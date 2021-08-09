Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Tyson Foods (TSN) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased 24% to $12.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $749 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to $526 million, or $1.44 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EPS was $2.70.
