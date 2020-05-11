Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Lance Allega — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Thank you, and good morning to everyone joining us for Under Armour’s first quarter 2020 earnings call. The information being made available on today’s call includes forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour’s view of its current business as of May 11, 2020 as well as considerations for future events that may impact our business moving forward. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the Safe Harbor statement included in this morning’s press release, both of which can be found on our website at about.armour.com.

It’s important to note that at this time, the global COVID pandemic has had and continues to have a significant material impact in Under Armour’s business. Given an extremely high level of uncertainty about the duration and extent of the virus’s near and long-term impact to the global retail environment, content discussed on today’s call could change materially at any time. Accordingly, future results of operations could differ materially from historical practices and results or current descriptions, estimates and suggestions.

On today’s call, we may reference non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted and currency neutral terms, which are defined under SEC rules and this morning’s press release. You may also hear us refer to amounts in accordance with US GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in the supplemental financial tables included in the press release, which identify and quantify all excluded items as well as providing management’s view about why we believe this information is useful to investors.

Joining us on today’s call will be Under Armour President and CEO, Patrik Frisk; and CFO, Dave Bergman. Keep in mind Keep in mind that we are individually each in different locations this morning, so please bear with us as we work through this call and apologies in advance for any glitches should they arise. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. And with that, I’ll turn it over to Patrik.

Patrik Frisk — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Lance. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us during these unparalleled times. Before we discuss Under Armour’s first quarter results and the significant factors continuing to impact our business, I’ll start by underscoring how incredibly proud I’m of our Company and our teammates. Along with our retail customers and factory and vendor partners around the world, the extraordinary leadership, humanity and collaboration that continues to transpire during this global health and economic crisis is incredibly humbling and inspiring.

Specific to Under Armour, I’d like to highlight a few COVID-19 response efforts that exemplify our priorities and values. Amid this accelerating event, we mobilized to focus on the most immediate needs of our local communities, including healthcare professionals and first responders. Within days of the pandemic designation, we had repurposed the innovation lab at our headquarters to begin producing masks and gowns. To date, we are on track to produce and provide nearly 5 million face masks and 200,000 gowns to Johns Hopkins and nearly 40 other healthcare organizations, including hospitals and senior care facilities on the front lines of this fight. We’ve also donated Under Armour performance product to numerous healthcare professionals in certain hard hit regions around the world that are fatigue from long challenging hours fighting this horrible virus.

In the US, we’ve deployed our talented teammates to provide logistics expertise and distribution center space to organizations that needed to scale quickly storing and staging PPE and medical suppliers to meet demand for their respective fulfillment efforts. We’ve also partnered with Feeding America and local food banks here in Baltimore, including a new delivery model that ensures food and other critical items are delivered safely and timely to our neighbors struggling with needs in this time of crisis. These are just a few of the things we’ve been involved with during this period. All of this, of course, is a group effort across our universe of teammates, partners and communities. We are all in this together and Under Armour will continue to respond.

Turning to our business. Clearly, this will be a considerably different earnings call than those of the past. And while we will review our first quarter results, today’s conversation will focus more specifically on this point in time, updating you on the actions we’re taking to navigate the uncertainties that we’re all confronting. These uncertainties are what every company is currently facing with respect to duration of the closures, how deep and economic prices might persist, how much agility may be needed for possible permanent changes in consumer behavior, shopping preferences and disposable incomes considerations and ultimately, triangulating what the future state operating environment might look like.

Given that these variables among many others remain highly uncertain and inconclusive, we cannot reasonably estimate the operational impact of the pandemic on our business at this time. So we’re not able to provide a financial outlook on today’s call. We can, however, share insights into the things that we are able to control. In this respect, I would like to provide some color on the strategic, operational and financial actions we’re taking to adjust and manage our business during this period.

First and foremost is our strategy. We are centered in athletic performance and bringing authenticity to the brand by delivering innovative products, solutions and experiences that athletes didn’t know they needed and once they have them, can’t imagine living without. There is no change to this purpose and now even more clearly as the world continues to persevere through these challenging times, health, fitness and wellness are even more center stage. In fact, the balance between physical and emotional wellbeing and the visceral connection to our capacity to fight, drive and restore amid extraordinary circumstances grows directly on strength from these very elements. So while many things are on lockdown, inspiration, wellness and fitness are most certainly not quarantined.

