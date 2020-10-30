Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Under Armour, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today Lance Allega, SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead, sir.

Lance Allega — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Good morning and thank you to everyone joining us for Under Armour’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

The information being made available today includes forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour’s view of its current business as of October 30th, 2020 and considerations for future events that may impact our business moving forward. Statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the Safe Harbor statement included in this morning’s press release, both of which can be found at our website at about.underarmour.com.

It’s important to note that due to ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential effect on global markets, we continue to expect material impacts on our business results. With uncertainty about the duration and extent of the virus’s immediate and long-term impact on the global retail environment, content discussed on today’s call could change materially at any time. Accordingly, future results could differ meaningfully from historical practices and results or current descriptions and estimates and suggestions.

On today’s call, we may reference non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted and currency neutral items which are defined under SEC rules in this morning’s press release. You may also hear us refer to amounts under US GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can also be found in this press release, which identify and quantify all excluded items and provides our view about why we believe this information is useful to investors.

Joining us on today’s call will be Under Armour, President and CEO, Patrik Frisk and CFO, Dave Bergman. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call for questions. With that, I’ll turn it over to Patrik.

Patrik Frisk — President and Chief Executive Officer, Board Member

Thank you, Lance, and good morning everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2020 conference call. Before we discuss our results, I’d like to pass along Under Armour’s well-wishes and the hope that you and your loved ones are staying healthy and safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For this and many other reasons 2020 has proven to be a challenging and transformational year for Under Armour. In an uneven global economic environment we’ve continued to make tough decisions across our business to ensure that our base is stable and we have the agility to return to profitability in the near term.

Over the long term, we are confident that the actions we’ve taken have created an operating model that we believe can deliver consistent value to our consumers and customers as well as sustainable return to our shareholders. And backed by a stronger foundation, enterprise-level discipline and green shoots across many areas of our business, we believe that we are well positioned to compete for premium brand-right growth as we work to fulfill our mission and vision in 2021 and beyond.

In this respect, you’ve heard me speak many times over the past year about our mission, vision and values. These elements unify our global culture. They are why we are here and what we do what we do, our North Star. And excitingly as we work to close out this body of work and install the final cornerstone of our re-imagined house, we are shifting to become a purpose-led organization. In our transition from being product-driven to purpose-led, we didn’t have to go very far to find our purpose.

At the intersection of our distinct strengths and then an obsession with improvement, Under Armour’s purposes is we empower those who strive for more. For those who show up with relentless persistence day in and day out to train, compete and recover, pushing themselves pass the limits of what they thought was possible and being just a little bit better than they were before. This is why we exist and why Under Armour’s athletes know we’ve always got their backs.

With 2020 nearly complete, I am proud of our team’s work and believe that the critical mass of our transformational challenge is behind us. Our target consumer and operational playbook are well defined and understood. And while I’ll leave the financial details of our quarter to Dave, our third quarter results are tangible evidence of the progress we’ve made with our business. To be sure, we have more work to do and of course it remains a highly uncertain environment with a pandemic. So to that effect, we’re staying focused on the things we can control.

This includes four key areas that will fortify our Company and empower our ambitions as a premium athletic performance brand. First is continuing to strengthen the brand through increased engagement and consideration with the focused performer. Second, our further refinements to our operating model to drive efficiency across all end-to-end processes for our consumers and customers. Third is prioritizing a direct consumer-focused approach to elevate our brand experience and deepen our connection with Under Armour’s consumers. And finally, through all of these efforts we’re continuing to amplify our discipline around profitability to drive sustainable shareholder value over the long term.

Starting with strengthening the brand, our global brand marketing platform and the execution continues to fuel a well-orchestrated singular voice that is driving greater engagement and consideration among focused performers. We are successfully activating our assets more effectively across physical and digital touch points, allowing for more personalized activation through a sharper data-driven point of view. A couple of areas where this momentum is showing up is in our women’s and footwear businesses, two of our largest long-term growth opportunities. Taking a moment to touch on each of these, I’ll start with our women’s business.

