation and amortization was $293 million.

Dean has articulated the qualitative aspects of our outlook, which should give you some indication of how we expect our businesses to perform for the balance of the fiscal year. Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 impacts, the degree of absenteeism and the temporary closure of some of our facilities, we are currently unable to provide segment operating margin guidance.

Now, I’d like to provide some additional commentary on our outlook. Keep in mind that fiscal 2020 is a 53-week year. However, we have adjusted our outlook to be comparable to 52 weeks. Net interest expense should approximate $470 million. We project capex spending of approximately $1.2 billion for the fiscal year, as we progress with building additional processing capacity for case-ready fresh chicken, beef, and pork. This is a reduction of more than $100 million from our previous guidance. We may elect to slow down parts of our capex spending where appropriate to ensure adequate liquidity.

Having said that, we expect liquidity in the back half of the year to remain well above our minimum liquidity target of $1 billion, especially after the issuance of the $1.5 billion term loan. Our capital allocation will continue to prioritize debt reduction. This includes approximately $1 billion of senior note maturities during Q3 and Q4. We do not expect to repurchase shares in the back half of the year except for minor repurchases related to an employee stock ownership plan. Ownership plan. We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23%. We expect to deliver profit in the back half of the year, assuming that we can continue to operate and supply our plants. Q3 has begun with higher levels of volatility.

Early in the quarter, we saw huge volume pools in our retail channel. This demand partially offset declines in our foodservice channel. In recent weeks, we’ve seen a leveling off, followed by another surge in retail demand, but as Dean has said, the volume shift from foodservice to retail is likely to be a net negative. The major challenge facing us currently is the degree to which our plants are able to operate. All plants are experiencing varying levels of crewing. We will continue to operate our plants with team member health and safety as a top priority. As you can imagine, the slowdowns and temporary closures related to the pandemic drive higher production costs, and we expect to see those until we resume under more normal conditions.

Also, our COVID-19 risk mitigation activities have added costs on the broad range of safety measures we have implemented and continue to support. Despite this, we continue to focus on financial fitness and that has partially offset some of these impacts. We will continue to seek out opportunities to remove unnecessary costs from our business. To sum it up, our long-term outlook remains positive. Our diversified business model allows us to react to changes created by major events like COVID-19 and African swine fever.

Our balance sheet, liquidity, scale, and diversified portfolio of businesses remain strong, and should provide some level of protection as we move through the year. We will continue to drive the long-term growth in all parts of our business as we execute against our strategic plan with a constant focus on maximizing long-term value for shareholders. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready to begin Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