So as with athletic performance world moves towards social distancing, athletes made a turn towards working out at home and the outdoors and in the process, have activated more digitally than ever before. By broadening The Only Way Is Through brand platform that launched earlier this year into Through This Together manifesto, our digital, social and marketing teams were quickly to activate our robust roster of athletes and key influencers. For virtual social events curated at home workouts an incredibly successful Healthy at Home fitness challenge and free content, along with well-orchestrated community givebacks, we have seen exceptional increases in usage within our digital lab business. In fact, since mid-March, the record for the number of MapMyRun workouts logged for a single day has been broken six times and new users are up 275%. The momentum has also continued to grow in our connected footwear business as well, with year-over-year workouts up over 200% since mid-March.

With respect to emerging shifts in consumer behavior, this is a unique time to sharpen our digital knowledge by converting real-time data and analytics to drive brand interest and consideration within our largest categories of training and running. From dedicated and casual runners, habits have picked up significantly due to gym closures to devoted fitness and team sport athletes who are craving opportunities to stay active, while their normal routines have been halted. Our engagement strategies are driving momentum into our digital channels. All positive factors that we believe are helping directly contribute to the improvements in e-commerce sales that we’ve seen since the end of March. And although this is still a fairly small part of our business, this validates some of the pre-COVID work coming together with recent strategic adjustments to drive brand consideration.

From an operational perspective and more specifically, business continuity as the virus began to rapidly spread during the first quarter outside of China, which we had already closed down, we implemented teammate protocols following government recommendations to increase social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and requiring our office-based teammates around the world to work remotely. Within our global supply chain, COVID-19 continues to cause large impacts and disruptions, not only are there meaningful shifts in demand, but we’re also seeing significant swings in supply due to factory closures. Over the past couple of years, we have made significant changes to our supply chain and how we plan, develop, source and distribute product. These changes will certainly help us as we manage through these disruptions. Additionally, as we discussed previously, we work to establish integrated, strategic relationships with considerably fewer partners. This has helped to accelerate our transition to digital sampling and virtual modeling, which is increasing product accuracy, helping to reduce lead times and in turn, allows us to quickly evolve how we’re selling product into our accounts and customers. Also because it’s digital, we haven’t missed a beat working remotely during this time.

Last year, we also stood up a new demand planning function that has allowed us to execute and leverage our go-to-market process much more efficiently within our operating model. This move has provided us with greater insight into demand and our ability to create product supply solutions to elements we’re leveraging tremendously during this time. As an example of this work, as the virus gained momentum in China, we recognize the potential impact on global markets and product supply and immediately, pivoted our teams to redesign our product supply plans. As a result, we quickly adjusted future plan buys to reduce potential impacts on our business.

Next, since the vast majority of own stores and wholesale locations remain closed globally, we’ve shifted our distribution network’s prioritization to e-commerce. This along with our multi-year investments in our ERP system has provided us with the necessary flexibility to service increased digital demand. Altogether, the previous actions we’ve taken and the investments that we’ve made over the past few years are helping us to be more efficient during this state of suspended animation, speaking of which I’d like to take a minute to give some year-to-date color on the status of store closures around the world to provide better transparency into our current business.

Starting in Asia Pacific, which as a reminder, was 12% of global revenue in 2019. Both owned and partner doors began closing in China in late January and remained largely closed through early March when a slow progressive reopening process began. By the end of March, more than 80% of these locations had re-opened and as of today, substantially all owned and wholesale locations in China have re-opened. That said, traffic in these locations, while continuing to see progressive recovery in recent weeks, continues to be down year-over-year. Outside of China and South Korea, which combined makes up about two-thirds of revenue in APAC, the rest of the region has been effectively closed since mid-March.

In the rest of our regions, North America, EMEA and Latin America, the closing timeline was similar with substantially all of our own stores and wholesale partner locations shutting down in mid-March, which as of today is still the case. In our global e-commerce business, our sites are active and revenue has continued to show consistent strength since the start of the second quarter, including e-commerce sales that have trended back to year-over-year growth in North America and EMEA with outpaced strength in our women’s business.