Within our train category for the quarter, key innovations like the Infinity bra and Meridian pants showed continued strength making their case for the most popular Under Armour women’s products of 2020. Within footwear, authenticating ourselves as a premium player remains paramount to our long-term success. By more deeply understanding an athlete’s performance journey, whether it’s training, competing or recovering, our innovation pipeline and the ability to elevate our offerings continue to fuel our product engine. One highlight on the quarter was the launch of our first-ever women’s specific basketball shoe, the UA HOVR Breakthru. Today it’s been well received in the marketplace and demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative performance solutions for the focused performer.

We’re also very excited about the upcoming launch of the Curry 8 basketball shoe which will be the first footwear to feature Under Armour’s newest and fourth cushioning platform UA Flow. As the most technical cushioning offering in Under Armour’s history, UA Flow performs precisely as it sounds, fluid, light and unfailing as it eliminates all distractions for the athlete by using a revolutionary material and streamlined design that removes a typical rubber outsole. In translation, the UA Flow technology allows us to create our most obedient and highest traction footwear yet.

UA Flow is also set to launch in our running platform in early 2021 as Under Armour’s most pinnacle running footwear expression yet. We’re very excited about bringing this innovation into running as we believe it will help strengthen our consideration among consumers while elevating our premium performance positioning.

And finally, I would be remiss not to mention our connected footwear platform which a couple of weeks ago hit an incredible milestone surpassing 1 million pairs of shoes that have been connected to our MapMyRun app. This is an accomplishment that we are incredibly proud of as we drive deeper into the intersection of data, connectivity, product and experiences.

Turning to our second area of focus, I’d highlight our operating model evolution. Throughout 2020 we have continued to refine how we work to ensure we are appropriately positioned from a strategic, operational and financial perspective for the size company we are today while being set up to scale responsibly along with future growth. All of this, of course, is centered around an absolute focus on profitability. And with that our improved go-to-market process and highly-disciplined inventory management has afforded us flexibility as we navigate these uncertain times, including dynamic changes in consumer demand. In the third quarter demand proved to be much higher than we had anticipated, especially in North America. Fortunately, our second quarter carryover product, meaning inventory that went unfulfilled due to store closures during that period, allowed us to meet part of this unexpected demand, additionally inventory sold through at lower than expected discounts and markdowns. These factors helped us post flat revenue results in the third quarter versus our previous expectation of being down 20% to 25%.

Looking at the balance of the year, as we stated in our last call, we cut our inventory purchases by about 30% for the back half of 2020. This along with more planned spring product deliveries in early 2021 versus late 2020 and a few other drivers that Dave will detail, means we continue to expect top line headwinds in the fourth quarter. That said, our fourth quarter outlook has improved from our July 30th expectation.

As we turn into 2021, we are also focused on prudent marketplace management and working proactively to ensure that we show up in distribution that is brand-right, profitable and capable elevating the Under Armour brand with focused performers. Accordingly, we have begun identifying certain undifferentiated retail partners, primarily in North America to more meaningfully reduce our wholesale footprint starting next year and into 2022 and beyond. To be clear, wholesale remains a crucial part of Under Armour’s future, but as the broader retail landscape continues to evolve so must we.

Switching gears to our third area which is prioritizing a direct consumer focused approach. Our efforts remain centered around becoming a best-in-class retailer capable of providing a premium Under Armour experience whenever and wherever consumers directly engage our brand. Starting with e-commerce, which continues to be a bright spot this year, we saw more than 50% growth globally during the quarter. And now with the majority of our global e-commerce sites on one scalable platform, we are working to unlock a more robust functionality to power our CRM efforts to help us drive more resonant and personalized interactions with our consumers.

In our brick and mortar business, we continue to make progress in evolving our store concepts towards more scalable, brand-right and profitable formats, while continuing to invest in the capabilities needed to operate as a best-in-class retailer. Across our Company, we are holistically embracing a direct-to-consumer focused approach obsessing every moment along the consumers’ brand journey to help us make better decisions to drive greater relevance and connectivity.

Tying all of these strategies together brings us to our last priority, which is an ability to deliver sustainable, brand-right, profitable growth and therefore returns to our shareholders over the long term. It’s well understood throughout the organization that we must empower our earnings potential as one of the most essential elements of our investment thesis. As we sit here today, I believe that our operating model’s transformation driven by brand elevating strategies centered on the focused performer and an increasingly more appropriate cost structure is strongly aligned with our long-term goals.

Now before handing it over to Dave, I’d like to touch briefly on another announcement that went out this morning related to our decision to sell MyFitnessPal platform, which is the largest part of our connected fitness business segment. MyFitnessPal has an impressive record of innovation and strong user growth that has enabled it to sustain its leadership position and scale as one of the world’s most popular food and fitness tracking apps. However, as we work to more sharply define our strategy over the past few years, it became evident that MyFitnessPal did not fully align as a core asset with our target consumer needs the focused performer. In this regard from an Under Armour perspective, we believe this divestiture sharpens our long-term digital strategy by simplifying our consumers’ brand journey and increases our ability to better harness the power of MapMyFitness platform as we work towards a singular cohesive UA ecosystem. From a MyFitnessPal perspective, this move provides an excellent home for the brand and its passionate teammates with a new owner who will holistically focus on driving that business going forward.

And with that, I’ll hand it over to Dave.

David E. Bergman — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Patrik. Considering the current uneven economic environment, all in all, I’d say we executed well in the third quarter as we work to meet higher than anticipated demand. Let’s take a look at how we did, starting with revenue. Third quarter revenue was flat at $1.4 billion compared to the prior year, which came in better than expected due to higher than anticipated demand across our wholesale and DTC channels. From a channel perspective our wholesale revenue was down 7%. Lower sales in North America were the primary driver of this decline, despite performing better than our previous expectations due to higher than expected customer demand.

Our direct-to-consumer business increased 17% driven by continued strength in our e-commerce business. Relative to our previous plan we experienced better than expected traffic trends in our e-commerce business. Our licensing business was down 15% driven primarily by our license business in North America.

By product type, apparel revenue was down 6% driven primarily by declines in our team sports and training categories. Footwear was up 19% driven by considerable strength in our run and train categories. Finally accessories was up 23% with all of the growth being driven by our new sports masks which we just started selling in the second quarter of this year. From a regional and segment perspective, third quarter revenue in North America was down 5% driven by lower wholesale revenue due to ongoing impacts from COVID-19 and reduced off-price sales. These headwinds were partially offset by strong e-commerce growth in our DTC business in the quarter.

In EMEA revenue was up 31% driven by growth in our wholesale business as some shipments with distributors shifted from Q2 into Q3 due to the impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, we saw solid growth in our DTC business. Revenue in Asia-Pacific was up 15% driven by growth in both wholesale and DTC.

In Latin America revenue was down 15% driven by continued negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 30th, about 80% of locations where the brand is sold had been reopened in this region. However, within DTC our e-commerce business delivered very strong growth for the quarter.

And finally, our connected fitness business was down 6% due to a one-time development fee recognized in the prior year’s quarter, partially offset by higher subscription revenue in the current year’s period.

Third quarter gross margin was down 40 basis points to 47.9% due to approximately 130 basis points of negative impact from COVID-19 related pricing and discounting and about 20 basis points of negative impact related to product mix as our footwear business skewed higher as a percentage of total revenue. These items were partially offset by about 60 basis points of supply chain benefits primarily driven by product costing improvements and 60 basis points of positive channel mix which benefitted from lower year-over-year sales to the off-price channel as well as increased DTC mix. Relative to our previous expectations for gross margin in the third quarter, our results were significantly better than expected as we experienced higher than anticipated demand, which allowed us to sell in and sell through with considerably less discounting and markdowns than we had initially anticipated.

SG&A expense was generally in line with last year’s third quarter at $554 million. In the third quarter, we recorded $74 million of restructuring charges and certain impairments related to long-lived assets. As a reminder, we expect to incur total estimated pre-tax restructuring and related charges under this plan in the range of $550 million to $600 million, primarily in 2020. Year-to-date we have realized $410 million in restructuring and related impairment charges and $140 million from impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill. We continue to expect about $40 million to $60 million of related savings for the full year.