So, although only a low-double-digit percentage of global revenue, we are encouraged by the emerging strength of our e-commerce business. Wrapping all of this together means that since mid-March about 80% of about 80% of our global business has been at a standstill. As we look to close out the second quarter, we’re continuing to assess the environment on a local basis and have begun opening a very small number of owned doors, so still very early. Particularly in this time, our brand DNA, which is based in grit and tenacity is precisely the North Star that will give us power to go through this storm. And within this determination, we will continue to drive through the necessary changes and now in an even more accelerated manner to make the no regret decisions necessary to serve our consumers, customers and shareholders better over the long term. So before handing it over to Dave to walk through some of the financials, I’d like to close by acknowledging COVID-19 has changed our lives in unprecedented ways. A pandemic that has emphasized how the health and safety of our families, friends and communities cannot be taken for granted. Over the past few months, I’ve been inspired by countless examples of the resilience, witnessing the courage, love and humility of the human spirit. Led by our committed teammates, an incredibly talented management team and a fiercely unique brand, we are in control, well prepared and positioned to stand strong through this. Yet, we will do more than endure. I believe through all of this, we will ultimately emerge stronger. Dave?

David E. Bergman — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Patrik. In the first quarter through early March, we were tracking well against our plan, demonstrating that our strategies were delivering appropriately against our expectations. In the last two weeks of the quarter, as the pandemic accelerated dramatically outside of China and social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates took place globally, we experienced an unprecedented decline in consumer demand, especially in North America.

For the quarter, our revenue was down 23% to $930 million. It’s important to note and in our February 11 earnings call, we stated that we expected that our revenue will be down 13% to 15%, with about 5 points of the decline attributable to the China-only COVID-19 impacts, about 5 points due to significantly lower sales to the off-price channel and about 3 points due to service level improvements that allowed us to deliver more products in the fourth quarter of last year. However, as we closed out the first quarter, we ended up with even lower-than-originally anticipated off-price sales and significant unforeseen impacts of COVID-19 on our businesses outside of China, which together contributed to about 12 additional points of the first quarter decline. All in for the quarter, we saw about 15 points of negative impact from COVID-19.

Now taking a look at the first quarter revenue by channel, we had a 28% decline in sales to our wholesale customers, driven predominantly by our North American business, a 14% decline in direct-to-consumer revenue also driven primarily by our North American business and an 8% decline in licensing. By product type, apparel revenue was down 23%; footwear was down 28%; and accessories was down 17%.

From a regional and segment perspective, first quarter revenue in North America was down 28%, with nearly half of that decline due to door closures associated with COVID-19 in the last few weeks of March, coupled with nearly a quarter of the drop being attributable to lower year-over-year sales to the off-price channel. In EMEA, revenue was up 3%, driven by timing shift in our wholesale business, offset by about 10 points of negative impact from COVID-19 in addition to reduced sales to the off-price channel. Revenue in Asia Pacific was down 34%, due to our owned and partner doors being substantially closed for the majority of the quarter resulting in about 50 points of negative impact from COVID-19. In Latin America, revenue was up 8%, driven by growth in wholesale and offset by about 7 points of negative impact from COVID-19. And finally, our Connected Fitness business was up 9%, driven by continued subscription momentum.

Turning to gross margin, we saw 110 basis point improvement to 46.3% in the first quarter, with benefits including approximately 330 basis points of channel mix, including lower year-over-year sales to the off-price channel and increased DTC mix, and 20 basis points of product mix due to lower footwear sales, which carry a lower gross margin rate. This was partially offset by about 200 basis points of COVID-19 related pricing and discounting impact and 30 basis points related to changes in foreign currency.

SG&A expense was up 8% to $553 million, driven by higher legal expenses in addition to increased marketing investments to support The Only Way is Through brand platform that launched in January.

Next, I’d like to provide details on the restructuring and impairment charges line item within our income statement, which captures both charges associated with our 2020 restructuring plan, as well as the recognition of non-restructuring-related impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill.

First, I’ll start with our 2020 restructuring plan. As detailed on April 3, we’re expecting to incur total estimated pre-tax restructuring and related charges in the range of $475 million to $525 million primarily this year, consisting of approximately $175 million of cash-related restructuring charges and $350 million of non-cash charges. In the first quarter, we realized $301 million of restructuring and related impairment charges within our 2020 plan, including $298 million in non-cash and $3 million in cash-related charges with nearly all of these Q1 charges relating to our New York City flagship store.

The second component is non-restructuring-related impairments for long-lived assets and goodwill. Due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on our business, we performed an interim analysis for long-lived assets and goodwill as of March 31, 2020. Using undiscounted cash flow analysis for our global retail fleet of owned stores, we determined that some of these long-lived assets had net carrying values that exceeded their estimated undiscounted future cash flows. Accordingly, we recognized $84 million of impairment charges in the quarter. Additionally, we also performed interim goodwill impairment analysis for each of our reporting segments. Following this review, we determined that the estimated fair values of our Latin American reporting segment and a portion of our North American reporting segment related to our Canadian business no longer exceeded their carrying values. This resulted in a $51 million impairment of goodwill. All of this translates to a reported first quarter operating loss of $558 million.

From a tax perspective, we recorded $21 million in tax expense, primarily driven by valuation allowances recorded on certain US and China deferred tax assets, partially offset by five-year net operating loss carryback benefits provided under the recent CARES Act. After-tax, we, therefore, recognized a net loss of $590 million or $1.30 of diluted loss per share. Excluding restructuring and impairment charges, our first quarter adjusted operating loss was $122 million, and adjusted net loss was $152 million or $0.34 of adjusted diluted loss per share.

With respect to our 2020 outlook, the high level of uncertainty related to inability to determine the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic ramifications, these that we cannot reasonably estimate impacts on our full year at this time. We do, however, expect these conditions to have a significant adverse impact on full-year financial and operating results.

Now moving on to some high level color on our second quarter. With approximately 80% of our global business having been closed since April 1, we currently anticipate that revenue could be down as much as 50% to 60% in our second quarter. Although we do anticipate that our business will gradually reopen in the coming weeks and months, we believe there will be a number of challenges ahead for us in a greater global retail space, including a slow and progressive return to normalization, a highly promotional environment and significant uncertainty in brick-and-mortar traffic and conversion as consumers return to stores.

Earlier in the call, we detailed the strategic and operational elements of what we’re focused on to manage our business during this crisis. To round that out, I’d like to discuss the financial part of these efforts. As we further manage our cost base, we are targeting a reduction of our originally planned 2020 operating expenses by approximately $325 million, which includes the operating expense benefits from the $40 million to $60 million of expected pre-tax restructuring plan savings. Outside of the expected savings from restructuring efforts, I’d like to touch I’d like to touch on the other larger expense reductions. Relative to marketing, with limited visibility into the larger impact of the virus on consumer demand and behavior, we are reducing certain marketing efforts during this interim period and focusing funds predominantly on digital activations. In mid-April, we temporarily layed off teammates in our US retail stores and distribution centers. We are reducing incentive compensation for the year. We are also tightening our hiring, contract services, travel and other discretionary and variable costs. And we are reducing planned capital expenditures, which contributes to reduced depreciation. As a reminder, this targeted $325 million in operating expense benefit does not represent a year-over-year variation, but again is rather a change to our original 2020 annual operating plan. Next, I will touch on our actions to prioritize liquidity, cash preservation and inventory management to enhance our ability to navigate potential short and mid-term challenges and cash flow needs. Within cash and cash equivalents, we ended the first quarter with $959 million, of which approximately $600 million was related to borrowings under our revolving credit facility. In early April, we bought an additional $100 million and now have $700 million outstanding under this facility. Additionally, we have negotiated an amendment to our credit facility that is on track to close tomorrow. Given the ongoing disruption throughout our industry, we expect this amendment will provide us with improved access to liquidity going forward. Quarter-end inventory was up 7% to $940 million. Moving forward in anticipation of significant changes in future demand, we are proactively reducing planned inventory receipts to continue to manage this asset as efficiently as possible given expected compounding global factors. We have also been prudently balancing the negotiation of extended payment terms with our customers and our vendors to mitigate risks. We’re also working with retail lease partners to defer or abate applicable rent during store closure periods. With the deferral of certain investments, our planned capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $100 million, compared to our previous expectation of approximately $160 million in 2020. When more favorable business conditions materialize, we would expect to resume many of these investments with adjustments based on new considerations as warranted. With all of these measures, we believe that we will be in a solid position to manage our business throughout this pandemic. With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator for your questions. And I do want to reiterate that we are unfortunately not in a position to provide additional quantitative detail on our outlook for 2020. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Matt McClintock with Raymond James.