Our third quarter operating income was $59 million. Excluding restructuring and impairment charges, adjusted operating income was $133 million. After tax, we realized net income of $39 million or $0.09 of diluted earnings per share. Excluding restructuring charges as well as the non-cash amortization of debt discount on our senior convertible notes and deal costs related to the planned sale of MyFitnessPal, our adjusted net income was $118 million or $0.26 of adjusted diluted earnings per share.

From a balance sheet perspective, we ended the third quarter with $866 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no borrowings outstanding under our $1.1 billion revolver. And finally, inventory grew 17% ending the quarter at $1.1 billion. Turning to the balance of the year, I would like to take a moment to provide some color on our fourth quarter expectations. In the fourth quarter, we expect revenue to be down at a low teen percentage rate. This outlook reflects meaningful improvement from the previous expectation that we gave on our last earnings call, driven in part by the more robust consumer demand trends we experienced in the third quarter that have continued into October. With that being said, in addition to ongoing general uncertainty around COVID-19, there are a few areas we see as revenue headwinds in the fourth quarter. First, as mentioned on our last call, timing impacts from COVID-19 related to customer order flow and changes in supply chain timing is expected to result in more planned spring product deliveries in early 2021 versus late 2020. We anticipate this change will negatively impact our fourth quarter by approximately 9 percentage points compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Additionally, we expect our fourth quarter licensing revenues will be down about 50% due to significantly lower contractual royalty minimums along with contract settlements meaningful in last year’s fourth quarter on a comp basis. Finally, as we continue to manage the marketplace with a keen focus on brand-right premium growth, lower year-over-year sales to the off-price channel will also serve as a revenue headwind. That said, we now expect off-price as a percent of global revenue to be approximately 4% for the year which is at the lower end of our previously-disclosed range, so excellent progress there.

While promotional activity levels in the fourth quarter have improved relative to our prior outlook, we continue to expect them to be significantly higher than last year. As such, we believe this will put meaningful downward pressure on gross margin in the fourth quarter. Now before transitioning to Q&A, while it is not our typical practice to provide color for the upcoming year on this call, we would like to make a few initial observations about how we see our business developing in 2021. Of course, all this is predicated on our business continuing on the same general path and macros that we’ve seen most recently and moving them forward into the new year, meaning we’re assuming no major retail or other business shutdowns or other adverse economic impacts related to any accelerated COVID-19 flare-ups. With that said, from a revenue perspective there are a few things that we currently anticipate will serve as headwinds in 2021 as we work to drive premium, brand-right growth. First is the sale of MyFitnessPal, which today represents nearly all of the connected fitness segment revenue. So following the close of that deal that revenue goes away completely. Second, as we alluded to earlier, we will begin to exit certain undifferentiated wholesale distribution primarily in North America starting next year. And over the next couple of years, we expect to more meaningfully reduce our overall North American distribution points by about 2,000 to 3,000 doors, so heading toward about 10,000 doors by the end of 2022 in our largest region. And finally, within DTC we plan to continue to pull back on promotions and discounts to drive our premium brand positioning, which we’d expect will result in some near-term implications on top line results yet continue to support healthier margins as well.

Next when framing up gross margin and SG&A, it’s still too early for specific color. But given our expectations around improving quality of revenue and our disciplined focus around cost management, we expect to have more agility in the interplay of these line items to manage our bottom line better as the year develops. And with respect to our bottom line and arguably one of the most critical parts of our turnaround, we have line of sight to delivering slightly positive earnings per share in 2021. In closing we’re proud of the progress we’ve made and to reiterate, once again, we believe that the critical mass of our transformational challenges is behind us at this point. That’s not to say we necessarily expect smooth sailing from here on out, but from a strategic, operational and financial perspective, we believe that we are better positioned to capitalize on our strengths moving forward.

With that, we’ll turn it back to the operator for your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.