Matthew McClintock — Raymond James — Analyst

Hi, hi, guys. Good morning, everyone. I guess, high level, Patrik, could you maybe give us your thoughts about launching new product into this type of environment? Clearly, there is an inventory overhang that needs to be worked through not only yourself, but through your competitors and retail in general, but how should we think about fresh new product and your merchandising plans going forward given this environment? Thanks.

Patrik Frisk — President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Matt. We will continue to release the new product. One of the things that we didn’t talk specifically about in the script here was well, [00:26:10] for example, our women’s business is doing right now and that’s attributable to new product. I think the balance of thinking through the inventories you will come out of especially Q2 with and how you’re thinking about the introductions that you’re currently planning to do in the back half of this year and I would say even leading into early 2021 is going to be exactly just that a balance. You’re going to need to work through rebalancing the remainder of the year, the current inventory levels as well as of course, wanting to give freshness onto the floor. We’re intending to continue to give freshness in every category where we compete. I think the amount of freshness that you might be looking at as it relates to spring 2021 is something we’re still working through. But in terms of the back half of this year, we’ll still have freshness on the floor. Especially as you think about categories like footwear, in running as well as in our training category, there’ll be a lot of freshness there.

I think, having said that, we are actually in terms of inventories coming out of Q1 was only 7% of inventory, I think that is at the lower end of what the market has seen so far. And of course, we’ll have inventories building in Q2 as 80% of our stores around the world are still closed, but ultimately because we came in with a well-managed inventory position, we think that we’re going to be able to rebalance the rest of of the year and continue to provide freshness into the marketplace. [00:27:53] We need to incentivize the customer to come in and buy new stuff for sure.

Matthew McClintock — Raymond James — Analyst

Thanks for that. And just as a quick follow-up, just the off-price channel, you spent several years cleaning up that channel, reducing sales into that channel, does this environment just pushed back another year in terms of your plans, your broader plans to try to get your channel mix correct? And how should we think about the off-price channel in general as we go into the back half of this year? Thank you.

Patrik Frisk — President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt, we definitely are continuing down the road of trying to work kind of back off of that channel. I think the impact to COVID-19 are going to make that a little bit harder to take it as far as we wanted to take it obviously in 2020. But we will continue to step off of that. We’re not expecting to grow that channel due to COVID-19, but it will take us a little bit longer this year than we originally wanted to potentially to step off as fast as we wanted, but we’re still on the right track.

Matthew McClintock — Raymond James — Analyst

Thank you very much. Best of luck guys.

Patrik Frisk — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Edward Yruma with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Edward Yruma — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Hey, good morning. And I hope that you and your teams are staying healthy at this time. I guess, just a broader question, historically, you don’t really participate a lot in markdown support, but I guess given the environment, what are your initial conversations with your retail partners like? Do you think that you’re going to have to help them clear existing inventory that they have in the channel? And would you consider taking back inventory? Thank you.

Patrik Frisk — President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Edward. This is Patrik. It is an interesting time, and we are dealing with reopening our own stores of course, and we’re trying to do our very best to be good partners to our big wholesale accounts out there that are also trying to reopen their doors. And I think in general, you’re seeing a balance between the inventory that’s already in the channel and then future demand. One of the things that I called out in my script is the work that we’ve been doing, Under Armour specifically on building up a very strong demand, planning function — functionality over the last 18 months. We think that we have benefited from that as we think about the back half of this year and also going into 2021 working with our accounts and with our own internal direct consumer teams to ensure we’re trying to balance how much we take back versus how much more reorder [00:30:31] and how people are going to be able to reopen again, but again we’re about two months into what could be of course a longer, a slower trajectory here in opening.

And also in terms of the consumer coming back, we’re a little bit advantage we feel because we’re a global brand. So we’ve had the opportunity of seeing what’s happened in China. And the good news is, I guess that consumer is coming back. I think the bad news is that it’s taking a little longer than we would wish. And I think this whole balance between future demand and current inventory levels and how that plays out is something that we’re working on day in and day out, but we’re trying to be good partners here because ultimately, we need everybody to win and that we do business with and where we feel that we’re in a situation right now where we have control of the situation in terms of understanding all of those components. The next three quarters are going to be about rebalancing all of that before we turn into 2021. So there is a lot of work ahead of us, but we feel that we have a pretty good handle on things at this point.

Edward Yruma — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Alexandra Wavis with Goldman Sachs.

